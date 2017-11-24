Winners & Losers 11/24/17

Winners

Foo Foo Festival 2017

The annual celebration of arts and culture hit new highs, especially with its outdoor art displays. The Pensacola Umbrella Sky Project on Intendencia Street has become one of the top selfie spots in Northwest Florida with its hundreds of colorful umbrellas suspended above the street. CUBED put the spotlight on the talented artists who created unique murals that are still on display behind the TT Wentworth Museum.

Susan Cornejo

The chief financial officer for Sacred Heart Health System for the past four years has been selected as the new chief operating officer for Sacred Heart Health System and Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala. Both Gulf Coast health systems are part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system. Cornejo has broad experience in healthcare administration. She was vice president and corporate controller at St. Vincent’s Health System in Birmingham, Ala., and she previously served for eight years with HealthSouth in South Carolina and later Birmingham as divisional controller.

Samantha Harrison

The Washington High School Physical Education teacher is the SHAPE Florida’s High School PE Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018. What makes it even more impressive is she obtained the recognition in her first year of teaching. Casandra Waller, the school district’s Physical Education, Health, Wellness, and Driver Education Specialist said, in a press release, “Samantha Harrison fosters an environment rich in teamwork, communication, and acceptance of all students.”

Losers

Tau Kappa Epsilon

At the University of West Florida, the Tau-Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity has been suspended for a minimum five-year period following the conclusion of an investigation into hazing as well as risk-management and alcohol-related misconduct. The activities occurred at an unregistered, off-campus bid day party hosted by the organization and included hazing, underage drinking, risk management violations, drinking games, common source containers and coerced consumption of alcohol.

Port of Pensacola

We thought the Port of Pensacola was in trouble financially, but we never imagined that it failed to meet its FY 2017 budget projects for its top four revenue streams—wharfage, dockage, storage and property rental—by $726,324. Hayward administration missed its budgeted $1.747 million income from these sources by 41 percent. Still no turnaround plan from the mayor’s office. Maybe someone has a condo project in mind for the city facility.

Department of Corrections

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker found that the department and its health care contractors had for years refused to treat infected inmates with antiviral medications, known as “direct-acting antiviral” drugs, because of the cost. Between 7,000 and 20,000 of the state’s 98,000 prisoners are believed to be infected with Hepatitis C, but only 13 have been treated with the antiviral drugs since 2013. Walker scolded the agency for being “deliberately indifferent” to the medical needs of inmates, a violation of their constitutional rights.