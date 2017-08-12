Winners & Losers 8/10/17

Winners

Pensacola State College

Pensacola State College is ranked third among Florida’s 28 public state colleges in the 2017 Top 10 list for the state, according to Schools.com, a nationwide online resource with a database of more than 8,000 two-year and four-year institutions. Schools.com researched each of the 28 schools in the Florida College System and looked at factors like affordability, graduation rate, university-transfer rate and student-faculty ratio. The website noted that PSC has the state’s second-highest transfer rate in Florida’s State University System and offers flexible schedules for busy students, onsite daycare, and credit for life experience.

Frank Cherry

Few people have done more to help the disabled in our community than the late Frank Cherry, who was the Executive Director of the Center for Independent Living of Northwest Florida for over 22 years. He helped make the Americans with Disabilities Act a reality in the Florida Panhandle and strove to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to choose and realize their goals in work, education, and living. He presented workshops on ADA to government agencies, law enforcement, and businesses. His advocacy will be missed.

Justin Gatlin

The 35-year-old Pensacola sprinter beat the world’s fastest human and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, in the 100-meter dash final at the IAAF World Championships in London. Gatlin won the race in a season-best time of 9.92 seconds.

Losers

Visit Florida

Visit Tampa Bay, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Orlando and Discover the Palm Beaches are just a few of the programs that have halted co-op advertising partnerships with the state’s tourism marketing agency because of the new disclosure laws the Florida Legislature passed this year. In the Panhandle, Santa Rosa County and Visit South Walton have severed ties, while Visit Pensacola has not. Several agencies are concerned that the new law requires local tourism board members, who serve without pay but who also have full-time jobs in the private sector, to disclose their income.

Martin Shkreli

The founder of the pharmaceutical company Retrophin was convicted of three counts of fraud in federal court last Friday. Shkreli was accused of securities and wire fraud related to two hedge funds he ran, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare and illegally using Retrophin funds to repay defrauded MSMB investors. When he was the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, Shkreli received media attention for increasing the price on the drug Daraprim, which treats a parasitic infection, from $13.50 tablet to $750 in 2015.

Landlines

A state report released last week by the Florida Public Service Commission showed that large numbers of Floridians continue to disconnect from their landlines, which have been a fixture of life for decades. Mobile phones or internet technology have replaced the touch tone phones.

The report said an estimated 51 percent of homes in the state were wireless-only in 2015. Meanwhile, the number of traditional residential wire lines in the state dropped 15 percent from 2015 to 2016. The shift has particularly affected the three largest carriers, AT&T, CenturyLink, and Frontier.