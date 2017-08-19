Winners & Losers 8/17/17

Winners

Lindsey B. Cannon

Children’s Home Society of Florida named her the executive director for the Pensacola region serving Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties. Previously the region’s director of program operations, Cannon succeeded Tim Putman, who held the position for five years. Cannon brings to the job both frontline and supervisory experience in family services.

Fred Levin

The Pensacola attorney donated $200,000 to Gulf Coast Kid’s House. This is Levin’s second large investment into GCKH, made in honor of his late wife, Marilyn Kapner Levin. In 2003, Levin donated $500,000 to purchase and name the Marilyn Kapner Levin Center for Child Advocacy and Child Abuse Prevention. The $200,000 donation will be invested in the GCKH Future Fund, a permanent endowment for the organization.

Dion Moten

The Gulf Power engineer has been promoted to a one-star general, one of only approximately 80 one-star generals in the U.S. Army Reserves. Brigadier General Moten will be the deputy commander of the 81st Regional Support Command. He joined Southern Company in 2011, working at Plant Scherer in Georgia before taking the senior Engineer position at Plant Crist two years ago.

Whitesell-Green/Caddell Joint Venture

The Escambia County Commission voted unanimously during the Thursday, Aug. 10 Committee of the Whole workshop to recommend Whitesell-Green/Caddell Joint Venture as the top design-build entity for the new Escambia County correctional facility. The vote will be ratified at the commission’s meeting on Aug. 17.

Losers

Child Pedestrian Safety

According to the most recent data from 2015, more than 343 child pedestrians died, and 11,000 were injured nationwide according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Florida had 36 child pedestrian fatalities ranking second nationally behind California at 46. Meanwhile, City Administrator Eric Olson has told Councilwoman Sherri Myers and families along Burgess Road that sidewalks for children to walk to the three schools in their neighborhood aren’t a priority.

Devin Murphy

When Congressman Matt Gaetz co-sponsored a resolution that called for the Attorney General to investigate alleged misconduct and collusion by former FBI Director James Comey and Hillary Clinton, his staffer Murphy, using the pseudonym of Devinm666, solicited input from a Reddit forum known for its discussions of racism, Islamophobia, and neo-Nazism. Murphy was outed by Wired.com. He is paid $39,384 to be a legislative aide for Gaetz, who recently referred to the former FBI director as James “Leaky” Comey in a constituent services email.

Rich Higgins

The director of strategic planning at the National Security Council was forced to resign after he wrote a memo alleging a cabal of leftist “deep state” government workers, “globalists,” bankers, adherents to Islamic fundamentalism and establishment Republicans were conspiring to remove President Trump and impose cultural Marxism in the United States. Higgins is the third NSA staffer fired recently with ties to Mike Flynn, the national security advisor let go in February.