Foo Foo Fest 2017: #PensacolaUmbrellaSky

Ever seen hundreds of colorful umbrellas suspended mid-air above a city street? Neither have we. For what’s sure to be one of Foo Foo Fest’s most popular photo-ops, the Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) is bringing in Portuguese artists to install an umbrella sky right here in Pensacola.

In 2012, the vibrant project first debuted at an arts festival in Águeda, Portugal, where photos of the umbrellas went viral. Now, the umbrellas are a permanent fixture over several of Águeda’s streets for three months out of the year, providing a canopy of shade for pedestrians and gaining a cult following.

Sextafeira, the creative design firm that created the urban installation, has brought the project to other areas of the world including Lisbon, France, the U.K., Bahrain and now, Pensacola.

The Sextafeira team arrived at the end of October to get started on the installation of the canopy of umbrellas, which will be suspended high above Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Palafox. Spearheaded by Lissa Dees of the Pensacola DIB, the installation will kickoff Nov. 3 and will remain for three months.

To elevate your umbrella selfie even more, the DIB is launching a special Umbrella Sky Project Snapchat filter and encouraging everyone to use the hashtag #PensacolaUmbrellaSky while sharing posts from the suspended exhibition.

Around the same location downtown, you can also enjoy Busker Festival during Foo Foo Festival weekend one (Friday, Nov. 3-Sunday, Nov. 5). Busker Festival is an event celebrating street performers and you can expect to see a wide range of talents on display, from music to comedy.

UMBRELLA SKY PROJECT

WHAT: An outdoor art installation

WHEN: Nov. 2-Feb. 3

WHERE: Intendencia Street

COST: Free

DETAILS: downtownpensacola.com