Foo Foo Fest 2017: Get Your Foo Foo On

—Calendar of Events—

Atlas Beverage Class

5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2

Check out the Deck Bar at the Fish House and learn something new about handcrafted drinks while enjoying paired small plates. There are two classes, each an hour and a half long. The first class begins promptly at 5 p.m., the second at 7 p.m. Class cost is $20 per person (plus tax and gratuity).

The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St.

The Wedding Singer

Thursday, Nov. 2-Sunday, Nov. 5; Thursday, Nov.9-Sunday, Nov. 12

Take a trip back into the ‘80s as Pensacola Little Theatre debuts their production of “The Wedding Singer.” Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees 3 p.m. Tickets are $33 and $17 for Thursday shows.

Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Pensacola Umbrella Sky Project and Busker Festival

Thursday, Nov. 2- Saturday, Feb. 3

Gaze above Intendencia Street as the sky is replaced with colorful umbrellas. This installation is free to experience and will be up for three months. You can also enjoy street performers as part of the Buskers Festival from Nov. 3-Nov. 5 around the same location.

CUBED

Thursday, Nov. 2- Monday, Nov. 13

Take in a variety of creativity at CUBED—which is a live painting event and mural installation on four eight-by-eight foot cubes. The cubes will on display at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza all 12 days of Foo Foo Fest. After that they will move behind the TT Wentworth Museum.

Science on the Street

Thursday, Nov. 2-Saturday, Nov. 11

Learn about scientists throughout history in this free, interactive exhibit from Pensacola MESS Hall.

Downtown on Palafox (from Garden to Main Streets)

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday Nov. 4; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5

Take a stroll through Seville Square and enjoy paintings, pottery, sculptures, jewelry and graphic design from over 200 artists.

Seville Square

Jazz for Justice

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Good music, good cause. The Third Annual Jazz for Justice brings musicians to downtown Pensacola performing to raise money for no-cost civil legal representation for domestic violence victims, children, elderly, disabled and homeless clients.

400 Block of S. Palafox

Go Big Red!

5-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Take the whole family to see this tale of the Riding Hoods family and their notable daughter, Red.

WSRE Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd.

Future of Energy Art Show and Clean Energy Fest

3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

It’s not easy being green, but it can be fun. Learn more about solar, wind and people power in the 21st century at the third annual Clean Energy Fest Saturday at UWF Historic Trust’s Museum Plaza. There’s also a Future of Energy Art Show Friday at Pensacola Museum of Art.

Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.; UWF Historic Trust’s Museum Plaza, 120 Church St.

Monster Mash

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Ballet Pensacola presents Monster Mash, a “house party” children’s series production. The event is designed for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets are $13.

Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Back on the Blocks Festival: Soulful Shorts, Snip Its & Mini Movies

7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Celebrate the African American experience with music videos and short documentaries at this free event.

Belmont Cultural Center, 401 N. Reus St.

Musica Hispanica

7:30 Friday, Nov. 3

The Choral Society celebrates Spanish culture, featuring music from Spain and Latin America. Tickets are $20-$25.

First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St.

Back on the Blocks Festival: Monogram Hunters Mardi Gras Indians of New Orleans and Block Party

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

The three-day festival continues with Big Chief Tyrone “Pie” Stevenson and his fellow Monogram Hunters of New Orleans. Following the presentation, enjoy the Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood with music and food at the annual block party.

Intersection of Belmont and DeVilliers Streets

Awakenings

1:30 p.m. (dress rehearsal) 7:30 p.m. (full concert) Saturday, Nov. 4

Join Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for a “symphonic photo-choreography” event that will feature iconic photos from Pensacola’s past and present projected just above the orchestra, choreographed to the music of Joseph Curiale’s “Awakening.” The dress rehearsal is free and open to the public. Tickets for the evening concert are $23-$99.

Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

Peat & Pearls: A Celebration of Scotch and Oysters

3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Enjoy scotch tastings from William Grant & Sons, cocktails by Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, live music, chefs’ demos, a cigar garden, designer pearls and oysters prepared by various chefs. Tickets are $75 plus fees.

Barkley House, 410 S. Florida Blanca

Storyteller’s Circle: The Color of Courage

6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Storytellers and actors, Mitch Capel and Sonny Kelly, bring to life the untold stories of the African American soldiers who fought for freedom during the Civil War. Tickets are $15 and $7 for UWF students with ID.

