Calendar 7/20/17

THURSDAY 7.20

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ITALIAN DESSERTS COOKING CLASS 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $43.25. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N Navy Blvd.

‘A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN SCREENING’ 5:30-9 p.m. Baseball player and actress Mary Moore will sign autographs. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St.

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

FRIDAY 7.21

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. After party is 8-midnight. Live music and art demonstrations. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

CATS 7:30 p.m. $17-33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

STARGAZING AT GULF ISLANDS NATIONAL SEASHORE Sunset. Meet at Battery Worth Picnic Area. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

B.O.B 7 p.m. $25-$99. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HILL-KELLY MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE JUNGLE BOOK 7:50 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. fl-pensacola.civicplus.com

SATURDAY 7.22

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Beach Park East and West for a two site clean up. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: DUMBO 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DIY CANDLE MAKING 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

‘THE LOVE WITCH’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, Earle Bowden Building Conference Room 1, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY CAT ADOPTION 4-7 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

JEFF MCKOWN BOOK EVENT 6 p.m. Join Pensacola native and UWF graduate Jeff McKown for an author talk and book signing of his first book “Solid Ground.” Barnes and Noble, 1200 Airport Blvd.

DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

COUPLES COOK: HOT OFF THE SUMMER GRILL STEAK DINNER 7-9 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

CATS 7:30 p.m. $17-33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ISLAND FIGHTS 7:30 p.m. $24-$76. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

LOVEGUN: KISS TRIBUTE BAND 8 p.m. $12-$15. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. Milton. theimogenetheatre.com

ERIC LINDELL 8 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 7.23

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CATS 3 p.m. $17-33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

BLUES ON THE BAY: MULLIGAN BAND 6 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. fl-pensacola.civicplus.com

MONDAY 7.24

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

O’RILEY’S VERSUS NIGHT 8-11 p.m. O’Riley’s 321 S. Palafox. facebook.com/orileys.dtown

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 7.25

VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LIFE-LONG LEARNER SPEAKER SERIES 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Guest speaker Brooke Johnson discusses the topic “In the beginning was the word: The reach of a great speech.” West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.

CRAB CAKE HANDS-ON COOKING CLASSES 6-8 p.m. $43.25. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Modern Eldorados. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 7.26

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CROWN THE EMPIRE 6 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ARC GATEWAY CRAB CAKE COOK-OFF 6-8 p.m. $60. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. arc-gateway.org

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MONTGOMERY BISCUITS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 8-10 p.m. Free. Wednesdays through Aug. 9. Landshark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

LIVE MUSIC: SWEET PROSPECT 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 21. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

EBB AND FLOW RECEPTION 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

Current Exhibits

ART BY RICHARD HUMPHREYS AND GREGORY B. SAUNDERS On view through July 20. Switzer Gallery, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

UP ALL NIGHT On view through Aug. 5. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

DON’T I KNOW YOU FROM SOMEPLACE On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

NIHILIST MUSINGS On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

EXPRESSIONISM On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

EBB AND FLOW First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

Workshops & Classes

BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will learn the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 7.20

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

RONNIE LEVINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

REV. BILLY C. WIRTZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

RAISING KARMA 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com SCENIC HEIGHTS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Courtyard. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 7.21

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DAVID HYDE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

CHRISTINA ALCONCEL 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CONTINUUM 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

REV. BILLY C. WIRTZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

CYNTHIA DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ULTRA LIGHT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 7.22

ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

CONTINUUM 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE BLENDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ULTRA VIOLET 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 7.23

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

STEPHANIE HALL 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

HEATHER GILLIS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NICK PERAINO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 7.24

CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO: MUSIC OF CAROLE KING 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES: CAT DADDY 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 7.25

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

HEATHER GILLIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: GINO ROSARIA 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 7.26 GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DJ TONEY 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

ADAM HOLT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

EDGEWATER, DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

CRISTI DEE’S BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com