Let’s Hangout

We know it’s only November, but we’re officially hitting fast forward and making summer plans. Hangout Music Fest just announced their 2018 lineup and it’s fully stacked with can’t miss acts.
The 2018 headliners are Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and The Chainsmokers. SZA, ODESZA, Cold War Kids, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent and Foster the People will also be making their way to Gulf Shores this May.
Complete alphabetical lineup (as of Nov. 14):
AJR
Alex Lahey
Alice Merton
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Anderson East
Awolnation
Bahamas
Banners
blackbear
Bleachers
Bones
Caroline Rose
Cashmere Cat
Cold War Kids
DeJ Loaf
Foster The People
Galantis
Getter
Goldfish
Greta Van Fleet
Grouplove
Halsey
Hippo Campus
Hotel Garuda
Kasbo
Kendrick Lamar
Lauv
Lil Pump
Logic
Lost Kings
Manchester Orchestra
Mansionair
Max
Melvv
Mikky Ekko
NF
Noname
Nothing But Thieves
ODESZA
Oh Wonder
Poolside
Portugal. The Man
Pussy Riot
R.LUM.R
Ron Gallo
San Holo
Skip Marley
Slightly Stoopid
Son Little
St. Vincent
Sunflower Bean
SZA
Tank And The Bangas
Tash Sultana
The Chainsmokers
The Glorious Sons
The Green
The Killers
The Struts
Welshly Arms
Whethan
Zedd
Three day tickets go on-sale Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. CST and general admission are $259 for a limited time. You know they tend to sell out, so you better act fast if you want to go.
HANGOUT MUSIC FEST 2018
WHEN: Friday, May 18—Sunday, May 20
WHERE: Gulf Shores, AL
TICKETS: On-sale Thursday Nov. 16
DETAILS: hangoutmusicfest.com