Winners & Losers 8/24/17

Winners

Sherrod Sisco

The Pensacola Little Theatre has hired Sisco as its new Education Director. A Pensacola native, Sisco has been an active member of PLT since 1998 as an actress, member of The Artistic Committee, and as a teacher. She received her B.A. in Communications from NC State and is a former member of The West Coast Ensemble in Los Angeles. As Education Director, Sisco will oversee the education offerings at PLT and be responsible for outreach, workshops, and classes.

RBI Pensacola

For six weeks this summer, local firefighters, police officers, city and county employees, former major league baseball players and other adults volunteered their time to teach children the game of baseball. Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Pensacola collaborated with the Boys and Girls Club to incorporate baseball instruction into its summer program. Former Council President Charles Bare heads RBI Pensacola, which is a part of Good Works Partnership, Inc. and affiliated with Major League Baseball.

Visit Pensacola

Visit Pensacola had several leaders named to Visit Florida committees. Visit Pensacola President Steve Hayes will serve on the Global Media Committee, Director of Sales and Services Jennifer Jackson Keating to the Meetings Committee and Director of Marketing and Communication Nicole Stacey to the Global Communications Committee. Other industry leaders named include Curt Morse of the Downtown Improvement Board and Jeff Nall of Historic Pensacola.

Losers

Champion Golf Course

The historic nine-hole public course owned by International Paper closed after the independent operator asked to terminate its lease. The Champion Golf Course was opened in 1941 by the Pensacola Mill and is listed in the Florida Department of State’s “Florida Heritage Trail” series. International Paper, who has owned the course since 2000, is looking for a new operator.

Secret Service

USA TODAY reports that the agency responsible for protecting the president and his family is running out of money due to the size of President Trump’s family and his weekend trips to multiple residences. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles told the Gannett-owned newspaper that over 1,000 agents had already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances that were meant to last the entire year.

Richard Spencer

The University of Florida has refused to allow the white nationalist leader to speak on campus next month, citing “serious concerns” about safety in the aftermath of a deadly weekend clash in Charlottesville, Va. UF President Kent Fuchs was concerned about calls online and in social media for similar violence in Gainesville such as those decreeing: `The Next Battlefield is Florida.’ A representative of the National Policy Institute, which had booked the event, told The News Service of Florida it was working with attorneys and planned to file a lawsuit challenging the President Fuch’s decision.