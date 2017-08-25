Calendar 8/24/17

THURSDAY 8.24

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

NATURE WALK: LIFE ON A BARRIER ISLAND 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT PICKENS: GARRISON FOR FREEDOM 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Pickens entrance, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

TOAST OF THE COAST: TALES OF THE COCKTAIL NEW ORLEANS 5:30 p.m. $65. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

MOLINO BOOK DISCUSSION 6 p.m. “Burying the Honeysuckle Girls” by Emily Carpenter. Molino Branch Library: 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

CANCER STUDY: COOKING WITH VEGETABLES 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GAME NIGHT 6-7 p.m. Cards Against Humanity. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com.

BENEFIT SHOW FOR SHAUN HOLIFIELD 7 p.m. $5. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HISTORY, ART AND CONSERVATION: THE STORY OF THE FEDERAL DUCK STAMP 7-9 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, Room 2142, 1000 College Blvd. fmwaudubon.org

BEN SOLLEE 7:30 p.m. Pensacola State College, Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

FRIDAY 8.25

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com.

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

THE CURED-A TRIBUTE TO THE CURE 7 p.m. $12-15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HIP HOP NIGHT 8 p.m. Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE 8 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY 8.26

LEARN TO ROW 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bayview Park, 2001 E Lloyd St. Register online at pensacolarowing.org.

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. month. Pensacola Beach Park East and Park West. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

FAMILY MOVIE CLUB: THE JUNGLE BOOK (1967) 10 a.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

HEROES DAY 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $20-$35. Children under 2 are free. Sam’ Fun City, 6709 Fun City Blvd. samsfuncity.com

WISDOM OF MYTH 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lecture and forum Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CATTLE BARON’S BALL 6 p.m. $75-$150. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 6-7:30 p.m. Start at Waterboyz Surf & Skate Shop, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola

DUSK ON THE GULF 6:30 p.m. Meet in Battery Worth Amphitheater. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com.

PENSACON DRESS UP OR DRESS UP 7 p.m. $20. Proceeds benefit Pensacola Little Theatre and SouthBARK Animal Rescue. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: DIAL M FOR MURDER 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 8.27

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SCHOOL OF THE SOLDIER 11 a.m. Meet at entrance of Fort Pickens. Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

WARRIOR HOOKUP 2017 1-7 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

BARTENDER CHAMPIONSHIP 2-6 p.m. $25. O’Riley’s, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 4:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com.

GAME OF THRONES TRIVIA AND VIEWING 6-9 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MONDAY 8.28

NATURE WALK: LIFE IN A MARITIME FOREST 10 a.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

ADVANCED REDOUBT: LEGACY IN BRICK & MORTAR 12:30 p.m. Fort Barrancas, 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FORT BARRANCAS: BASTIONS ON THE BLUFF 2 p.m. Meet at Fort Barrancas Visitors Center 3182 Taylor Road. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PERSPECTIVES ON URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN PENSACOLA: A PANEL DISCUSSION 6-8 p.m. Hosted by WUWF. Bowden Building, 120 Church St. wuwf.org

TRIVIA NIGHT: 90s MUSIC 6 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com.

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 8.29

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TICKET FREE TUESDAY MOVIE SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

REAL MEN WEAR PINK 5:30 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox. RSVP Kayla Owen, 266-2274.

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMEDY NIGHT 6 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HOMEMADE PASTA EVENING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FLAVORS FROM THE FAMILY TABLE: BACON 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com.

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. The Blenders. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 8.30

CREATURE FEATURE 3:30 p.m. Fort Pickens Bookstore, Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. nps.gov/guis/index.htm

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Or you can watch live on BlabTV. bluewahoos.com

MOVIE NIGHT 7 p.m. E.T. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW EXHIBITION RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Digital Schmigital, Art Before Silence, Brush Strokes. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

VISITING ARTIST WORKSHOP: SCOTT SATTERWHITE 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Free. Evening of prose and poetry. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NINA FRITZ RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

SECONDS SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Discounted handblown glass pieces from Joe Hobbs. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. thejoehobbs.com

Current Exhibits

EBB AND FLOW On view through Aug. 26. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

METAPHOR AS MANIFESTATION On view through Aug. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART IS THE SPICE OF LIFE On view through Aug. 28. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragossa. quaysidegallery.com

PIECE BY PIECE: ART WITH LEGO BRICKS BY SEAN KENNEY On view through Sept. 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

LIVE, LOVE, ART On view through Sept. 9. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

DIGITAL SCHMIGITAL On view through Sept. 22. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ART BEFORE SILENCE On view through Sept. 22. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

BRUSH STROKES: MY JOURNEY IN ART BY BILLIE BAILEY On view through Sept. 22. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

A DROP OF WATER, A GRAIN OF SAND: WORKS BY JACQUELINE BISHOP On view through Oct.6. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, Building 15, at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.ed

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call to artists

CUBED

Artists are invited to submit proposals for CUBED, a 12-day outdoor mural installation and live mural painting along Palafox Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza. Sixteen artists will be selected. Each artist will create a mural for one 8ft x 8ft panel and will receive a $1,200 stipend. Artists must be onsite and present during the production of their mural during through Nov 3-5. Submission deadline is Sept. 25. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy

Makers, designers, and creative thinkers are invited to submit artworks and transdisciplinary projects to Crossing Boundaries: Art and the Future of Energy National Juried Exhibition. Submissions should attend to and contemplate issues such as the future of clean energy, eco-aesthetics, eco-justice, sustainability, social practice and the environment, the intersections of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), etc. This call is open to all media and materials as well as research-based projects that are contextualized through aesthetic practices. Submission deadline is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information visit pensacolamuseum.org.

DocuFlorida: Digital Exhibition

Artists can submit photographic and moving image-based work to the digital exhibition, DocuFlorida, which will be projected at the Pensacola Museum of Art and simultaneously screened at Pensacola Voices Multicultural Center. DocuFlorida is focused on the current environment and landscapes of Florida, the Gulf Coast, and the Southeast Region of the U.S. Established, emerging, and nascent artists and image-makers are welcome to submit.

Submissions can be photographs or film and video and should attend to the environment, and rural and urban landscapes of the region. Submission is Oct. 2. The fee is $30 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO WITH KRAZY GEORGE 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 8.24

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BILLY IUSO 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE DEPLORABLES 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

FRIDAY 8.25

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PAW PAW’S MEDICINE CABINET 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CHRISTINA CHRISTIAN 6-8 p.m. Swan Neck, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

STOLEN FACES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JIM ANDREWS 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 7-11 p.m. La Playita, 5 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 8.26

RONNIE LEVINE 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

FRWY 98 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

PAW PAW’S MEDICINE CABINET 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

SPEARMAN BREWERS 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 8.27

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

CHARLIE CETTI AND THE FIRST CITY DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

RICHARD MADDEN 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DUNNOTAR 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JOSH GARRET BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

KENNY AND ROD 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 8.28

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SAM PRICE & THE TRUE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JAZZ GUMBO: CHARLIE CETTI AND THE FIRST CITY DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free to students and military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 8.29

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

JOSH GARRET BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

MIKE VANN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 8.30

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

ADAM HOLT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com