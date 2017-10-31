Winners & Losers 10/19/17

Winners

National Naval Aviation Museum

TripAdvisor named the museum one of the Top 25 Museums in the country as part of the 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The National Naval Aviation Museum ranks 16 on the list that includes well-known museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, American Museum of Natural History and U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. The rankings are based on quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide gathered by TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

FavorHouse Shelter Program

Kate DeBlander, Mary Kay National Sales Director, presented a $20,000 check from the Mary Kay Foundation, Inc. to FavorHouse for its shelter program. The foundation provides grant funds for domestic violence shelter programs throughout the United States. During 2016, FavorHouse Shelter Program provided 462 women and children with 10,628 nights of safe, emergency shelter.

Kathleen Vestal Logan

Her book, “Women’s Wisdom: Pass It On!” has been named 2017 Book Excellence Award Finalist in the Personal Growth and Development category. Out of hundreds of entries from around the world, Logan’s book was selected for its high-quality writing, design and marketing appeal.

Cat Country 98.7

Pensacola’s locally owned country radio station and 2017 Best of the Coast winner has been named 2017 Radio Station of the Year by the Country Music Association (CMA). The award is the first CMA Station of the Year award for Cat Country 98.7.

Losers

Biloxi Public School District

Biloxi School District officials have deleted “To Kill a Mockingbird” from its eighth-grade curriculum after the district received complaints that some of the book’s language “makes people uncomfortable.” “To Kill a Mockingbird” is Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by the late Harper Lee about racism in a small Alabama town. It was published more than 50 years ago.

Port of Pensacola

Offshore Inland missed the balloon payment due on its past due balance with the Port of Pensacola and asked to be allowed to continue paying $10,000 a month until it’s paid off. The lease amendment was less than three months old before the company was in default. In true Trump fashion, Mayor Ashton Hayward kicked the issue to the Pensacola City Council without a recommendation other than “respond to the request.” The council approved it, but why didn’t the mayor’s office just work out a reasonable payment in the beginning?

Low Income Pool

During the 2017 session, Gov. Rick Scott said his relationship with President Donald Trump’s administration would lead to Florida receiving $1.5 billion to help the state’s hospitals under the Low Income Pool (LIP) program. Beth Kidder, a deputy secretary at the Agency for Health Care Administration, recently told lawmakers the state will only have about $790.4 million for LIP. The program helps Sacred Heart Hospital and other charity hospitals around the state take care of the poor.