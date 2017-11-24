Calendar 11/23/17

THURSDAY 11.23

THANKSGIVING AT FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

THANKSGIVING GRAND BUFFET 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

THANKSGIVING FEAST AT SKOPELOS AT NEW WORLD 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

THANKSGIVING AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-9 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

FRIDAY 11.24

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ELF PARADE 4 p.m. Starts at 223 S. Palafox.

ZOO LIGHTS 5-9 p.m. $5-$10. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY 5-9 p.m. Free. Weekends through Dec. 25. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-10 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

I GOT SOUL 7 p.m. $15 and up. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THANKSGIVING PARTY AND KARAOKE CONTEST 9 p.m. $15 and up. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HOT BLACK FRIDAY SHOW 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SATURDAY 11.25

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Weekends through Dec. 25. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

WISDOM OF MYTH 11 a.m-1 p.m. “What Really Are Myths?” Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

ALOHA WINE AND LIQUOR RELAUNCH LUAU 2-5 p.m. Free. Wine, beer and spirit samples; onsite bottle etching and gift wrapping; Hawaiian cookout; ukulele performance and cigar pairing. Aloha Wine and Liquor, 2631 Gulf Breeze Parkway.

ZOO LIGHTS 5-9 p.m. $5-$10. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-10 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

ICE FLYERS VS. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 11.26

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Weekends through Dec. 25. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

PUBLIC SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

ZOO LIGHTS 5-9 p.m. $5-$10. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-9 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

GRAB LIFE BY THE BALLS BENEFIT SHOW 7 p.m. $5. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BACK PORCH COMEDY 8 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

MONDAY 11.27

PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

GULF BREEZE BOOK CLUB 6:30 p.m. Pensacola Beach Elk’s Lodge, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd. “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy.” Contact Donna Jones at 932-8620 or donnaljones@hotmail.com for further details.

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 11.28

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

POETRY OPEN MIC 6-8 p.m. Constant Coffee & Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/pensacolapoetry

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEDNESDAY 11.29

COUPLES COOK: SAY CHEESE 6-8 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-9 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

CURREN$Y PILOT TALK TRILOGY TOUR 9 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMOA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

POSTCARDS FROM MONTANA On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ART OF ADOPTION On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PSC ART FACULTY AND STAFF EXHIBIT On view through Jan. 12. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art course—Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewart—created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street Façade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PENSACOLA CULTURAL CENTER ARTIST IN RESIDENCE: NINA FRITZ Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Workshops & Classes

OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call to artists

HOLIDAY MARKET Applications are now open for the @rt at the @nnex Holiday Makers Market. Vendor applications are due by Dec 1. To apply to be a vendor at this event, visit leaderfineart.com/call-for-artists. The market will be held on Friday, Dec.15 from 6-9 9 p.m. during Gallery Night at cowork @nnex. For all @rt at the @nnex or vendor questions, please contact Alexis Leader at alexis@leaderfineart.com.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH KRAZY GEORGE 9 p.m. Goat Lips Deli, 2811 Copter Road.

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Karaoke with Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 11.23

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 11.24

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

JIM ANDREWS 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 11.25

NICK ANDREWS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DAVE AND JOE SHOW 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

WOOTEN, WATSON & DOUSSAN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe. 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 11.26

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

BEN PARSONS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

WILLY BOOGER ANNUAL KISS HURRICANE SEASON GOODBYE PARTY 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

DUNNOTAR 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 11.27

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: FUDGE 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. GRACIE CURRAN 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 11.28

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 11.29

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

DJ TONEY, IMAGENE 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com