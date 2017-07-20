The Jellicles Take Over PLT

By Jennifer Leigh

It’s a show that theatre fans have been waiting patiently to see on the Pensacola Little Theatre stage.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Cats” is one of the most popular musicals ever, which means it sets the bar high for any theatre group willing to take the challenge. It held the record for the longest running show on Broadway until 2006 when it was surpassed by another Webber production, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“It’s a big, challenging show,” said Kathy Holsworth, PLT artistic director. “We had to wait until we could do it right. We paid for the (book) a year and a half ago.”

Director and choreographer Roxie Smith has been waiting for the chance to help produce “Cats” for years, she said.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “It’s a quirky musical about these crazy cats. It’s something I’ve always wanted to see come to Pensacola.”

Smith has been a part of the PLT community since she was an 8-year-old munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz.” “Cats” is the first big project she’s worked on.

Based on the book, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot, the show, for anyone who is unfamiliar, follows the “Jellicle” tribe of cats, who all have different personalities and songs to match.

“It’s one of those shows that’s the ultimate in pretend,” Holsworth said. “It’s human beings pretending to be kitty cats. The cast really gets to reach and perform like a cat, but yet they’re in a body suit—you can tell it’s a human form.”

It’s a show theatre-goers either love or hate, Holsworth added. But whether or not you’re a cat person, or a “Cats” person, the show is an incredible feat to witness. The cast consists of nearly 25 people jumping around the stage in handcrafted costumes and makeup.

PLT-alum and makeup artist Lea Forrester will be helping the cast to create their feline faces to help perfect the look.

Much of the show is music and dancing, with numbers that range from silly such as “Mr. Mistoffelees” to beautiful and somber like “Memory.” For this particular production, PLT enlisted the talent of dancers from Ballet Pensacola and local dance academies to help make the dance numbers strong.

“The cast was really stretching themselves as performers,” said Holsworth. “We had dancers learning how to sing and singers stretching themselves in dance. It’s been exciting to watch.”

Smith said there may have been a slight learning curve for the dancers.

“A lot of them didn’t know how to read music, they’re not theatre kids,” she said with a laugh. “But after rehearsals, everyone has become so in sync with each other.”

Smith admits it was a little awkward at first for the cast to get into a feline frenzy. To warm up, she had them play improv games. Some even looked to their own pets as inspiration, although it should be noted that being a cat owner was not a prerequisite to audition.

As much of the show is singing and dancing, part of the fun comes from watching the cast transform into their cat characters. In the background, you might notice some of the cats pacing around the junkyard set or washing their face with their paws.

“Cats live in their own universe,” said Smith with a laugh. “And they all have interesting stories to tell. My cat, she’s a little fat cat. She likes to roll around and sit on things and fall asleep. Cats can be weird, but weird brings cool stories.”

PLT is also taking the opportunity to help real, local cats while celebrating the Jellicle tribe. Pensacola Humane Society will be holding a pet adoption outside the theatre Saturday, July 22 before the show begins. The theatre will also be accepting donations for the shelter through July 22. All donors are eligible for a 10 percent discount on tickets to see “Cats.”

“We’re really excited about the cat adoptions,” said Smith. “We’re going to have cats all over the set.”

As a fan of “Cats” (and the animal, too), Smith said she’s ready to see it come to life. It’s been a dream of hers for the last two years to see this particular production. In fact, this is the first time “Cats” has been performed on a Pensacola community theatre stage, Holsworth said.

“The costumes are brilliant; every wig is made from scratch, I can’t wait to see it all come together,” Smith said. “The cast has dedicated pretty much every night all summer to this. I hope the audience has an enjoyable night and gets to see a little bit of magic before their eyes.”

CATS

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 21-22, July 27-29 and Aug. 4-5; 3 p.m. July 23, 30 and Aug. 6

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $17-$33

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION EVENT

WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 22

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org