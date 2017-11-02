Winners & Losers 11/2/17

Winners



Summit Bank

Lower-income families in Escambia, Okaloosa and Bay counties will receive help with education thanks to a $100,000 donation made by Summit Bank to the nonprofit Step Up For Students, which helps manage an income-based, Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The funds can go toward either a kindergarten-12th grade scholarship that supports private school tuition and fees or assists with transportation costs to out-of-county or out-of-district public schools.

Laura Gilliam

United Way of Escambia County announced Gilliam will be its president and CEO, effective Jan. 8, 2018. Gilliam has over 21 years’ experience in non-profit work, advocacy and United Way leadership. Since 2005, Gilliam has performed as the executive director for the United Way of the River Cities in Huntington, West Virginia that serves four counties in WV and one in Ohio. She successfully established 2-1-1 for Lawrence County, Ohio and transitioned the United Way of the River Cities from a traditional United Way to a community impact organization.

Johnna Lee

Escambia County Animal Services announced its new veterinarian who will be responsible for the care of animals and ensuring they are spayed, neutered, healthy and ready for adoption. Dr. Lee most recently worked as the chief of staff at Banfield Pet Hospital in Decatur, Ala. She managed the hospital, provided veterinary care and trained new veterinarians. Lee also served as the veterinarian for the Decatur Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Losers

Helen Gibson

The City of Pensacola’s Community Redevelopment Agency director didn’t have a good week. First, she tried to convince Councilwoman Sherri Myers that Bruce Beach wasn’t in the CRA district, despite city ordinances, maps and resolutions showing it clearly is. Then, Inweekly found the historical marker at Corrine Jones Park honored Corrine Jackson, not Jones. Gibson found nothing wrong with the wording of the marker that she had approved for the park. By Saturday, the marker was removed.

Paul Manafort

The former Trump campaign chairman surrendered Monday to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller. He and business associate Rick Gates have been charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Robbing Reserves

With the state facing a likely budget shortfall, House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, told the media that he opposes tapping into reserves to balance the 2018-2019 budget. Corcoran sees the state’s current level of reserves as a “minimum number” and believes dipping into them could affect the state’s bond rating. He told the News Service of Florida, “What we’re really talking about is, `Can I have my pork-barrel projects and get it from reserves’ and pay from those reserves for Irma expenses.”