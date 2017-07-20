Exploring Ebb and Flow

By Sammi Sontag

Gulf Coast glassblower Joe Hobbs and his sister Katie Holtkamp are getting ready to exhibit their work together for the first time ever.

The gallery exhibition called is “Ebb and Flow” and will also feature the work of Hobb’s brother-in-law Garth Holtkamp, plus new work by First City Art Center’s Gallery 1060 artists Marzia Ransom, Lindsey Grey, Ruth Gordon, Jennifer Fleming, Pat Hayes, Diane Collins, Tamara Fischbeck, Noel Nichols, Sophia Haro, Karin Gudmundson and Julie McGrath.

Hobb’s told Inweekly that the show’s name is representative of life, one’s journey through it and how nature is a tangible illustration of those ebbs and flows.

“It is kind of indicative of the currents of life and the ocean and just how life unfolds and happens,” Hobbs said. “Life continually flows, and there’s always some good and some bad, but we just have to go with it, like the waves just move with the ocean.”

He added, “My work and the work my sister and brother-in-law are bringing is definitely inspired by the ocean. Their work is also inspired by their lifestyle in Key West, that island life, while mine is representative of the beach here.”

The siblings’ father was in the Navy, and they always seemed to live in coastal cities. Hobbs was born in the Bahamas, his sister in Cuba, and both lived in Pensacola. Growing up, they were always snorkeling, fishing, diving and would do anything to be near or on the water, Holtkamp said.

“The water was just a part of our childhood,” she said.

Even though they are seven years apart, these artistic siblings are close. Holtkamp felt that as the little sister she always looked up to her big brother. She wanted to do everything he did, including art.

“Our age difference was a bigger deal when we were younger, but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve grown closer together,” she said.

“I liked the concept of leading by example, which is what Joe did for me as a young girl. I always liked making things though, so, like Joe, I went to school for art.”

Holtkamp received a bachelor’s degree in art and is currently a painter, as well as an art teacher. She had recently fallen out of painting for some time though, but the gallery has been her motivation to start again.

Both Holtkamp and Hobbs are excited that it’s finally the right time for the gallery exhibition to happen because it’s been something they’ve talked about conquering for ten years.

Holtkamp told Inweekly that nature has influenced her art from the beginning and especially the pieces for this exhibition. She usually paints trees, fruits, animals and the water.

“A lot of my paintings and my husband’s capture the ebb and flow of the water,” she said.

She added, “Sometimes I just watch the ocean. I see it’s always changing and flowing and that’s how people are too. We go through our ups and our downs; we’re always changing and growing and flowing.”

Holtkamp is also eager to finally show her art in her hometown.

“It’s kinda cool that I’m showing in Pensacola because I went to high school there, at Booker. T. Washington,” she said. “So it’s interesting to go back and see how everything has changed or stayed the same. It’s like a reunion.”

In addition to a family reunion, Hobbs is also hoping the show will remind locals of the great work being created year round at First City.

He added, “This is such a hard way to make a living, being an artist, but I just have this feeling that if I don’t do this and were to give up, I would regret it for the rest of my life.”

“I just really want people to come out to the show,” he said. “I want to generate some interest in local art. I mean our busy season is from October to around April, so this show is to remind everyone that we’re still making art even during the summer.”

EBB AND FLOW OPENING RECEPTION

WHAT: Ebb and Flow is a gallery exhibition featuring new work by Gallery 1060 artists plus guest artists Katie and Garth Holtkamp

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21

WHERE: First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

DETAILS: facebook.com/artbyholtkamp, thejoehobbs.com or firstcityart.org