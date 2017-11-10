Winners & Losers 11/9/17

Winners

Whitney Fike

International Paper named Fike its communications manager for the Pensacola Containerboard and Pulp Mill in Cantonment. In her new leadership role, she will be responsible for the mill’s internal and external communications, which includes employee communications, media relations and community engagement. Fike, a 2011 Inweekly Rising Star, is a founding member of the local Lean In chapter, past-president of the Florida Public Relations Association Pensacola chapter and a 2012 graduate of Leadership Pensacola.

Council on Aging of West Florida

Its Seventh Annual Rat Pack Reunion fundraiser raised approximately $146,000 last month. Almost 350 individuals attended the gala, which featured dinner, drinks, dancing, a “raise the paddle” fundraising segment and honorary videos and speeches from the 2017 Rat Pack, Marianne McMahon, Nels Offerdahl, John Peacock and Roger Webb. The money raised will help fund programs like Meals on Wheels, The Retreat Adult Day Health Care Center and in-home services.

University of West Florida

When a national hate group posted anti-LGBT flyers on campus, UWF President Dr. Martha Saunders responded quickly and immediately opened an investigation into the vandalism. In a letter to students, faculty and staff, she wrote, “At the University of West Florida, we are committed to ensuring our institution is a safe and respectful environment for all. We do not tolerate acts of hate or prejudice targeting members of our community.” Bravo!

Losers

Keith Wilkins

The Assistant City Administrator argued two weeks ago that the Corrine Jackson marker erected at Corinne Jones was correct. In an email, he claimed he went back into census records, family records, placed calls to her church and personally questioned Tanyard residents and family friends. He said he had confirmed the mark was “consistent with the family’s wishes, Tanyard association and Dr. Marion Williams.” The marker was removed two days later. Did Wilkins fabricate his research? If not, why remove the marker?

Eric Olson

The City Administrator also has a credibility issue. Public records obtained by the Pensacola News Journal revealed that Olson and the mayor’s office repeatedly misrepresented the completion date for the Corinne Jones Stormwater Pond, telling the Pensacola City Council, Tanyard residents and the media it would be finished months sooner than when the contractor had estimated. The city’s website still states the pond will be completed by Summer 2017.

Jack Latvala

Six women who work in Florida’s Capitol have alleged the Florida Senate’s Appropriations chairman and GOP gubernatorial candidate inappropriately touched them without their consent or uttered demeaning remarks about their bodies. The women asked not to be identified for fear of losing their jobs, getting a bad reputation or having lawmakers sabotage their clients’ issues. Latvala has denied ever sexually harassing anyone. Senate President Joe Negron has ordered a probe into the allegations

