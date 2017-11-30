Winners & Losers 11/30/17

Winners

Pensacola State College

Military Times named PSC to its Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 list, formerly known as Best for Vets. The rankings are an editorially independent news project that evaluates a comprehensive survey of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement along with other factors that make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. This is the third consecutive year PSC has made the Best Colleges list.

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northwest Florida Chapter has named Pen Air its Philanthropic Corporation of the Year. The other winners included Carol Carlan-Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Madrina Ciano-Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Ambersley Foundation- Outstanding Charitable Foundation, Sunday’s Child- Philanthropic Service Organization of the Year, Baptist Healthcare- Philanthropic Faith-Based Organization of the Year, and Harold E. Marcus-Philanthropist of the Year.

Escambia County Animal Shelter

The shelter recently received a $75,000 grant for extensive renovations, which will improve animal welfare while enhancing overall aesthetics at the shelter. The renovation process will also be filmed and broadcast nationally on PBS on an episode of “Shelter Me.” The grant was applied for by Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter. Renovations will include new cat adoption rooms, an outdoor cat area, new play yards for dogs and upgrades to the shelter’s lobby area.

Losers

Floribama Shore

The latest MTV reality show rips off the iconic Perdido Key bar, Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar. For 53 years, the Flora-Bama has survived hurricanes, recessions and an oil spill and provided live music, cold drinks and even a mullet toss. We agree with the bar owners that there is only one Flora-Bama and it isn’t in Panama City Beach on MTV.

Heroin-related Deaths

According to the Florida medical examiner’s report for 2016, heroin-related deaths in the First Judicial District increased 21 percent last year. The Florida Panhandle had 34 such deaths, the most in any single year. Ten years ago, Northwest Florida had only one heroin-related death, five years ago none. And the problem is statewide. The report found that the total number of drug-related deaths in Florida jumped 22 percent from 2015 to 2016. The number of opioid-related deaths grew by 35 percent.

Stephen Bittel

The Miami Beach businessman stepped down as chairman of the Florida Democratic Party after being accused of leering at female aides and consultants and generating such a generally creepy atmosphere that some women didn’t want to be alone with him. The resignation came after Jeff Clemens, who was to be the next leader of the Florida Senate Democrats gave up his legislative seat after admitting he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.