Let’s Hangout

We know it’s only November, but we’re officially hitting fast forward and making summer plans. Hangout Music Fest just announced their 2018 lineup and it’s fully stacked with can’t miss acts.

The 2018 headliners are Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and The Chainsmokers. SZA, ODESZA, Cold War Kids, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent and Foster the People will also be making their way to Gulf Shores this May.

Complete alphabetical lineup (as of Nov. 14):

AJR

Alex Lahey

Alice Merton

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anderson East

Awolnation

Bahamas

Banners

blackbear

Bleachers

Bones

Caroline Rose

Cashmere Cat

Cold War Kids

DeJ Loaf

Foster The People

Galantis

Getter

Goldfish

Greta Van Fleet

Grouplove

Halsey

Hippo Campus

Hotel Garuda

Kasbo

Kendrick Lamar

Lauv

Lil Pump

Logic

Lost Kings

Manchester Orchestra

Mansionair

Max

Melvv

Mikky Ekko

NF

Noname

Nothing But Thieves

ODESZA

Oh Wonder

Poolside

Portugal. The Man

Pussy Riot

R.LUM.R

Ron Gallo

San Holo

Skip Marley

Slightly Stoopid

Son Little

St. Vincent

Sunflower Bean

SZA

Tank And The Bangas

Tash Sultana

The Chainsmokers

The Glorious Sons

The Green

The Killers

The Struts

Welshly Arms

Whethan

Zedd

Three day tickets go on-sale Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. CST and general admission are $259 for a limited time. You know they tend to sell out, so you better act fast if you want to go.

HANGOUT MUSIC FEST 2018

WHEN: Friday, May 18—Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Gulf Shores, AL

TICKETS: On-sale Thursday Nov. 16

DETAILS: hangoutmusicfest.com