Calendar 11/9/17

THURSDAY 11.9

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

CHRISOULA’S CHEESECAKE SHOPPE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe, 236 W. Garden St. chrisoulascheesecakeshoppe.com

VIVA ITALIA 5:30 p.m. $75. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

END OF THE YEAR POTLUCK-NATURAL HEALING STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER FRENCH WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $80 per person. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Seville Quarter. sevillequarter.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS FUNDRAISER: ITALIANO 7 p.m. $75 per person, $650 per table. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. pensacolachildrenschorus.com

CELLIST MISHA QUINT 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

ELF THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $68 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

FRIDAY 11.1

PERDIDO KEY CHAMBER GOLF TOURNAMENT 8 a.m. Perdido Key Golf Course, 1 Doug Ford Dr. frankbrownsongwriters.com

HABITAT FORE HUMANITY 12 p.m. Marcus Pointe Golf Club, 2500 Oak Pointe Dr. golfforhomes.org

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAY GRASSROOTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING: PAELLA 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

EVERCLEAR 7 p.m. $30-$130. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 11.11

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Chimney Park and Bay Bluffs. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags are supplied. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

$1 OR LESS BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

READY, SET, SYNC SEMINAR 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. 29576 Perdido Beach Blvd. frankbrownsongwriters.com

REPTICON 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. Children 5 and under are free. Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway. repticon.com

AROMATHERAPY PAIN RELIEF 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

‘PARIS CAN WAIT’ FILM SCREENING 1 p.m. Pensacola Cinema Art, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com

AUTUMN VIBES MARKET 2-5 p.m. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/beawildlemon

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

EKALI 8 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 11.12

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GOSPEL SHOW 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Flora-Bama Church, 17401 Perdido Key Dr. frankbrownsongwriters.com.

GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BIRD JAM 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Music festival benefiting Northwest Florida Wildlife Sanctuary. Fountain Park, 300 E. Zaragoza St.

PUBLIC SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SEVILLE QUARTER 7TH ANNUAL WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2-5 p.m. $45-450. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

REFORMATION CONCERT 2:30 p.m. Renaissance orchestra. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

RECKLESS KELLY 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 11.13

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS ON COOKING: APPETIZERS WITH WINE PAIRINGS AND GOURMET CHEESE TRAY 6-8 p.m. $60. 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

WORLD OF NOODLES 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

THREATS TO LOCAL CORAL REEFS 6:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

IRATION 6:30 p.m. $23. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

THE ILLUSIONISTS PRESENT: ADAM TRENT 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

PRESIDIO BRASS BAND 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF Students. University of West Florida Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 11.14

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

POETRY OPEN MIC 6-8 p.m. Constant Coffee & Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/pensacolapoetry

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

KRANIUM 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WEDNESDAY 11.15

YOUTH SEMINAR 11 a.m. City of Gulf Shores Cultural Center, 19470 Oak Road. W. frankbrownsongwriters.com.

BOOK TALK WITH ANDREA JONES WALKER 2 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College Library, 1000 College Blvd.

SAVE THE THIRD WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE FAVORITES 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

CANNING AND PRESERVING FRUIT JAMS 6 p.m. $40. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT 6 p.m. Sunset Cork Room, 225 E. 16th Ave. Gulf Shores. frankbrownsongwriters.com.

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

AJJ 7 p.m. $15-$17. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART BEYOND WALLS 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Bring a laser photo copy of loved ones to be pasted on the memorial wall. firstcityart.org

OUT OF THE PARK-AN EXPERIENCE 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Glassblowing demonstrations from Joe Hobbs. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

Current Exhibits

CUBED Twelve-day outdoor mural installation. On view through Nov. 12. Palafox Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza

ALTERED BOOKS On view through Nov. 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

RESOURCE UWF faculty exhibit. On View through Nov. 18. The Art Gallery at University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

POSTCARDS FROM MONTANA On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ART OF ADOPTION On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

PENSACOLA CULTURAL CENTER ARTIST IN RESIDENCE: NINA FRITZ 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Workshops & Classes

OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH KRAZY GEORGE 9 p.m. Goat Lips Deli, 2811 Copter Road

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 11.9

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

CAT RHODES AND THE TRUTH 6:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BAD JUJU 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 11.10

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

JIM ST. JAMES 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHENANIGANS 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

FRWY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JIM ARMSTRONG 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER’S FESTIVAL: BIG MUDDY 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 11.11

SHENANIGANS 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

GRACIE CURRAN AND THE HIGH FALUTIN BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER’S FESTIVAL: BIG MUDDY 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 11.12

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

BEN PARSONS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK AND THE OVEROLS 2 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GRACIE CURRANE AND THE HIGH FALUTIN’ BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

THE GREYTONES 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

POST PLUTO 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 11.13

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. GRACIE CURRAN 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 11.14

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ: JO MAYP 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 11.15

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DJ TONY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BAY BRIDGE BAND 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com