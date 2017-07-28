Say Hello to Losing Sunlight

By Sammi Sontag

If you’ve ever caught a set by newcomers Losing Sunlight, you probably know why we were so excited to stumble upon them at The Vineyard last month.

Losing Sunlight is a local two person acoustic band made up of vocalist Joycie Woods, 23, and guitarist Andrew Johnson, 34.

Both Woods and Johnson were born and raised in Pensacola, Florida, with music in their homes and blood. Johnson began playing guitar in the second-grade, while Woods has been singing since before she can remember. And their love of music is unwavering.

“There wasn’t one distinct moment that I can remember where I began singing,” Woods said. “It was second nature to me, like learning to talk and I haven’t stopped since.”

She added, “I begged my mom to let me learn violin when I was younger, and from there my music career grew. I did chorus, was classically trained in opera and jazz, and now I am working on some original music.”

As a kid Johnson was also musically inclined.

“I learned piano first and can play by ear as well as read music,” he said. “I picked up the guitar a little later. My dad taught me two chords and then I learned everything else from there. I play with a lot of local bands, but I’ve been doing some original music as well.”

Losing Sunlight has been a band for six months, after a mutual friend suggested Johnson meet Woods. Johnson initially disregarded the suggestion, but after listening to her sing, he gave Woods a call and the band was created.

“Our first gig was planned a day in advance,” Johnson said. “Joycie was just going to go on stage alone and sing to a backing track, so I asked her if she wanted me to learn some songs for her.”

He continued, “I learned all the songs the night before the gig, and to both of our surprise, we performed really well together. So from there we started booking at The Vineyard.”

They came up with their name almost as easily as they became a band.

Once they started booking shows, the duo realized they had no promotional material, so they set up a photo shoot.

“It was starting to get dark out, but we still had some photos to take,” Johnson told Inweekly. “Jocyie said, ‘We’d better hurry up because we’re losing sunlight,’ and we were like that’s it, that’s the band’s name.”

As for influences, Losing Sunlight credits a long and diverse list like Nirvana, Foo Fighters and Amy Winehouse.

“It’s so weird, but if you put those three bands together, that’s definitely our sound,” Woods said. “But personally, Amy was the first artist who just really challenged me as a vocalist.

“Before I started listening to her, I sang completely different. I didn’t have my own voice. I owe everything to her,” she added.

In addition to covers, Woods has an original song called ‘Pleasure,’ on SoundCloud and Youtube. Losing Sunlight is currently working on some original music and will hopefully be in the recording studio soon.

“My favorite part about performing is really when the crowd has a response to what we’re playing,” Woods said. “Seeing people’s reactions to what we’re up there playing really just lets us know people like what we’re doing.”

LOSING SUNLIGHT

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29

WHERE: The Vineyard, 1010 N 12th Ave.

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/losingsunlight