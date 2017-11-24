That’s A Wrap

Holiday Shopping Made Easy (and Local)



Now that Thanksgiving is officially here, it’s safe to start your holiday strategizing and shopping later this week without contributing to the “Christmas Creep.” And thank goodness for that—because four weeks isn’t really much time, especially when you want to avoid giving anything that will end up being re-gifted.

That’s where we come in.

Just like we do every year, the team at Inweekly has put together a carefully curated gift guide totally devoted to shopping local. From your best friend to your office Secret Santa pick, this guide has something for pretty much everyone on your list. We even included a few extra special items this year made for locals, by locals who represent Pensacola in creative and cool ways. Because when you think about it, holiday spirit and hometown pride make a great team, don’t they? Added bonus—most of those super local items can be purchased online, so you really have no excuses why you can’t shop small this holiday season.

*All gift guide items were hand-picked by Joani Delezen and photographed by Greg Riegler