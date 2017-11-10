Foo Foo Round 2

If you haven’t taken a selfie under the Umbrella Sky yet, don’t worry. The 12-day marathon of cultural happenings known as Foo Foo Fest is still going strong. In fact, the events don’t wind down until Monday, Nov. 13, so there’s still plenty of time to get into the spirit of things.

CUBED

Now-Monday, Nov. 13

An innovative approach to public art, CUBED is an outdoor installation featuring 16 murals created by multiple artists. They were painted live last weekend and will be on display for the remainder of Foo Foo Fest at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza. After Nov. 13 they will be moved and displayed behind the TT Wentworth Museum.

Fiore Flower Flashes

Now-Saturday, Nov. 11

Fiore florists will present early morning installations of fresh, biodegradable floral art at various downtown locations. For more information, visit fioreofpensacola.com.

Pensacola Umbrella Sky Project

Now- Saturday, Feb. 3

Gaze above Intendencia Street as the sky is replaced with colorful umbrellas. This installation is free to experience and will be up for three months.

Science on the Street

Now-Saturday, Nov. 11

Learn about scientists throughout history in this free, interactive exhibit from Pensacola MESS Hall.

Downtown on Palafox (from Garden to Main Streets)

The Wedding Singer

Thursday, Nov.9-Sunday, Nov. 12

Take a trip back to the ‘80s as Pensacola Little Theatre brings “The Wedding Singer” to the stage. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee 3 p.m. Tickets are $33 and $17 for Thursday shows.

Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Writing on the Funny Side of Florida

2-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

The West Florida Literary Federation’s event features humorous prose writing by Florida journalists and novelists. Workshop tickets are $15; all other events are free.

Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. and Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox

Pearl Round Table with the “Pearl Goddess” Betty Sue King

5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10; 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Learn all about the art of pearl cultivation at the exclusive event. Only 20 spots available. Call 434-8948 for reservations.

Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox

“Viva Italia”

5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Chef Irv Miller presents Italian dishes and selected Italian wines to celebrate Italy’s autumn harvest. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox

STAMPED Movie Night

7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Support Pensacola’s LGBT Film Festival, STAMPED, and enjoy the 1990s classic, “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything.”

The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit with Marie Curie

6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Join Pensacola MESS Hall with a celebration of the 150th birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Marie Curie. The “living film” follows the story of the famed woman from childhood to her research.

Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 40 S. Alcaniz St.

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Thursday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 19

The 33rd Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival features more than 200 nationally acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast.

frankbrownsongwriters.com

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow at NAS Pensacola

8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11

Celebrate Veteran’s Day weekend and the 71st Anniversary of the Blue Angels team. Enjoy the high-flying performers at this year’s air show with performances on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. on both days.

NAS Pensacola, 280 Taylor Rd.

Veteran’s Day Music Extravaganza

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Performers Althea Rene, Groove Symphony and the Perfect Image Show Band perform. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 day of the show.

US Army National Guard Armory, 8790 Grow Dr.

An Evening with Guitarist Gene Bertoncini

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Jazz Pensacola presents An Evening with Guitarist Gene Bertoncini. All tickets cost $25, with proceeds going to the F. Norman Vickers Artist in Residence Fund, which is designated to further the long-term mission of Jazz Pensacola.

Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St.

Pensacola Eggfest VIP Dinner

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Enjoy good food, craft beer from Lewis Bear Company, craft cocktails from Old Hickory Whiskey Bar at this cookout style dinner. Tickets are $50.

Legendary Marine, 84 W. Airport Blvd.

Maria de Buenos Aires

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Featuring talented performers from Pensacola Opera and Ballet Pensacola, Maria de Buenos Aires is a “spiritual journey” opera set to the beat of a tango. Tickets are $25-$60.

Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd.

An Evening with Don Schlitz—A Tribute to Larry Butler

7:30-8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Don Schlitz will honor the memory of his special friend and musical pioneer Larry Butler. Proceeds from the show benefit the Larry Butler Memorial Award Fund at the University of West Florida.

Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Dr.

Pensacola’s Salute to Veterans

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

The Pensacola Civic Band celebrates veterans with a musical selection of patriotic numbers.

Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

13th Annual Pensacola Marathon

6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Get your running shoes out for the annual Pensacola marathon. The race begins and ends at Veteran’s Memorial Park making a 26.2-mile loop.

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 200 S. 9th Ave.

Pensacola Big Green Egg Fest

12-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Sample bites from competing chefs with cold beer and good views. Come for the food and stay for the concert. Drivin n’ Cryin perform at 2 p.m.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

Shining Lives: A Musical by Jessica Thebus and Andre Pluess

2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Watch the dress rehearsal of the true story of four Radium Girls who took their case to court and became influential in the creation of the OSHA laws.

Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St.

An Evening of New Orleans Jazz

6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Hal Smith’s On the Levee Band will be performing at the Seville Quarter’s Evening of Great Jazz. Tickets are $20 per person.

Phineas Phogg’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

The Williams Trifecta

7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Pensacola Bay Concert Band will perform pieces from three famous unrelated composers with the last name Williams—Clifton, John and Vaughan.

Christ Church Parish, 18 W. Wright St.