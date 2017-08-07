By Joani Delezen, Jennifer Lee, Shelby Nalepa & Sammi Sontag

Summer means two things around the Inweekly office—Best of the Coast voting and pet issue planning. While both of those things are pretty exciting, only one makes us shout “Oh my gosh, you have to see this!” on a regular basis and that’s The Pet Issue. Most of those outbursts come courtesy of you and the pet photos you email us. Seriously, how are we supposed to get any work done when smiling dogs keep popping up in our inbox?

For the sixth installment of The Pet Issue, we included as many of those adorably distracting photos as possible, plus lots of other good stuff like a profile on Five Flags Dog Training Club and details on where and when you can take a cat-friendly yoga class. We hope you have as much fun reading it as we did making it.

Cover Models: Andre and Hurst Butts / Photo by Greg Riegler