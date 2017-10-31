Calendar 10/19/17

THURSDAY 10.19

SUZY LANDA TRUNK SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox. susancampbelljewelry.com

HANDS-ON LUNCH CLASS: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Two for the price of one. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

VETERANS MEETING 4-6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N. Navy Blvd.

LORDS OF ACID 6 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE, THE HISTORY OF PROTEST AND THE NFL 6-8 p.m. Quincy Hull and Friends. J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church St. uwf.edu

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 327 W. Garden St. everman.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

STUDIOAMPED: SOLOMON BOZEMAN 7 p.m. Free. Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

HOCUS POCUS 7:30 p.m. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. Make reservations by calling 435-4567. facebook.com/ensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

FRIDAY 10.20

SUZY LANDA TRUNK SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox. susancampbelljewelry.com

GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. After party 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Downtown Pensacola. Live music, drink specials, art exhibits. gallerynightpensacola.org

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4 p.m.-1 a.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

THE ELMINA WRECK EXHIBIT RECEPTION 5:30-7:30 p.m. Maritime archaeology from West Africa and the Atlantic World. Destination Archaeology, 207 E. Main St. destinationarchaeology.com

EMERALD COAST REVIEW XIX: LIFE IN YOUR TIME BOOK LAUNCH 5:30-7 p.m. Free. East Pensacola Heights Clubhouse, 3208 E. Gonzalez St.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC 6-9 p.m. $50 walkabout wine tasting. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. wsre.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

HALLOWEEN TOUR OF THE ASYLUM 7 p.m. $5-$20. Old Sacred Heart Hospital, 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

GOGOL BORDELLO 7 p.m. $30-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HALLOWEEN & HOLLYWOOD: NEMOURS COSTUME BALL 7-11 p.m. $200 per ticket. Proceeds benefit Nemours Children’s Specialty Care. Duh, 501 N. 9th Ave. nemours.org/costumeball

BABY 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolalittletheatre.com

JUNIOR LEAGUE OF PENSACOLA RED HAUTE ROYALE 7:30 p.m. $75 per ticket. $145 per couple. Black tie optional. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. juniorleagueofpensacola.org

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

THRILLER PERFORMANCE 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.21

PENSACOLA PERFECT 5/10 MILER RACE 8 a.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center across from Project Greenshores (Highway 98 and 17th Ave) and Graffiti Bridge. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SUZY LANDA TRUNK SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox. susancampbelljewelry.com

BOO AT THE ZOO 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $7.50-$15. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

STAMP COLLECTING 101 10:15 a.m. Free. T.T. Wentworth Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-midnight. $3 and up for individual tickets. Children 11 and under are free Oct. 21 only. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

DEBBY’S KITCHEN: CHICKEN POT PIE 12-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

JACKSONIAN GUARD 12 p.m. Plaza Ferdinand.

‘13 MINUTES’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 3:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Henry Chiropractic, 1602 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola

PENSACOLA OPERA: JUKEBOX GALA 6-10:30 p.m. $150 per person. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

HAUNTED HOUSE TOURS 7-8:30 p.m. $8-$15. (25 percent off on Oct. 21 only). Tours depart from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC: BLACK TIE GALA 7-11 p.m. $175. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. wsre.org

BABY 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolalittletheatre.com

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: FLEETWOOD MAC RUMOURS 8 p.m. $25-$30. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

THRILLER PERFORMANCE 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.22

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BOO AT THE ZOO 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $7.50-$15. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net

PENSACOLA BEACH ART AND WINE FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $30-$50. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

BIRD JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Pensacola Bay Brewery, in conjunction with other local sponsors, are hosting a family-friendly music festival featuring Bear With Me, Betsy Badwater and Jordan Kimsey, Brett Benton and Brooks Hubbert III. The event will benefit the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida. Fountain Park, 300 E. Zaragoza St. pensacolawildlife.com

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Two for the price of one until 2 p.m. Retired military $6 all day. Oct. 22 only. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC 1-3 p.m. Free. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. wsre.org

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 1 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BABY 2:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD 3 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 5 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

CONOR OBERST 7 p.m. $31. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 10.23

DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS ON EVENING CLASS: SAVORY SQUASH 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

NAPA WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $125 per person. The Grand Marlin, 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd. 677-9238 for reservations.

KNIFE SKILLS 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

GULF BREEZE BOOK CLUB 6:30 p.m. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. Pensacola Beach Elk’s Lodge, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 10.24

DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Ladies Day, women free until 6 p.m. Oct. 24 only. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TANGO TUESDAYS 5:30 p.m. Taught by Luna Ballroom. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Touch of Gray. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 7:30 p.m. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. Make reservations by calling 435-4567. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

WEDNESDAY 10.25

DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net

CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF ARGENTINA 5:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS ON EVENING CLASS HOMEMADE PASTA 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

GRIZFOLK 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S THE SOUND OF MUSIC 7:30 p.m. $68. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

WALTER ETC., MARONA, FEED LEMON, LIGHTS WITH FIRE 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $5-$8. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RESOURCE RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19. UWF Faculty exhibit. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

@RT AT THE @NNEX POP UP EXHIBIT 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Cowork @nnex, 13 S. Palafox. coworkannex.com

Current Exhibits

THE REFLECTED SELF: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF PORTRAITURE On view through Oct. 22. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WINDOWS ON THE WORLD On view through Oct. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

IMAGINE A HOST OF COLORS BY SUE ELWELL On view through Oct. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

TRANSITION BY JAMES MARTIN On view through Oct. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

RESOURCE UWF faculty exhibit. On View through Nov. 18. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

Workshops & Classes

OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO WITH KRAZY GEORGE 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com



Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 10.19

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TIM SPENCER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

PAUL KILLOUGH 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 10.20

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TYLER MAC BAND 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LEE YANKIE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PLATINUM DUO 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DAVE JORDAN AND THE NIA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JIM ARMSTRONG 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE MOON LAGOONS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHENANIGANS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.21

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LEE YANKIE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

DAVE JORDAN AND THE NIA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE MOON LAGOONS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHENANIGANS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.22

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

POST PLUTO 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

KENNY AND ROD 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BRUCE KATZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CHRISTINA ALCONCEL 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.23

MIKE MAGAZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.24

MIKE VANESSE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BRUCE KATZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 10.25

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

RONNIE LEVINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com