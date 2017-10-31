Talking “No Resolution” with Tim Kasher

By Shelby Nalepa

Frontman of Cursive and The Good Life, Tim Kasher is back together with longtime friend and fellow Omaha native Conor Oberst, at least for a couple of weeks. Currently supporting Oberst on tour, the Midwestern indie darlings will be playing Vinyl Sunday night.

Though he’s playing the role of opener on this tour, Kasher has been around just as long as Oberst. He has a repertoire of 18 albums and with a recent interest in filmmaking, he’s still making moves. Kasher just released “No Resolution,” his third solo endeavor earlier this year, and made his directorial debut with a film of the same name.

“The songs on the album came first, as they were initially being prepared for an earlier script I was putting into production that later got scrapped,” Kasher said. “The script was similar in dramatic content to ‘No Resolution,’ so I carried the songs over to the new production, changing some lyrics to accommodate when necessary.

Kasher said that he considers the album and film to have separate relationships, as in they both work on their own, but the film is very closely attached to the album, as the songs are used as the score and heard throughout.

This is the first script Kasher has gotten into production, though he’s written many.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “‘No Resolution’ is about an engaged couple on the precipice of a rocky relationship over the backdrop of New Year’s Eve. Lots of arguing.”

Kasher said that he’s been working on getting scripts into production for a handful of years now, but that this is the first movie he’s gotten made because it’s the first one he produced fully on his own.

“I have written a handful of scripts since this latest production and plan on moving forward with one of them over the coming year,” he said. “I’m terrified, which feels normal.”

Kasher currently lives in Los Angeles, but is originally from the Midwest. He first started playing in bands in Omaha in the early ’90s forming Cursive in 1995 with Matt Magin, Steve Pederson and Clint Schnase.

Then came his side project The Good Life which started out as a solo endeavor but decided to make it into a full band a few years later. Kasher also spent some time living in Montana.

“I’ve moved around a lot, though I’ve been slowing down over the last few years,” he said.

Kasher and a 13-year-old Oberst first played together in the band Commander Venus in the early ’90s.

“Conor and I are lifelong buds, as most all of us are who grew up playing music and hanging out,” Kasher said. “We don’t all live in Omaha anymore, so it’s not about hanging at the same house show each weekend anymore, but we’ve still got each other’s backs, so to speak.”

Both of the Omaha-based musicians were associated with Saddle Creek Records early on with Oberst’s Bright Eyes and Kasher then of Slowdown Virginia. In 2007, the label opened its own music venue in Omaha named Slowdown, after Kasher’s band. Kasher and other members of Cursive had recently forged their own label, 15 Passenger, which his new solo record is released on.

“It’s a lot of fun, at least this early on,” he said. “There is lots of daydreaming of great bands to release. We started as a part of Saddle Creek way back when, a collective with the ideology of self-releasing. Saddle Creek has had amazing success, far greater than any of us could’ve imagined, and as we are proud to have been a part of that, we decided to return back to that original ethic of releasing albums on our own.”

Kasher said that the DIY ideals held so deeply in the Midwest still stick with him today and influence his decisions in music and other creative aspects.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently, as I think the DIY ethic permeates just about every facet of the arts in the Midwest,” he said. “It’s a different approach than the coasts, and seems to be rooted in a sort of conservatism for better or worse, a humility and a lack of pretension.”

Kasher said that his work in both bands as well as his solo material sometimes overlap, but doesn’t bother him in the least.

“I’m the same songwriter throughout,” he said. “I have a significantly different approach to writing Cursive albums, though I’ve allowed The Good Life approach of writing seep into those albums from time to time. My solo work is essentially the same approach as The Good Life, but working with those bandmates make it distinctly a ‘Good Life’ sounding record.”

Kasher said that he has more scripts and hopefully more production on the horizon.

“I’ve been throwing around some ideas with Cursive, considering we have this new label and all, it seems like it would be nice to release some stuff on there,” he said. “Time will tell.”

TIM KASHER

WHAT: Conor Oberst with Tim Kasher

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $31

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com