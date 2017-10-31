Winners & Losers 10/26/17

Winners

Scott Taylor

International Paper announced Taylor has been named mill manager of International Paper’s Pensacola Containerboard and Pulp Mill in Cantonment. In his new position, Taylor will have overall leadership responsibility for the mill’s safety and environmental performance, people engagement, sustainable operations and community stewardship. Most recently, he was International Paper’s Manager of Technical Services for its containerboard business located at the company’s global headquarters in Memphis, Tenn.

Keith Hoskins

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame named Hoskins, a Gulf Power manager and former Pensacola Naval Air Station base commander and Blue Angels pilot, to its board of directors. The Florida Sports Hall of Fame was founded by the Florida Sports Writers Association and the Florida Sportscasters Association in 1961 to recognize and honor Florida’s sports figures. Pensacola natives Derrick Brooks and Emmitt Smith, as well as Heisman winner and Washington High football coach Charlie Ward, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Wendell Hall

A section of U.S. 90 from Chumuckla Highway to Woodbine Road in Santa Rosa County has been designated in honor of the former sheriff, thanks to bills sponsored by State Sen. Doug Broxson and Rep. Jayer Williamson. Hall was elected in 2000 and is the first sheriff in Santa Rosa County to have been elected and re-elected to four terms.

Losers

Escambia Code Enforcement

In 2006, former County Administrator George Touart calculated the hard cost for code violations was $1,100 per case by dividing code enforcement’s overhead by the number of cases that year. For the next decade, $1,100 was charged to each case until the commissioners began asking questions. The review found that a 2008 Florida Supreme Court ruling may have determined Touart’s formula was no longer legal. Refund checks may be in the mail before the end of the year.

Siemens

The company was awarded in 2012 a contract to conduct an audit of the City of Pensacola’s energy and water usage to establish a viable project where the city would require no more than two decades to finance it. When the company submitted its recommendations that showed the $2.9 million investment could be paid back in nine years through the annual savings from its diminished energy and water use, the acting city administrator, Dick Barker, dropped the project. Thanks, but no thanks, Siemens.

Public Education

Florida lawmakers once again are tinkering with high school education. In the 2018 Legislative Session, they will submit a proposal that would require high-school students to pass a financial-literacy course before graduation. This is their second try to add courses to the ninth-graders’ curriculum. Please stop and let teachers teach.