University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

First City Art Center Art-A-Thon

9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6-9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

First City Art Center will be showcasing its (many) talents during this 24-hour event featuring live art demonstrations, the Long Hollow Park fountain dedication, a drag fashion show and more.

First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

Peat & Pearls: VIP Dinner

6-10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6

Celebrity Chefs James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst (of The Couple’s Kitchen) present a four-course dinner at Lee House. Tickets are $125 plus fees.

Lee House, 400 Bayfront Parkway

Fiore Flower Flashes

Monday, Nov. 6-Saturday, Nov. 11

Fiore florists will present early morning installations of fresh, biodegradable floral art at various downtown locations. For more information, visit fioreofpensacola.com.

Build & Brew with Pensacola MESS Hall

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Pensacola MESS Hall presents some science fun for adults. Adults with a love of engineering and friendly competition apply. The event is free.

Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

Writing on the Funny Side of Florida

2-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

The West Florida Literary Federation’s event features humorous prose writing by Florida journalists and novelists. Workshop tickets are $15, all other events are free.

Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. and Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox

Pearl Round Table with the “Pearl Goddess” Betty Sue King

5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10; 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Learn all about the art of pearl cultivation at the exclusive event. Only 20 spots available. Call 434-8948 for reservations.

Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox

“Viva Italia”

5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Chef Irv Miller presents Italian dishes and selected Italian wines to celebrate Italy’s autumn harvest. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox

STAMPED Movie Night

7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Support Pensacola’s LGBT Film Festival, STAMPED, and enjoy the 1990s classic, “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything.”

The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit with Marie Curie

6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Join Pensacola MESS Hall with a celebration of the 150th birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Marie Curie. The “living film” follows the story of the famed woman from childhood to her research.

Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 40 S. Alcaniz

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Thursday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 19

The 33rd Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival features more than 200 nationally acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast.

frankbrownsongwriters.com

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow at NAS Pensacola

8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11

Celebrate Veteran’s Day weekend and the 71st Anniversary of the Blue Angels team. Enjoy the high-flying performers at this year’s air show with performances on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. on both days.

NAS Pensacola, 280 Taylor Rd.

Veteran’s Day Music Extravaganza

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Performers Althea Rene, Groove Symphony and the Perfect Image Show Band perform. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 day of the show.

US Army National Guard Armory, 8790 Grow Dr.

An Evening with Guitarist Gene Bertoncini

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Jazz Pensacola presents An Evening with Guitarist Gene Bertoncini. All tickets cost $25, with proceeds going to the F. Norman Vickers Artist in Residence Fund, which is designated to further the long-term mission of Jazz Pensacola.

Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St.

Pensacola Eggfest VIP Dinner

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Enjoy good food, craft beer from Lewis Bear Company, craft cocktails from Old Hickory Whiskey Bar at this cookout style dinner. Tickets are $50.

Legendary Marine, 84 W. Airport Blvd.

Maria de Buenos Aires

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Featuring talented performers from Pensacola Opera and Ballet Pensacola, Maria de Buenos Aires is a “spiritual journey” opera set to the beat of a tango. Tickets are $25-$60.

Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd.

An Evening with Don Schlitz—A Tribute to Larry Butler

7:30-8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Don Schlitz will honor the memory of his special friend and musical pioneer Larry Butler. Proceeds from the show benefits the Larry Butler Memorial Award Fund at the University of West Florida.

Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Dr.

Pensacola’s Salute to Veterans

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

The Pensacola Civic Band celebrates veterans with a musical selection of patriotic numbers.

Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

13th Annual Pensacola Marathon

6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Get your running shoes out for the annual Pensacola marathon. The race begins and ends at Veteran’s Memorial Park making a 26.2-mile loop.

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 200 S. 9th Ave.

Pensacola Big Green Egg Fest

12-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Sample bites from competing chefs with cold beer and good views. Come for the food and stay for the concert. Drivin n’ Cryin perform at 2 p.m.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

Shining Lives: A Musical by Jessica Thebus and Andre Pluess

2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Watch the dress rehearsal of the true story of four Radium Girls who took their case to court and became influential in the creation of the OSHA laws.

Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St.

An Evening of New Orleans Jazz

6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Hal Smith’s On the Levee Band will be performing at the Seville Quarter’s Evening of Great Jazz. Tickets are $20 per person.

Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

The Williams Trifecta

7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Pensacola Bay Concert Band will perform pieces from three famous unrelated composers with the last name Williams—Clifton, John and Vaughan.

Christ Church Parish, 18 W. Wright St.