On All Hallows’ Eve

Looking for something to get you in the spooky mood?

Whether you want to get scared out of your wits or just do the “Monster Mash,” there’s a little something for everyone around town this Halloween.

Field of Screams Haunted Stadium

Explore the tunnels of Blue Wahoos Stadium with family-friendly tours featuring a 3D maze open from 5-7 p.m. After hours, Terror Under the Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. with tickets at $25 per person, which includes the 3D maze. After 7:30 p.m., no one under 14 will be admitted without an adult. Pickup $5 off coupons for adult tickets at Bright Downtown Dental Arts, the Bait & Tackle Team Store, Pensacola Little Theatre and Bodacious Family of Shops.

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. (maze) 7:30-12 a.m. (Terror Under the Stadium) Thursday, Oct. 26-Tuesday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: bluewahoos.com

Spirits and Segways

Travel back in time around Historic Pensacola by way of segway. Through Oct. 31, Emerald Coast Tours is offering festive tours sharing the stories of murder, mayhem and ghosts. Admission is $45.

WHEN: 7:30-8:30 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31

WHERE: 18 E. Garden St.

DETAILS: emeraldcoasttours.net

Halloween Tour of the Asylum

Tour the Old Sacred Heart Hospital (which has been rumored to be haunted) and meet characters from all kinds of spooky tales. Actors from the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company will be performing scenes from Halloween films, musical numbers and share scary selections. Be warned: some scenes contain adult language. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under and $20 for 13 and up. Tours run 10 p.m. Oct. 27; 8 and 9 p.m. Oct 28; 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Limited tickets available.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 27-Tuesday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Old Sacred Heart Hospital, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

DETAILS: setsco.org

Haunted House Tours

Get your ghoul on with the 27th Annual Haunted House Tours. Choose between the Seville Spirits Walking Tour ($15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under), Adults-Only Redlight Walking Tour ($15), Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour ($15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under) or Trolley of the Doomed Tour ($20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under).

WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Tours depart from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

DETAILS: historicpensacola.org

Bad Girls of Burlesque Halloween Edition

Check out the Bad Girls of Burlesque show with a hint of pumpkin spice. Choose from standard tickets ($25) or “treat” yourself to VIP front-row seating ($60). The show is 18 and up.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com

Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Watch as Seville Quarter turns back the clock to 1982 with dancers performing the famous dance routine from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

WHEN: 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It’s not Halloween without a little “Time Warp.” Wear your best Rocky Horror costume and enjoy a free screening of the 1975 cult classic. Before the movie, you can also enjoy a screening of the short film “Monsters Anonymous” with a Q&A with the filmmakers.

WHEN: 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com

Howl at the Moon Contest

When the clock strikes midnight, the wolves come out. Head to Seville Quarter and howl your head off for a chance to win a prize.

WHEN: Midnight Friday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com

Barktoberfest

For anyone who wants to share the Halloween spirit with their pups, head to Seville Square. Grab a bite to eat—there will be treats for your dog, too—and enjoy the live demonstrations, races, vendors and a beautiful walk in the park. And don’t forget to dress Fido in their best costume for a chance to win bragging rights in the costume contest.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Seville Square

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

Halloween at the Naval Museum

Enjoy a “spooktacular” time at the National Naval Aviation Museum. On top of activity stations, attendees can enjoy free admission to “Magic of Flight” movie, specials inside the Flight Deck Museum Store and kids wearing a costume get a free ride in the Blue Angel 4D Experience in Hanging Bay One with a paying adult.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. Ste. B.

DETAILS: navalaviationmuseum.org

Boo at the Zoo

A Halloween celebration for the younger crowd, Boo at the Zoo includes a trick-or-treat trail and lots of “scare-free” fun. Zoo admission is $15 for adults and children. Kids under 2 years old are free.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

DETAILS: gulfbreezezoo.org

Pensacola Halloween Witches Bike Ride

Trade your broom for a bike and join fellow witches for a brisk ride through East Hill. All ages and bicycles are welcome. Suggested donation is $20, which will benefit Pensacola School of Liberal Arts.

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

DETAILS: facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

Spooktacular for Autism

Try a bit of mummy bowling and support the Pensacola Museum of Art Academy for Autism. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts, a tarantula toss and more.

WHEN: Low sensory time 2:30-4:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

DETAILS: pensacolamuseum.org

Wahooloween

Burn off some of those Halloween treats at the Blue Wahoos stadium. The fun begins with a trick-or-treat course, and then watch the 1980s classic, “Ghostbusters” which is

also when the BooDash 0.5k begins behind the stadium. The event concludes with festive fireworks. Tickets are $20.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: bluewahoos.com

Halloween Weekend Tribute Show

Awaken the spirits with some good music. Enjoy Cold Hard Cash Show, Palafoxx as Def Leppard and Nik Flagstar performing as The Misfits. The show is open to all ages. Tickets are $15.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com

Monster Ball

Party through the Halloween weekend at chizuko. Enjoy live acts such as Company of Ghosts, Acorns, Future Hate, DEAdBUGGS(Dicks from Mars) and DJ Sweet Dreamz and the People’s Temple. At midnight, there will be a costume contest. Prizes include cash and chizuko bar tabs.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola

Seville Quarter Halloween Party

Enjoy All Hallows’ Eve at Seville Quarter. Wear your best Witchy Woman and get free admission to Seville Quarter and become eligible for a prize package from Seville Quarter and Redds Wicked Ale. The party starts at 8 p.m. and the costume contest at 10 p.m.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com

Scaryoke

Sing your heart out in your Halloween costume at Seville Quarter. Starting at 10 p.m. There will also be a B.A.R.E. Rock-N-Roll Monster Mash where bar and restaurant employees will start their own festive party with drink specials and live music.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com

Halloween Bar Bingo

There will be giveaways and prizes for best dressed. This isn’t a trick—bingo is free to play.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com

Seville Quarter’s Annual Costume Contest

As always Seville Quarter will host Pensacola’s biggest costume contest. Up for grabs is $1,000 for first place, plus great prizes for the top 20 costumes. Registration starts at 7 p.m., and the contest will begin at 9 p.m.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com