Calendar 8/10/17

THURSDAY 8.10
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
GAME NIGHT 6-7 p.m. Cards Against Humanity. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
NATURAL HEALING STUDY 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
FRIDAY 8.11
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DEMENTOR’S BOUNTY: MANNA BENEFIT SHOW $5 donation. 6-12 p.m. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
GAY GRASSROOTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
$5 LOCAL SHOWCASE 8 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SEVILLE QUARTER BLUES FESTIVAL WEEKEND 9 p.m. Blues Foundation Sanctioned, International Blues Challenge (IBC) Competition. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequater.com
SATURDAY 8.12
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. month. Location one is Bay Bluffs Park on Scenic Highway at Summit Blvd. Second location is 2 miles north at Chimney Park on Scenic Highway at Langley Ave. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
CHORAL SOCIETY AUDITIONS 10 a.m. All singers high school age and older welcome. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. choralsocietyofpensacola.org
GARDEN SUCCESS WITH PAUL FLORES 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: SNOW WHITE (1938) 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
THE EXCEPTION SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Jefferson St. pensacolacinemaart.com
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SEVILLE QUARTER BLUES FESTIVAL WEEKEND 2 p.m. Blues Foundation Sanctioned, International Blues Challenge (IBC) Competition. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequater.com
BOOK CLUB 2 p.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com
SEA TURTLE BABY SHOWER 2-5 p.m. Landshark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until. $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: VIVA LAS VEGAS 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
MAIDEN IMMORTAL: TRIBUTE TO IRON MAIDEN 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 8.13
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
GENTLE & YIN AND THE SWING WITH TARA TAYLOR 2-4 p.m. $25. Breathe Downtown, 505 S. Adams St. breathepcola.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
AN INTRODUCTION TO YOUNG LIVING WITH STACEY VANN 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Breathe Scenic, 3101 E. Cervantes. breathepcola.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 4:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m.-until $33 for three-course dinner per restaurant. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
FULL MOON MEDITATION 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GAME OF THRONES TRIVIA AND VIEWING 6-9 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MONDAY 8.14
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ECUA RECYCLING 12-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
GRAPHIC NOVEL GROUP 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DORM ROOM COOKS 6 p.m. $25. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave, cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 8.15
BAJA TACOS LUNCH CLASS 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
JACKSON’S AND JULIA All day. Julia Child inspired dishes offered along with regular menu. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
LETTERPRESS DEMONSTRATION WITH CAITLYN COONEY 2:30 p.m. $4-8, Free for UWF students or EBT cardholders with valid ID. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. historicpensacola.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
TICKET FREE TUESDAY MOVIE SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CANNING 6-8:30 p.m. $40 per person. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave, cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. wflf.org
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
VINCE VANCE AND THE VALIANTS 7 p.m. $10-$20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. ClassX. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
MAYDAY: SEARCH PARTY TOUR 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 8.16
BABYWEARING PENSACOLA 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP 10:30 a.m. “Swing Time” by Zadie Smith. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER 5 & 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Flavors of the Coast. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
SEVILLE QUARTER 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 5:30 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
AUTHORITY ZERO WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: THE SUPERVILLAINS 7 p.m. $13-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ARS MUSAE 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Aug. 23. Public welcome to view Marzia Ransom working on large-scale painting. UWF TAG Gallery, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
Current Exhibits
DON’T I KNOW YOU FROM SOMEPLACE On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
NIHILIST MUSINGS On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
EXPRESSIONISM On view through Aug. 11. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
EBB AND FLOW On view through Aug. 26. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ART IS THE SPICE OF LIFE On view through Aug. 28. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragossa. quaysidegallery.com
PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through Sept. 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
LIVE, LOVE, ART On view through Sept. 9. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
Workshops & Classes
BASIC/INTERMEDIATE STAINED GLASS: FOIL METHOD Introduction workshop students with instructor Julie Betts. Students will learn the basics of stained glass including scoring and breaking glass, making patterns, grinding glass, soldering and finishing. Intermediate projects will be offered to those that have already taken the class. No experience necessary, open to students 14 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
GLASS ON GLASS MOSIAC The class will be offered June 11, 18, & 25 from1 to 4 p.m. with instructor Julie Betts. Participants will explore the steps of nipping and slicing, gluing, and grouting colorful glass on glass. All skill levels are welcomed. No experience is needed. The workshop is open to students 12 and up. Class tuition is $150. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
Call to artists
CUBED The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, artists and independent curators Evan Levin and Ashton Howard, and the Pensacola Foo Foo Fest invite artist proposals for CUBED, a 12-day outdoor mural installation and live mural-making performance consisting of four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes located along Palafox Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown Pensacola. Sixteen artists will be selected. Each artist will create a mural for one 8ft x 8ft panel and will receive a $1,200 stipend. Artists must be onsite and present during the production of their mural during the period of Nov 3-5, 2017. Submission deadline is Sept. 25. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, Pensacola 350, and UWF Department of Art invites makers, designers, and creative thinkers of all disciplines to submit artworks and transdisciplinary projects to Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy National Juried Exhibition. Submissions should attend to and contemplate issues such as the future of clean energy, eco-aesthetics, eco-justice, sustainability, social practice and the environment, the intersections of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), etc. This call is open to all media and materials as well as research-based projects that are contextualized through aesthetic practices. Submission deadline is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
DocuFlorida: Digital Exhibition The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida invites artists to submit photographic and moving image-based work to the digital exhibition, DocuFlorida, which will be projected at the Pensacola Museum of Art and simultaneously screened at Pensacola Voices Multicultural Center. DocuFlorida is focused on the current environment and landscapes of Florida, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast Region of the U.S. The exhibition is intended as an iteration of Documerica, the photographic documentary project that was sponsored by the Environmental Projection Agency in the 1970s. Established, emerging, and nascent artists and image-makers are welcome to submit.Submissions can be photographs or film and video, and should attend to the environment, and rural and urban landscapes of the region. We are seeking works with an interpretive lens that addresses the socio-cultural and socio-spatial conditions of natural and built environments of our larger region, which is deeply informed by river systems, gulf waters, and their associated industries and economic enterprises. By zooming in on a coastal and local level, we hope to share this point of view with global communities at large. Submission is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 8.10
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
RED ORGAN TRIO 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CAT DADDY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Courtyard. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 8.11
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
RICHARD MADDEN 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DEW PENDLETON 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
JOSEPH SEELY 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
RED ORGAN TRIO 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
GINO ROSARIA 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 8.12
ADAM HOLT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DEW PENDLETON 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
30X90 BLUESWOMEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
JOSEPH SEELY 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 8.13
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KENNY & ROD 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
CROSSTOWN 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
30X90 BLUESWOMEN 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
RONNIE LEVINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 8.14
MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SAM PRICE & THE TRUE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
JAZZ GUMBO: MUSIC OF CAROLE KING 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES: CAT DADDY 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 8.15
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
JP SOARS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
TIM SPENCER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: GINO ROSARIA 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 8.16
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
ADAM HOLT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com