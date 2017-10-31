Calendar 10/19/17

THURSDAY 10.19
SUZY LANDA TRUNK SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox. susancampbelljewelry.com
HANDS-ON LUNCH CLASS: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Two for the price of one. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
VETERANS MEETING 4-6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N. Navy Blvd.
LORDS OF ACID 6 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE, THE HISTORY OF PROTEST AND THE NFL 6-8 p.m. Quincy Hull and Friends. J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church St. uwf.edu
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 327 W. Garden St. everman.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
STUDIOAMPED: SOLOMON BOZEMAN 7 p.m. Free. Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
HOCUS POCUS 7:30 p.m. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. Make reservations by calling 435-4567. facebook.com/ensacolavineyardbistrowinebar
FRIDAY 10.20
SUZY LANDA TRUNK SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox. susancampbelljewelry.com
GALLERY NIGHT 4-8 p.m. After party 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Downtown Pensacola. Live music, drink specials, art exhibits. gallerynightpensacola.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4 p.m.-1 a.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
THE ELMINA WRECK EXHIBIT RECEPTION 5:30-7:30 p.m. Maritime archaeology from West Africa and the Atlantic World. Destination Archaeology, 207 E. Main St. destinationarchaeology.com
EMERALD COAST REVIEW XIX: LIFE IN YOUR TIME BOOK LAUNCH 5:30-7 p.m. Free. East Pensacola Heights Clubhouse, 3208 E. Gonzalez St.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC 6-9 p.m. $50 walkabout wine tasting. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. wsre.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
HALLOWEEN TOUR OF THE ASYLUM 7 p.m. $5-$20. Old Sacred Heart Hospital, 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
GOGOL BORDELLO 7 p.m. $30-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
HALLOWEEN & HOLLYWOOD: NEMOURS COSTUME BALL 7-11 p.m. $200 per ticket. Proceeds benefit Nemours Children’s Specialty Care. Duh, 501 N. 9th Ave. nemours.org/costumeball
BABY 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolalittletheatre.com
JUNIOR LEAGUE OF PENSACOLA RED HAUTE ROYALE 7:30 p.m. $75 per ticket. $145 per couple. Black tie optional. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. juniorleagueofpensacola.org
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
THRILLER PERFORMANCE 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 10.21
PENSACOLA PERFECT 5/10 MILER RACE 8 a.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center across from Project Greenshores (Highway 98 and 17th Ave) and Graffiti Bridge. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SUZY LANDA TRUNK SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox. susancampbelljewelry.com
BOO AT THE ZOO 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $7.50-$15. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org
STAMP COLLECTING 101 10:15 a.m. Free. T.T. Wentworth Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-midnight. $3 and up for individual tickets. Children 11 and under are free Oct. 21 only. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
DEBBY’S KITCHEN: CHICKEN POT PIE 12-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
JACKSONIAN GUARD 12 p.m. Plaza Ferdinand.
‘13 MINUTES’ 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 3:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Henry Chiropractic, 1602 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola
PENSACOLA OPERA: JUKEBOX GALA 6-10:30 p.m. $150 per person. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
HAUNTED HOUSE TOURS 7-8:30 p.m. $8-$15. (25 percent off on Oct. 21 only). Tours depart from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org
WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC: BLACK TIE GALA 7-11 p.m. $175. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. wsre.org
BABY 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolalittletheatre.com
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 7:30 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: FLEETWOOD MAC RUMOURS 8 p.m. $25-$30. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
THRILLER PERFORMANCE 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 10.22
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BOO AT THE ZOO 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $7.50-$15. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org
DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net
PENSACOLA BEACH ART AND WINE FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $30-$50. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.
BIRD JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Pensacola Bay Brewery, in conjunction with other local sponsors, are hosting a family-friendly music festival featuring Bear With Me, Betsy Badwater and Jordan Kimsey, Brett Benton and Brooks Hubbert III. The event will benefit the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida. Fountain Park, 300 E. Zaragoza St. pensacolawildlife.com
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Two for the price of one until 2 p.m. Retired military $6 all day. Oct. 22 only. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC 1-3 p.m. Free. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Dr. wsre.org
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 1 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
BABY 2:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD 3 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Palafox. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL 5 p.m. $26.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
CONOR OBERST 7 p.m. $31. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 10.23
DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HANDS ON EVENING CLASS: SAVORY SQUASH 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
NAPA WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $125 per person. The Grand Marlin, 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd. 677-9238 for reservations.
KNIFE SKILLS 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
GULF BREEZE BOOK CLUB 6:30 p.m. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. Pensacola Beach Elk’s Lodge, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 10.24
DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $3 and up for individual tickets. Ladies Day, women free until 6 p.m. Oct. 24 only. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
TANGO TUESDAYS 5:30 p.m. Taught by Luna Ballroom. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7 p.m. Touch of Gray. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 7:30 p.m. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. Make reservations by calling 435-4567. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar
WEDNESDAY 10.25
DOGWOOD DULCIMER ASSOCIATION MUSIC FESTIVAL CAMP N’ JAM 10 a.m. Free to attend. Music jams daily. Lake Stone Campground, 801 W. Highway 4. gulfweb.net
CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF ARGENTINA 5:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS ON EVENING CLASS HOMEMADE PASTA 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
GRIZFOLK 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S THE SOUND OF MUSIC 7:30 p.m. $68. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
WALTER ETC., MARONA, FEED LEMON, LIGHTS WITH FIRE 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $5-$8. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
RESOURCE RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19. UWF Faculty exhibit. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
@RT AT THE @NNEX POP UP EXHIBIT 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. Cowork @nnex, 13 S. Palafox. coworkannex.com
Current Exhibits
THE REFLECTED SELF: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF PORTRAITURE On view through Oct. 22. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WINDOWS ON THE WORLD On view through Oct. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
IMAGINE A HOST OF COLORS BY SUE ELWELL On view through Oct. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
TRANSITION BY JAMES MARTIN On view through Oct. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
RESOURCE UWF faculty exhibit. On View through Nov. 18. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
Workshops & Classes
OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO WITH KRAZY GEORGE 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 10.19
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TIM SPENCER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PAUL KILLOUGH 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 10.20
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
TYLER MAC BAND 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LEE YANKIE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PLATINUM DUO 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DAVE JORDAN AND THE NIA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
JIM ARMSTRONG 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE MOON LAGOONS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHENANIGANS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 10.21
DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LEE YANKIE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
DAVE JORDAN AND THE NIA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE MOON LAGOONS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHENANIGANS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 10.22
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
POST PLUTO 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
KENNY AND ROD 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BRUCE KATZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CHRISTINA ALCONCEL 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 10.23
MIKE MAGAZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 10.24
MIKE VANESSE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BRUCE KATZ 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GABE STEEVES 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 10.25
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
RONNIE LEVINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com