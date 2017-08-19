Calendar 8/17/17

THURSDAY 8.17
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htl
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
VETERAN’S MEETING 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GOOD TIME GANG REUNION 5 p.m. 50th Anniversary of Rosie O’Grady’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
GAME NIGHT 6-7 p.m. Never Have I Ever. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
NATURAL HEALING STUDY 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
COREY SMITH 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
BREATHE TEACHER TRAINING Q&A SESSION 7:30 p.m. Breathe Scenic, 3101 E. Cervantes St. breathepcola.com
FRIDAY 8.18
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
HOME AND PRODUCT EXPO 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. Afterparty 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Live music, art. Downtown Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
BACK TO SCHOOL BLACK LIGHT BASH 5 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GALLERY NIGHT KIDS CLASS 6-8 p.m. $26.88. SoGourmet, 407-D S.Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
DIVINE TRINITY PRACTICE 7:30-9:30 p.m. $30. Breathe Scenic, 3101 E. Cervantes St. breathepcola.com
SATURDAY 8.19
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. month. Wayside Park is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway, the Northeast corner by the visitor center. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
HOME AND PRODUCT EXPO 10 a.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PENSACOLA COMIC CONVENTION 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolacomiccon.com
LEARN ABOUT SOLAR ECLIPSE 11 a.m. Speaker Dr. Wayne Wooten from Pensacola State College. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
JACKSONIAN GUARD 12 p.m. Colors ceremony. Plaza Ferdinand, S. Palafox.
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
BLOCK PARTY 4-8 p.m. $5. Pensacola Beach RV Resort, 17 Via DeLuna Dr. facebook.com/PBRVR
JUST KITTEN AROUND 5-6:30 p.m. Donations for Animal Allies of Florida. Breathe Downtown, 505 S. Adams St. breathepcola.com
FUHC FEST (FEEDING THE URBAN HOMELESS COMMUNITY) 6 p.m. $7-$10 p.m. Music, comedy, art. The Handlebar, 319 N Tarragona St. pensacolahandlebar.com
DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: THE PRINCESS BRIDE 7 P.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
COUPLES COOK: COOL COOKING FOR HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 7 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SUNDAY 8.20
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PENSACOLA COMIC CONVENTION 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolacomiccon.com
SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
HOME AND PRODUCT EXPO 12 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
RESTORING BALANCE WITH CHRISTA SONNIER 2-4 p.m. $20. Breathe Downtown, 505 S. Adams St. breathepcola.com
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GAME OF THRONES TRIVIA AND VIEWING 6-9 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Not Quite Fab. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St
KAP G & J.R. DONATO-SUPAJEFE 7 p.m. $15-$65. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 8.21
NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SOLAR ECLIPSE AT WAHOOS STADIUM 12 p.m. Free solar eclipse glasses and moon pies. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com.
SOLAR ECLIPSE AT THE LIBRARY 12 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
80s TRIVIA NIGHT 6 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 8.22
WESTSIDE LOOPY LOOMERS 1 p.m. Learn to loom hats, scarves, and other items. Westside Branch Library, Westside Branch Library: 1301 W. Gregory St. mywfpl.com
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
TICKET FREE TUESDAY MOVIE SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COMEDY NIGHT 6 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.co
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Scenic Heights. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 8.23
CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
APPETIZER EVENING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.
MOVIE NIGHT 7 p.m. Young Frankenstein. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ARS MUSAE 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Aug. 23. Public welcome to view Marzia Ransom working on large-scale painting. UWF TAG Gallery, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
Current Exhibits
EBB AND FLOW On view through Aug. 26. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ART IS THE SPICE OF LIFE On view through Aug. 28. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragossa. quaysidegallery.com
PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
LIVE, LOVE, ART On view through Sept. 9. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
A DROP OF WATER, A GRAIN OF SAND: WORKS BY JACQUELINE BISHOP On view Aug. 21-Oct.6. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, Building 15, at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
Call to artists
CUBED The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, artists and independent curators Evan Levin and Ashton Howard, and the Pensacola Foo Foo Fest invite artist proposals for CUBED, a 12-day outdoor mural installation and live mural-making performance consisting of four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes located along Palafox Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown Pensacola. Sixteen artists will be selected. Each artist will create a mural for one 8ft x 8ft panel and will receive a $1,200 stipend. Artists must be onsite and present during the production of their mural during the period of Nov 3-5, 2017. Submission deadline is Sept. 25. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, Pensacola 350, and UWF Department of Art invites makers, designers, and creative thinkers of all disciplines to submit artworks and transdisciplinary projects to Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy National Juried Exhibition. Submissions should attend to and contemplate issues such as the future of clean energy, eco-aesthetics, eco-justice, sustainability, social practice and the environment, the intersections of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), etc. This call is open to all media and materials as well as research-based projects that are contextualized through aesthetic practices. Submission deadline is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
DocuFlorida: Digital Exhibition The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida invites artists to submit photographic and moving image-based work to the digital exhibition, DocuFlorida, which will be projected at the Pensacola Museum of Art and simultaneously screened at Pensacola Voices Multicultural Center. DocuFlorida is focused on the current environment and landscapes of Florida, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast Region of the U.S. The exhibition is intended as an iteration of Documerica, the photographic documentary project that was sponsored by the Environmental Projection Agency in the 1970s. Established, emerging, and nascent artists and image-makers are welcome to submit.
Submissions can be photographs or film and video and should attend to the environment, and rural and urban landscapes of the region. We are seeking works with an interpretive lens that addresses the socio-cultural and socio-spatial conditions of natural and built environments of our larger region, which is deeply informed by river systems, gulf waters, and their associated industries and economic enterprises. By zooming in on a coastal and local level, we hope to share this point of view with global communities at large. Submission is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO WITH KRAZY GEORGE 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 8.17
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
STOLEN FACES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MODERATE CHOP 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
FRIDAY 8.18
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JUSTIN OTTO 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
STOLEN FACES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 8.19
BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PLATINUM PREMIER BAND 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LOOSE BOLTS 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 8.20
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
CHARLIE CETTI AND THE FIRST CITY DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
BEN PARSONS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
KEITH STONE 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
REGGIE STEWARD 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 8.21
MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SAM PRICE & THE TRUE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
JAZZ GUMBO: CHARLIE CETTI AND THE FIRST CITY DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 8.22
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
KEITH STONE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 8.23
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
LONGREEF 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com