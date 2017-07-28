Inweekly’s Ultimate End of Summer To Do List

Love it or hate it, we’re officially in full on summer mode here on the Gulf Coast.

To help you survive the homestretch of the sweltering season, we’ve put together all of our current obsessions and latest finds in a handy to do list. From roller coasters to popsicles to binge-worthy tv shows, it’s got something for just about everybody, including kids. So read up and start mapping out your next adventure. We guarantee you’ll have fun, even if you only manage to check a few things off this list.

•Toy with Legos at PMoA

as part of the Piece by Piece exhibit, on display through Sept. 3

•Do a double feature

Our recommendation? “The Big Sick” and “Baby Driver”

•Become a “Wild Lemon”

beawildlemon.com

•Have an Arcade Fire dance party

when “Everything Now” drops Friday, July 28

•Find the Pop Brothers cart

popbrothers.com

•Take a Pensacola postcard pic at Brew Ha Ha

brewhahapensacola.com

•Get a donut delivery from Le Dough

helloledough.com

•Help Hello Crescendo kick off their tour

Thursday, July 27 at The Handlebar

•Figure out the ‘Despacito’ lyrics

Hint: The title means ‘Slowly’

•Try the curried boiled peanuts at Chizuko

facebook.com/chizukopensacola

•Plan a day trip to Bamahenge

Bonus points if you see Lady in the Lake too

•Get an acai bowl at Single Fin Cafe

singlefincafe.com

•Feel hella “Insecure” with Issa Rae

Airing Sundays on HBO

•Order an Alameda Sunset at Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

oldhickorywhiskeybar.com

•Read “Arbitrary Stupid Goal”

by Tamara Shopsin

•And “The Stars In Our Eyes”

by Julie Klam

•Play with “Cats” at PLT

pensacolalittletheatre.com

•Binge “The Incredible Jessica James”

It drops on Netflix Friday, July 28

•Celebrate the ‘The Queen Of Rockabilly’ Wanda Jackson

when she graces the stage at Vinyl Music Hall Friday, Aug. 4

•Ride all the rides at The Park at OWA

visitowa.com