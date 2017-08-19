Calendar 8/17/17

THURSDAY 8.17

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htl

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

VETERAN’S MEETING 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GOOD TIME GANG REUNION 5 p.m. 50th Anniversary of Rosie O’Grady’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

GAME NIGHT 6-7 p.m. Never Have I Ever. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

NATURAL HEALING STUDY 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

COREY SMITH 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BREATHE TEACHER TRAINING Q&A SESSION 7:30 p.m. Breathe Scenic, 3101 E. Cervantes St. breathepcola.com

FRIDAY 8.18

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

HOME AND PRODUCT EXPO 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. Afterparty 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Live music, art. Downtown Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

BACK TO SCHOOL BLACK LIGHT BASH 5 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GALLERY NIGHT KIDS CLASS 6-8 p.m. $26.88. SoGourmet, 407-D S.Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

DIVINE TRINITY PRACTICE 7:30-9:30 p.m. $30. Breathe Scenic, 3101 E. Cervantes St. breathepcola.com

SATURDAY 8.19

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. month. Wayside Park is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway, the Northeast corner by the visitor center. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

HOME AND PRODUCT EXPO 10 a.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PENSACOLA COMIC CONVENTION 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolacomiccon.com

LEARN ABOUT SOLAR ECLIPSE 11 a.m. Speaker Dr. Wayne Wooten from Pensacola State College. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

JACKSONIAN GUARD 12 p.m. Colors ceremony. Plaza Ferdinand, S. Palafox.

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

BLOCK PARTY 4-8 p.m. $5. Pensacola Beach RV Resort, 17 Via DeLuna Dr. facebook.com/PBRVR

JUST KITTEN AROUND 5-6:30 p.m. Donations for Animal Allies of Florida. Breathe Downtown, 505 S. Adams St. breathepcola.com

FUHC FEST (FEEDING THE URBAN HOMELESS COMMUNITY) 6 p.m. $7-$10 p.m. Music, comedy, art. The Handlebar, 319 N Tarragona St. pensacolahandlebar.com

DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: THE PRINCESS BRIDE 7 P.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

COUPLES COOK: COOL COOKING FOR HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 7 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SUNDAY 8.20

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PENSACOLA COMIC CONVENTION 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolacomiccon.com

SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

HOME AND PRODUCT EXPO 12 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

RESTORING BALANCE WITH CHRISTA SONNIER 2-4 p.m. $20. Breathe Downtown, 505 S. Adams St. breathepcola.com

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GAME OF THRONES TRIVIA AND VIEWING 6-9 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Not Quite Fab. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St

KAP G & J.R. DONATO-SUPAJEFE 7 p.m. $15-$65. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 8.21

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOLAR ECLIPSE AT WAHOOS STADIUM 12 p.m. Free solar eclipse glasses and moon pies. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com.

SOLAR ECLIPSE AT THE LIBRARY 12 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

80s TRIVIA NIGHT 6 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 8.22

WESTSIDE LOOPY LOOMERS 1 p.m. Learn to loom hats, scarves, and other items. Westside Branch Library, Westside Branch Library: 1301 W. Gregory St. mywfpl.com

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TICKET FREE TUESDAY MOVIE SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMEDY NIGHT 6 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.co

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Scenic Heights. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 8.23

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

APPETIZER EVENING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com. Watch live on BlabTV.

MOVIE NIGHT 7 p.m. Young Frankenstein. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ARS MUSAE 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Aug. 23. Public welcome to view Marzia Ransom working on large-scale painting. UWF TAG Gallery, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

Current Exhibits

EBB AND FLOW On view through Aug. 26. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART IS THE SPICE OF LIFE On view through Aug. 28. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragossa. quaysidegallery.com

PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through September 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

LIVE, LOVE, ART On view through Sept. 9. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

A DROP OF WATER, A GRAIN OF SAND: WORKS BY JACQUELINE BISHOP On view Aug. 21-Oct.6. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, Building 15, at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

Call to artists

CUBED The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, artists and independent curators Evan Levin and Ashton Howard, and the Pensacola Foo Foo Fest invite artist proposals for CUBED, a 12-day outdoor mural installation and live mural-making performance consisting of four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes located along Palafox Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown Pensacola. Sixteen artists will be selected. Each artist will create a mural for one 8ft x 8ft panel and will receive a $1,200 stipend. Artists must be onsite and present during the production of their mural during the period of Nov 3-5, 2017. Submission deadline is Sept. 25. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida, Pensacola 350, and UWF Department of Art invites makers, designers, and creative thinkers of all disciplines to submit artworks and transdisciplinary projects to Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy National Juried Exhibition. Submissions should attend to and contemplate issues such as the future of clean energy, eco-aesthetics, eco-justice, sustainability, social practice and the environment, the intersections of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), etc. This call is open to all media and materials as well as research-based projects that are contextualized through aesthetic practices. Submission deadline is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

DocuFlorida: Digital Exhibition The Pensacola Museum of Art at the University of West Florida invites artists to submit photographic and moving image-based work to the digital exhibition, DocuFlorida, which will be projected at the Pensacola Museum of Art and simultaneously screened at Pensacola Voices Multicultural Center. DocuFlorida is focused on the current environment and landscapes of Florida, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast Region of the U.S. The exhibition is intended as an iteration of Documerica, the photographic documentary project that was sponsored by the Environmental Projection Agency in the 1970s. Established, emerging, and nascent artists and image-makers are welcome to submit.

Submissions can be photographs or film and video and should attend to the environment, and rural and urban landscapes of the region. We are seeking works with an interpretive lens that addresses the socio-cultural and socio-spatial conditions of natural and built environments of our larger region, which is deeply informed by river systems, gulf waters, and their associated industries and economic enterprises. By zooming in on a coastal and local level, we hope to share this point of view with global communities at large. Submission is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information and submission instructions, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO WITH KRAZY GEORGE 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 8.17

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

STOLEN FACES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

GREG LYON BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MODERATE CHOP 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

FRIDAY 8.18

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JUSTIN OTTO 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

DIZZY JUKE BAND 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

STOLEN FACES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 8.19

BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PLATINUM PREMIER BAND 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LOOSE BOLTS 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 8.20

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

CHARLIE CETTI AND THE FIRST CITY DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

BEN PARSONS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

KEITH STONE 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

REGGIE STEWARD 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 8.21

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SAM PRICE & THE TRUE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JAZZ GUMBO: CHARLIE CETTI AND THE FIRST CITY DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 8.22

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

KEITH STONE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 8.23

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

LONGREEF 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com