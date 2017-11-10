Calendar 11/9/17

THURSDAY 11.9
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
CHRISOULA’S CHEESECAKE SHOPPE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe, 236 W. Garden St. chrisoulascheesecakeshoppe.com
VIVA ITALIA 5:30 p.m. $75. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
END OF THE YEAR POTLUCK-NATURAL HEALING STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER FRENCH WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $80 per person. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Seville Quarter. sevillequarter.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS FUNDRAISER: ITALIANO 7 p.m. $75 per person, $650 per table. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolachildrenschorus.com
CELLIST MISHA QUINT 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
ELF THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $68 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
FRIDAY 11.1
PERDIDO KEY CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT 8 a.m. Perdido Key Golf Course, 1 Doug Ford Dr. frankbrownsongwriters.com
HABITAT FORE HUMANITY 12 p.m. Marcus Pointe Golf Club, 2500 Oak Pointe Dr. golfforhomes.org
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAY GRASSROOTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS-ON COOKING: PAELLA 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
EVERCLEAR 7 p.m. $30-$130. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SATURDAY 11.11
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Chimney Park and Bay Bluffs. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
$1 OR LESS BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
READY, SET, SYNC SEMINAR 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. 29576 Perdido Beach Blvd. frankbrownsongwriters.com
REPTICON 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. Children 5 and under are free. Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway. repticon.com
AROMATHERAPY PAIN RELIEF 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
‘PARIS CAN WAIT’ FILM SCREENING 1 p.m. Pensacola Cinema Art, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com
AUTUMN VIBES MARKET 2-5 p.m. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/beawildlemon
ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
EKALI 8 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SUNDAY 11.12
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GOSPEL SHOW 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Flora-Bama Church, 17401 Perdido Key Dr. frankbrownsongwriters.com.
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIRD JAM 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Music festival benefiting Northwest Florida Wildlife Sanctuary. Fountain Park, 300 E. Zaragoza St.
PUBLIC SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SEVILLE QUARTER 7TH ANNUAL WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2-5 p.m. $45-450. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
REFORMATION CONCERT 2:30 p.m. Renaissance orchestra. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
RECKLESS KELLY 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 11.13
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HANDS ON COOKING: APPETIZERS WITH WINE PAIRINGS AND GOURMET CHEESE TRAY 6-8 p.m. $60. 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
WORLD OF NOODLES 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
THREATS TO LOCAL CORAL REEFS 6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
IRATION 6:30 p.m. $23. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
THE ILLUSIONISTS PRESENT: ADAM TRENT 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
PRESIDIO BRASS BAND 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF Students. University of West Florida Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 11.14
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
POETRY OPEN MIC 6-8 p.m. Constant Coffee & Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/pensacolapoetry
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
KRANIUM 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WEDNESDAY 11.15
YOUTH SEMINAR 11 a.m. City of Gulf Shores Cultural Center, 19470 Oak Road. W. frankbrownsongwriters.com.
BOOK TALK WITH ANDREA JONES WALKER 2 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College Library, 1000 College Blvd.
SAVE THE THIRD WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE FAVORITES 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
CANNING AND PRESERVING FRUIT JAMS 6 p.m. $40. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT 6 p.m. Sunset Cork Room, 225 E. 16th Ave. Gulf Shores. frankbrownsongwriters.com.
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
AJJ 7 p.m. $15-$17. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ART BEYOND WALLS 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Bring a laser photo copy of loved ones to be pasted on the memorial wall. firstcityart.org
OUT OF THE PARK-AN EXPERIENCE 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Glassblowing demonstrations from Joe Hobbs. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
Current Exhibits
CUBED Twelve-day outdoor mural installation. On view through Nov. 12. Palafox Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza
ALTERED BOOKS On view through Nov. 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
RESOURCE UWF faculty exhibit. On View through Nov. 18. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
POSTCARDS FROM MONTANA On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ART OF ADOPTION On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
PENSACOLA CULTURAL CENTER ARTIST IN RESIDENCE: NINA FRITZ 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.
Workshops & Classes
OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
KARAOKE WITH KRAZY GEORGE 9 p.m. Goat Lips Deli, 2811 Copter Road
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 11.9
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 6:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
BAD JUJU 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 11.10
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
JIM ST. JAMES 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHENANIGANS 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
FRWY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JIM ARMSTRONG 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER’S FESTIVAL: BIG MUDDY 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 11.11
SHENANIGANS 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
GRACIE CURRAN AND THE HIGH FALUTIN BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER’S FESTIVAL: BIG MUDDY 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 11.12
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
BEN PARSONS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
NICK AND THE OVEROLS 2 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRACIE CURRANE AND THE HIGH FALUTIN’ BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
THE GREYTONES 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
POST PLUTO 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 11.13
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. GRACIE CURRAN 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 11.14
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: JO MAYP 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 11.15
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DJ TONY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BAY BRIDGE BAND 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com