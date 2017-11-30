Calendar 11/30/17

THURSDAY 11.30
SNOWBALL DERBY 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
EXPERIENCE UWF DOWNTOWN: PUBLIC SPACE, COLLECTIVE MEMORY AND COMMUNITY IDENTITY 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St.
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-9 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com
HANDS ON COOKING: HOMEMADE RAVIOLI 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox sogourmet.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIE NIGHT: STAR WARS THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK 7:30 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Ave., 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 11. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar
FRIDAY 12.1
SNOWBALL DERBY 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S CARAVAN ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.
NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FAMILY GINGERBREAD MAKING CLASS DAY ONE 1 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZOO LIGHTS 5-9 p.m. $5-$10. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org
SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY 5-9 p.m. Free. Weekends through Dec. 25. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-10 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com
HOLIDAY LANTERN TOUR OPENING NIGHT 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. $50 per person. Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza St. historicpensacola.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
CHRIS THOMAS KING 7 p.m. $10-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
GULF COAST CHORALE PRESENTS SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SATURDAY 12.2
SNOWBALL DERBY 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN UP 9 a.m. Naval Live Oaks; Bob Sikes Bridge ends. Pensacola Beach. Bring your own buckets and gloves. oceanhourfl.com
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S CARAVAN ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY BEAD SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 80 E. Wright St.
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RUNWAY RUN 5K 10 a.m. Pensacola International Airport, 2430 Airport Blvd., Suite 225. runway5k.com
SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Weekends through Dec. 25. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org
CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $10. 5256 Alabama St., Milton.
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org
FAMILY GINGERBREAD MAKING CLASS DAY TWO 1 p.m. $50. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PAPER LANTERNS FILM SCREENING 1-3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. RSVP at info@jasnwfl.org. jasnwfl.org
MERRY MARKETPLACE 1-7 p.m. Free with non-perishable food donation. Versailles Event Center, 1504 W. Intendencia St.
SANTA’S PUPPY PARTY 1-4 p.m. Free. Adopt puppies from Escambia County Animal Shelter. Escambia County Government Plaza, 223 S. Palafox.
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 2-4 p.m. Spearman Center, 1755 Barrancas Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola
PIANIST ANDREAS KLEIN 2:30-4 p.m. $9-$11. Free for PSC students. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
SANTA PUB CRAWL 4-10 p.m. Free with donation. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
ZOO LIGHTS 5-9 p.m. $5-$10. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-10 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com
LIGHTED BOAT PARADE 6:30 p.m. Sabine Marina and make its way around the Santa Rosa Sound to the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk where it will dock by about 7:30 pm. pensacolabeachchamber.com
HOLIDAY LANTERN TOUR 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. $8-$15 per person. Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza St. historicpensacola.org
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS: CHRISTMAS CARAVAN TOUR 7 p.m. $30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
CHORAL SOCIETY OF PENSACOLA PRESENTS: HANDEL’S MESSIAH 7:30 p.m. $30-$35. Pensacola Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
MIKE COOLEY OF DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS 7:30-9:30 p.m. $9-$11. Free for PSC students. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 12.3
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
SNOWBALL DERBY 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com
GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Weekends through Dec. 25. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org
DOGGIE CHRISTMAS PAGEANT 1-5 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Ave., 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 11. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar
PUBLIC SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SURFING SANTA BEACH PARADE 2 p.m. Avenida 10, the parade will make its way down Via De Luna toward Casino Beach and end at the Gulfside Pavilion, where kids will be able to meet and greet with Santa until 3 p.m. pensacolabeachchamber.com
NEARLY DEAD THREADS GRAND OPENING 2-4 p.m. 3731A W. Navy Blvd.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 2:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free for UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
5TH ANNUAL ROTARY TREE OF REMEMBRANCE OPENING CEREMONY 3 p.m. Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/rotarytreeofremembrancepensacola.
SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare
ZOO LIGHTS 5-9 p.m. $5-$10. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-9 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com
SING! AN IRISH CHRISTMAS 6:30-8 p.m. $30-$60. Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road. gettymusic.com/christmas
POPTONE 7 p.m. $40. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
UWF SYMPHONIC BAND 7:30 p.m. Free. Tickets required. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
MONDAY 12.4
CAT’S SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PILATES MAT 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HANDS ON COOKING: BACON WRAPPED STUFFED SHRIMP WITH CRABMEAT 6-8 p.m. $64.50. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
UWF JAZZ COMBO 7:30-9 p.m. Free, tickets required. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 12.5
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
POETRY OPEN MIC 6-8 p.m. Constant Coffee & Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/pensacolapoetry
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
UWF LAMBDA COALITION MEETING 7 p.m. Building 36, room 191. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway.
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WEDNESDAY 12.6
LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
UWF CHAMBER MUSIC: CELEBRATE THE SEASON 12 p.m. Free. Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St. uwf.edu
PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS 6-9 p.m. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BEER DINNER 7 p.m. The Vineyard at 12th Ave., 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar
CLUTCH: PSYCHIC WARFARE WORLD TOUR 7 p.m. $35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
SYNTHESIS: A GROUP BFA EXHIBITION 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
Current Exhibits
POSTCARDS FROM MONTANA On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ART OF ADOPTION On view through Dec. 1. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
SYNTHESIS: A GROUP BFA EXHIBITION On view through Dec. 8. TAG, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
FINE LINES OF FASHION On view Dec. 5 through Jan. 6 Fashion illustrations by Julie McGrath. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
EYE CANDY On view through Jan. 5. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
PSC ART FACULTY AND STAFF EXHIBIT On view through Jan. 12. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art course—Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewart—created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street Façade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchanged. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
PENSACOLA CULTURAL CENTER ARTIST IN RESIDENCE: NINA FRITZ Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.
Workshops & Classes
OIL PAINTING 101 WITH LOREN MILLER Learn to use oil pants accurately over the course of the six-week class. Class dates are Mondays Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call to artists
HOLIDAY MARKET Applications are now open for the @rt at the @nnex Holiday Makers Market. Vendor applications are due by December 1 To apply to be a vendor at this event, visit leaderfineart.com/call-for-artists. The market will be held on Friday, December 15 from 6-9 9 p.m. during Gallery Night at cowork @nnex. Accepted vendor fee is $30. Table provided. See vendor application for additional details. Artists are responsible for processing their own sales. LAC does not collect a commission on exhibitor sales. For all @rt at the @nnex or vendor questions, please contact Alexis Leader at alexis@leaderfineart.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
With Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
With Krazy George Goat Lips Deli, 9 p.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Wednesdays
With Krazy George 9 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 11.30
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
CAT DADDY 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 12.1
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
IMAGENE 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
CHRISTINE DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CRISTI DEES AND BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 12.2
LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SAMANTHA LAPORTA 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 12.3
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DUNNOTAR 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 12.4
HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: FUDGE 6-8 p.m. $60. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
JINGLE JAZZ 6:30 p.m. Free. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES FEAT. GRACIE CURRAN 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 12.5
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 12.6
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.
RICK AND WILL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com