Calendar 11/2/17

THURSDAY 11.2

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Patchouli, John Common, Jess Denicola, and Grace Pettis. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. radiolive.org

CHEERS FOR CHARITY 6-9 p.m. Benefit for Epilepsy Foundation of Florida. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox

SOULFLY DOES NAILBOMB PERFORMING POINT BLANK 6 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

EQUAL MEANS EQUAL FILM SCREENING 6:30 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters Pensacola Bay Area. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

MURDER IN THE GREEN MEADOWS 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Rd. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FRIDAY 11.3

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

$5 SHOWCASE: EXFORMATION, SERENA’S FIRE, CHEMTRAIL, STORM WITHIN 7 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MURDER IN THE GREEN MEADOWS 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Rd. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SATURDAY 11.4

THE GREAT PUMPKIN RACE 8 a.m. $20-$25. Sacred Heart Cathedral School, 1603 N. 12th Ave. shcs.ptdiocese.org

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks; Bob Sikes Bridge ends. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

CRAFT AND SAUSAGE FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. First Baptist Church of Beulah, 5805 Beulah Church Rd.

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 10 a.m. Bowden Building, 120 Church St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

REIMAGINE BROWNSVILLE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 Massachusetts Ave. reimagineworldwide.org

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

SLIM FEST 4-10 p.m. Honoring Slim McElderry. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

CANNIBAL CORPSE 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 11.5

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TASTE OF TAILGATING 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $20-$60. Proceeds benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com

THANKSGIVING BOOT CAMP 2 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

MURDER IN THE GREEN MEADOWS 2:30 p.m. $12-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Rd. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

MONDAY 11.6

24-HOUR BOOK SALE All day. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FROM SCRATCH BAKING COURSE FOR ADULTS 5 p.m. (Four-day course, $150) Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS ON COOKING CLASS: LEFTOVER TURKEY GUMBO 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 11.7

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TANGO TUESDAYS 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE RAFFLE PARTY 6 p.m. $50. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson Ave. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

ESCAMBIA COUNTY ALL COUNTY CHORUS 7 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 11.8

FROM SCRATCH BAKING COURSE FOR ADULTS 5 p.m. (Four-day course, $150) Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS ON COOKING CLASS: GRILLED SEAFOOD ON MAIN STREET DECK 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

V. PAUL’S COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $39 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vinomagnifico.weebly.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

MAGIC MEN LIVE 8 p.m. $28-$78. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

CUBED Twelve-day outdoor mural installation. On view through Nov. 12. Palafox Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza

RESOURCE UWF faculty exhibit. On View through Nov. 18. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

Workshops & Classes

OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call to artists

If you have ever wanted to test your artistic skills in altering or transforming a book, now is your chance. The Friends of West Florida Public Library is sponsoring an Altered Books Exhibition at Artel Gallery. Altered books must be submitted at the gallery, 223 S. Palafox between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5. Entries will be judged in two divisions, K-12 students and artists (includes college students). Three cash prizes will be awarded in each division. The altered books will be on display at Artel Gallery Nov. 7-18. A reception announcing the winners will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. This exhibition is made possible by a grant from the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. For more information, visit facebook.com/friendsofwfpl or artelgallery.org.

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH KRAZY GEORGE 9 p.m. Goat Lips Deli, 2811 Copter Rd.

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 11.2

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JIMMY THACKERY 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

GREG LYON 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 11.3

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

BROOKS HUBERT, JR 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE REDFIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 11.4

TBA 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE REDFIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 11.5

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 11.6

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. MICHAEL VINCENT BAND 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 11.7

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: AL ALVARADO 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 11.8

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BAY BRIDGE BAND 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com