Calendar 8/3/17

THURSDAY 8.3

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

ARCHAEOLOGY STORY TIME ‘SWAP’ AND UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGY 9-10 a.m. Florida Public Archaeology Network, 207 E. Main St. Participants must register by emailing mthomin@uwf.edu. destinationarchaeology.org

LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHWEST BRANCH BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

A.B.C. BEVERAGE TASTINGS 5 and 7 p.m. $20. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

GAME NIGHT: PICTIONARY 5-6 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.

PORK TENDERLOIN EVENING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

PASSAFIRE 7 p.m. $12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

CHUCK WAGNER: LIVING THE DREAM 7 p.m. $25. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

FRIDAY 8.4

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

REIKI SHARE 5:30 p.m. Free. URU Yoga and Beyond, 2400 Executive Plaza Road. facebook.com/uruyogaandbeyond

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

WANDA JACKSON 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE DANCE PARTY PARTY 7:15 p.m. $5. URU Yoga Downtown, 100 S. Baylen, Ste. D. facebook.com/uruyogaandbeyond

CATS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

HILL-KELLY MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE 7:40 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. facebook.com/communitymaritimepark

SATURDAY 8.5

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks Headquarters is on Highway 98 about two miles east of Gulf Breeze on the right. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: ROBIN HOOD (1973) 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT 2-4 p.m. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave, shopcordovamall.com

FERMENTING FOOD AND DRINK 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 6-9 p.m. $15-$25. Willie Sugarcapps and Bear With Me. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. biglagoonstatepark.com

DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

THE SURFARIS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: THE BIG SLEEP 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

CATS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittlethreatre.com

SUNDAY 8.6

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

BARLYMPICS 2-5 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CATS 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

BLUES ANGEL MUSIC BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. Reunion Band. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. facebook.com/communitymaritimepark

GAME OF THRONES TRIVIA AND VIEWING 6-9 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.

MONDAY 8.7

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CHAIR YOGA 10:30-11:30 a.m. $20. URU Yoga Nine Mile, 955 E. Nine Mild Road. facebook.com/uruyogaandbeyond

SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

HOT YOGA FOR ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION 2-3:15 p.m. $20. URU Yoga Nine Mile, 955 E. Nine Mild Road. facebook.com/uruyogaandbeyond

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

RESTORATIVE YOGA FOR STRESS 4-5:15 p.m. URU Yoga Nine Mile, 955 E. Nine Mild Road. facebook.com/uruyogaandbeyond/

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CHEESECAKE EVENING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $53.75. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TRIVIA NIGHT: STAR WARS 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.

CCFA Free. 6-8 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 8.8

WESTSIDE LOOPY LOOMERS 1 p.m. Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St. mywfpl.com

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TICKET FREE TUESDAY MOVIE SCREENING 5:30 p.m. “La La Land.” Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMEDY NIGHT WITH BUBBS HARRIS AND WILEY FARRAR 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Rain Date. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 8.9

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

EAST HILL NEIGHBORHOOD BICYCLE SCAVENGER HUNT 6 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Ave., 1010 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowineba

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MOVIE NIGHT: INGLOURIOUS BASTARDS 7-9 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 8-10 p.m. Free. Wednesdays through Aug. 9. Landshark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

UP ALL NIGHT On view through Aug. 5. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

DON’T I KNOW YOU FROM SOMEPLACE On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

NIHILIST MUSINGS On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

EXPRESSIONISM On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

EBB AND FLOW On view through Aug. 26. First City Art Center, Gallery 1060, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will learn the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

Call to artists

CUBED The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, artists and independent curators Evan Levin and Ashton Howard, and the Pensacola Foo Foo Fest invite artist proposals for CUBED. The 12-day outdoor mural installation and live mural-making performance will consist of four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes located along Palafox Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown Pensacola. Sixteen artists will be selected. Each artist will create a mural for one 8ft x 8ft panel and will receive a $1,200 stipend. Artists must be onsite and present during the production of their mural during the period of Nov 3-5, 2017. Submission deadline is Sept. 25. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, Pensacola 350, and UWF Department of Art invites makers, designers, and creative thinkers of all disciplines to submit artworks and transdisciplinary projects to Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy National Juried Exhibition. Submissions should attend to and contemplate issues such as the future of clean energy, eco-aesthetics, eco-justice, sustainability, social practice and the environment, the intersections of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), etc. This call is open to all media and materials as well as research-based projects that are contextualized through aesthetic practices. Submission deadline is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Underwater Museum of Art The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is calling all artists through Aug. 11 to submit existing work for consideration in our upcoming undersea installation for the nation’s first Underwater Museum of Art. Access details and the online application at culturalartsalliance.com/the-underwater-museum-of-art-uma-request-for-art.

DocuFlorida: Digital Exhibition The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida invites artists to submit photographic and moving image-based work to the digital exhibition, DocuFlorida, which will be projected at the Pensacola Museum of Art and simultaneously screened at Pensacola Voices Multicultural Center. DocuFlorida is focused on the current environment and landscapes of Florida, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast Region of the U.S. The exhibition is intended as an iteration of Documerica, the photographic documentary project that was sponsored by the Environmental Projection Agency in the 1970s. Established, emerging, and nascent artists and image-makers are welcome to submit.

Submissions can be photographs or film and video, and should attend to the environment, and rural and urban landscapes of the region. They are seeking works with an interpretive lens that addresses the socio-cultural and socio-spatial conditions of natural and built environments of our larger region, which is deeply informed by river systems, gulf waters, and their associated industries and economic enterprises. By zooming in on a coastal and local level, we hope to share this point of view with global communities at large. Submission is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 8.3

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JEFF JENSEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Courtyard. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 8.4

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

RICHARD MADDEN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

CHRISTINA ALCONCEL 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE RED FIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

JOSEPH SEELY 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W Nine Mile Road.

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JEFF JENSEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

CYNTHIA DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 8.5

ADAM HOLT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE RED FIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PLATINUM PREMIER BAND 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LUCKILY I’M THE HUNTER AND SLUMBERJACK 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W Nine Mile Road.

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 8.6

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KENNY & ROD 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

MIA BORDERS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

FRWY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 8.7

TIM SPENCER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SAM PRICE & THE TRUE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JAZZ GUMBO: MUSIC OF CAROLE KING 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES: CAT DADDY 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 8.8

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MIA BORDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: GINO ROSARIA 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 8.9

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DJ TONEY 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

EDGEWATER, DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com