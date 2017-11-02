Calendar 11/2/17

THURSDAY 11.2
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Patchouli, John Common, Jess Denicola, and Grace Pettis. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. radiolive.org
CHEERS FOR CHARITY 6-9 p.m. Benefit for Epilepsy Foundation of Florida. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox
SOULFLY DOES NAILBOMB PERFORMING POINT BLANK 6 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
EQUAL MEANS EQUAL FILM SCREENING 6:30 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters Pensacola Bay Area. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
MURDER IN THE GREEN MEADOWS 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Rd. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
FRIDAY 11.3
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
$5 SHOWCASE: EXFORMATION, SERENA’S FIRE, CHEMTRAIL, STORM WITHIN 7 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MURDER IN THE GREEN MEADOWS 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Rd. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
SATURDAY 11.4
THE GREAT PUMPKIN RACE 8 a.m. $20-$25. Sacred Heart Cathedral School, 1603 N. 12th Ave. shcs.ptdiocese.org
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks; Bob Sikes Bridge ends. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
CRAFT AND SAUSAGE FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. First Baptist Church of Beulah, 5805 Beulah Church Rd.
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 10 a.m. Bowden Building, 120 Church St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
REIMAGINE BROWNSVILLE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 Massachusetts Ave. reimagineworldwide.org
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
SLIM FEST 4-10 p.m. Honoring Slim McElderry. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
CANNIBAL CORPSE 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 11.5
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TASTE OF TAILGATING 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $20-$60. Proceeds benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com
THANKSGIVING BOOT CAMP 2 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
MURDER IN THE GREEN MEADOWS 2:30 p.m. $12-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Rd. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
MONDAY 11.6
24-HOUR BOOK SALE All day. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FROM SCRATCH BAKING COURSE FOR ADULTS 5 p.m. (Four-day course, $150) Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HANDS ON COOKING CLASS: LEFTOVER TURKEY GUMBO 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 11.7
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
TANGO TUESDAYS 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE RAFFLE PARTY 6 p.m. $50. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson Ave. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY ALL COUNTY CHORUS 7 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 11.8
FROM SCRATCH BAKING COURSE FOR ADULTS 5 p.m. (Four-day course, $150) Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS ON COOKING CLASS: GRILLED SEAFOOD ON MAIN STREET DECK 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
V. PAUL’S COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $39 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vinomagnifico.weebly.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
MAGIC MEN LIVE 8 p.m. $28-$78. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
CUBED Twelve-day outdoor mural installation. On view through Nov. 12. Palafox Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza
RESOURCE UWF faculty exhibit. On View through Nov. 18. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
Workshops & Classes
OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call to artists
If you have ever wanted to test your artistic skills in altering or transforming a book, now is your chance. The Friends of West Florida Public Library is sponsoring an Altered Books Exhibition at Artel Gallery. Altered books must be submitted at the gallery, 223 S. Palafox between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5. Entries will be judged in two divisions, K-12 students and artists (includes college students). Three cash prizes will be awarded in each division. The altered books will be on display at Artel Gallery Nov. 7-18. A reception announcing the winners will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. This exhibition is made possible by a grant from the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. For more information, visit facebook.com/friendsofwfpl or artelgallery.org.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
KARAOKE WITH KRAZY GEORGE 9 p.m. Goat Lips Deli, 2811 Copter Rd.
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 11.2
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JIMMY THACKERY 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
GREG LYON 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 11.3
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BROOKS HUBERT, JR 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE REDFIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 11.4
TBA 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
THE REDFIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
TBA 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 11.5
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
TBA 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 11.6
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. MICHAEL VINCENT BAND 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 11.7
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
TBA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: AL ALVARADO 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 11.8
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DJ TONY MUSIC AND DANCING 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BAY BRIDGE BAND 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com