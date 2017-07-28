Winners & Losers 7/27/17

Winners

Deborah Brousseau

The Director of Marketing for IMS ExpertServices received recognition as the Business Advisor of the Year by High School/High Tech of Escambia County. The program is a community-based partnership of volunteers, which aims to expose disabled youth to career development and job exploration, increase enrollment in post-secondary education, and decrease dropout rates. Brousseau teaches professional development and job readiness skills to several groups in the area and has been an active member of the Business Advisory Council since 2014.

Council on Aging of West Florida

For 65 hours, senior care organizations across the country banded together to give hope to seniors and raise money for their causes. The online event, GIVE65, was a fundraiser facilitated by Home Instead Senior Care Foundation and exclusively devoted to helping elders in the communities where they live. Council on Aging raised $10,740, which will allow for the purchase of approximately 83 window AC units that will go straight to low-income, high-risk seniors in our community.

Bagdad Elementary

The Santa Rosa County school was among 10 Florida schools recognized by the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Parent Teacher Association with the Family and Community Involvement Award. It recognizes exemplary school practices that focus on increasing family involvement, welcoming families into the local school system, providing effective communication, supporting student success, and promoting collaboration with the community.

Losers

Rick Scott

Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward isn’t the only elected official paying for losing in court. Florida will pay $1.1 million in legal fees to attorneys for Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence who challenged a controversial “Docs vs. Glocks” law that sought to prevent doctors from asking patients about guns. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with doctors and medical groups in striking down key parts of the 2011 law. The state chose not to appeal the Feb. 16 decision.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Gov. Rick Scott has made it known that he wants to prevent Florida from doing business with entities supporting the Maduro regime of Venezuela, which could be bad news for the Wall Street firm that has purchased of $2.8 billion in bonds of Venezuela’s state-run oil company. Goldman Sachs is an investment manager of part of what is known as Florida’s “long duration portfolio,” and has an allocation from the state of $478 million, according to the state chief financial officer. They are lobbying heavy behind the scenes to keep the business.

Opioid Crisis

Keep an eye on this issue. Florida hospital charges related to the heroin epidemic top $4 million a day. Heroin arrests and convictions are up in Escambia County. State Senator Jack Latvala, a potential GOP candidate for governor in 2018, has taken notice. Stay tuned.