Calendar 7/27/17

THURSDAY 7.27
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
SWEET AND GREET: PENSACOLA YOUNG PROFESSIONALS EVENT 5:30 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HEROES AMONG US: VETERAN’S SPEAKERS SERIES 6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park and Wall South 200 S. 10th Ave. veteransmemorialparkpensacola.com
BRAVO, BRAVA: PENSACOLA OPERA EVENT 6-8:30 p.m. $100 per person. Seated dinner and live performances. Pensacola Country Club, 1500 Bayshore Dr. pensacolaopera.com
FORT PICKENS ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT PROGRAM 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1400 Fort Pickens Rd, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
CATS 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FRIDAY 7.28
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
CATS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE 7:30 p.m. All tickets $16. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
BUST OUT BURLESQUE: BAD GIRLS OF BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $15-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Rd. 5flagsspeedway.com
SOUL CYPHER & OPEN MIC 8 p.m. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
SATURDAY 7.29
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Fort Pickens is at the end of Fort Pickens Boulevard on Santa Rosa Island. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY COIN SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $1 donation. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 Nine Mile Rd.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: PETE’S DRAGON 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
WISDOM OF MYTH 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. “Does History Repeat Itself?” Presented by Scott Davis, M.A. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
WOERNER’S PET TALENT SHOW 1-3 p.m. $5 entry fee. Woerner Landscape and Pet Supply, 1332 Creighton Rd. woernerlandscape.com/locations/pensacola
BACK TO SCHOOL WITH ESSENTIAL OILS 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VICTORIAN TEA PROGRAM 2:30 p.m. $4-$8, free for UWF students and EBT cardholders with photo ID. Sample 19th century tea customs. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5-$48. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
CATS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE 7:30 p.m. All tickets $16. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
UNEXPECTED VERSITILITY CONCERT 8 p.m. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
SUNDAY 7.30
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY COIN SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $1 donation. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 Nine Mile Rd.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
MAGNOLIA BLOCK PARTY 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2907 E. Cervantes St. Proceeds benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House. magnoliapensacola.com
SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE 2:30 p.m. All tickets $16. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
CATS 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SKOPELOS WINE FESTIVAL 3-6 p.m. $55 per person. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
MONDAY 7.31
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SHAMAN’S HARVEST 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 8.1
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
TICKET FREE TUESDAY MOVIE SCREENING 5:30 p.m. “A Dog’s Purpose.” Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SALMON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SCRIPT TEASERS 6:30 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre and Studio 400′s script reading group. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. facebook.com/pensacolalittletheatre
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Southern Breeze. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 8.2
LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 8-10 p.m. Free. Wednesdays through Aug. 9. Landshark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
UP ALL NIGHT On view through Aug. 5. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
DON’T I KNOW YOU FROM SOMEPLACE On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
NIHILIST MUSINGS On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
EXPRESSIONISM On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
EBB AND FLOW First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
Workshops & Classes
BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will learn the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 7.27
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
REV. BILLY C. WIRTZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CAT DADDY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BILL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
NEW EARTH ARMY 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Courtyard. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 7.28
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
DAVID HYDE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
CHRISTINA ALCONCEL 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PEEK 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
POST PLUTO 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
JIM ARMSTRONG 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 7.29
ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PEEK 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
ADAM AND JILL 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 7.30
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
DUNNOTAR 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
HEATHER GILLIS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 7.31
MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO: MUSIC OF CAROLE KING 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES: CAT DADDY 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 8.1
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
HEATHER GILLIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: GINO ROSARIA 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 8.2
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DJ TONEY 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
EDGEWATER, DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com