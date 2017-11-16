Winners & Losers 11/16/17

Winners

Escambia County’s Pensacola Beach Lifeguards

The United States Lifesaving Association Open Water Lifeguard Agency Certification Program recently certified the county program. To qualify, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards had to ensure compliance with USLA’s required elements, which include minimum standards for lifeguard training, policies, medical and rescue equipment, record keeping and reporting. They join some of the most respected lifeguard agencies in the country that use the USLA system. The certification will remain active until November 2020.

Grover Robinson

The Scenic Highway Foundation last month honored Escambia County Commissioner Grover C. Robinson, IV, at its annual community meeting. President Gena Buchanan presented a plaque in appreciation of the commissioner’s many years of support for the foundation. Robinson was praised for forming a working group with the Florida Department of Transportation landscape specialists, Atkins Global, Escambia County staff and the Scenic Highway Foundation Board to examine FDOT’s landscape plan and make suggestions to ensure that the plan conforms to the local environment along Scenic Highway.

Gulf Power Clay Shoot for America’s Heroes

The fundraiser scored more than $92,000 for veterans. Friends of Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home, Pathways for Change and Third Chance Inc. are the three charities benefiting from proceeds from this year’s Clay Shoot. Since its inception in 2013, Gulf Power Clay Shoot for America’s Heroes has raised more than $300,000 in support of veteran-related services across Northwest Florida.

Losers

Roy Moore

The former Alabama Supreme Court justice and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate came under fire last week when the Washington Post reported four women alleged that Moore had dated or attempted to date them while they were in high school. One of the women stated that when she was 14, a 32-year old Moore, then an assistant district attorney, initiated a sexual encounter. We guess there’s no need for Match.com in Alabama if you have a high school yearbook.

Lawmakers’ Turkeys

Governor Rick Scott has recommended that money allocated to local projects, which was $645 million last year, be set aside by lawmakers to pay for Hurricane Irma recovery. Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran joined Governor Scott in urging the importance of using special project funding for a critical and legitimate statewide fiscal concern such as storm recovery.

Opioid Kids

More than 4,000 babies were born addicted to opioids in Florida last year, an increase of over 1,000 percent from a decade ago, according to child welfare workers who testified before Florida lawmakers last week. Substance abuse played a role in two-thirds of the cases where children were removed from their homes within 30 days of birth last year. And there’s been a 38 percent increase in the number of children under the age of 5 who have been removed from homes because of substance abuse in the past four years.