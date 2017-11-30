Poll: City’s Numbers Drop



By Rick Outzen

According to a poll commissioned by Inweekly, the percentage of city voters who believe the City of Pensacola is headed in the right direction has dropped 28 percent since last year, falling from 69.3 percent in 2016 to 41.8 percent in 2017.

In 2016, Mayor Ashton Hayward commissioned the University of West Florida Haas Center to survey city residents. The poll found that nearly 70 percent of city voters believed the City of Pensacola was headed in the right direction.

After reviewing the data, Inweekly discovered that the survey more heavily sampled the white, more affluent neighborhoods in east Pensacola, which skewed the results more favorably for the mayor (Inweekly, “A City Divided,” 1/5/17).

This year, Mayor Hayward hired the UWF Haas Center again. Inweekly asked The Political Matrix to conduct the same survey but to spread the respondents fairly across all seven city districts.

District Level Distribution of Respondents Compared to Voter Rolls

District Voter Rolls Inweekly Haas 2016 1 5686 14.70% 73 14.60% 19.70% 2 5323 13.80% 70 14.00% 10.10% 3 6118 15.80% 78 15.60% 21.30% 4 6135 15.80% 79 15.80% 19.40% 5 5512 14.20% 70 14.00% 10.80% 6 5449 14.10% 70 14.00% 11.50% 7 4484 11.60% 60 12.00% 7.20% 38707 500

This study was conducted via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology from Nov. 5-12. The numbers used were supplied by the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office. Only households that voted at least three out of the last four elections were called in this survey. The numbers were randomized upon implementation of the study and 500 completed studies were collected. The margin of error of this study was +/- 4.5 percent.

The city’s largest declines in confidence were in District 7: -34 percent (represented by Council member Jewel Cannada-Wynn), District 1: -32 percent (P.C. Wu) and District 3: -28% (Andy Terhaar).

Perception of the City’s Direction

Right Wrong Districts 2017 2016 Var. 2017 2016 Var. 1 32% 63% -32% 34% 10% 24% 2 44% 62% -18% 34% 7% 27% 3 42% 70% -28% 28% 9% 19% 4 57% 80% -23% 22% 7% 15% 5 36% 60% -24% 30% 11% 19% 6 54% 77% -23% 13% 6% 7% 7 23% 57% -34% 35% 13% 22% Overall 41.8% 69.3% -28% 27.8% 8.6% 19%

The UWF Haas Center weighs the respondents’ satisfaction to determine grades for various city services. Last year, the center graded all city services B- or higher, except for City Streets and Stormwater Infrastructure. Fire received an A-, while Sanitation Services and Police earned a B+.

The 2017 Political Matrix survey found the Fire still graded the highest, but with a B+. Police, Sanitation and City Parks received a B-. The grades of the rest of the city services ranged from C+ to C-.

Grades for City of Pensacola Services

2017 2016 Mean Score Grade Mean Score Grade Fire 4.04 B+ 4.39 A- Police 3.63 B- 4.03 B+ Sanitation 3.56 B- 4.04 B+ City Parks 3.51 B- 3.99 B Community Centers 3.26 C+ 3.69 B Athletic Facilities 3.25 C+ 3.67 B Rec Opportunities 3.17 C+ 3.77 B Cleanliness 3.13 C+ 3.67 B Communications 3.04 C+ 3.69 B City Streets 3.03 C+ 3.29 C+ City Sidewalks 2.90 C 3.35 B- Stormwater 2.57 C- 3.07 C+

In his recent viewpoint, “Infrastructure Matters Update,” Mayor Hayward touched on his $30 million street resurfacing and natural gas pipeline improvement program, the almost $34 million in stormwater infrastructure improvements over the past five years, his planned $24 million investment in city parks, and his multiyear program to upgrade sidewalks.

The Political Matrix survey found that more than half of city voters are satisfied or very satisfied with City Parks. However, only about one in five voters felt the same about the Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements. A third were satisfied with City Sidewalks, and 40 percent were pleased with City Streets.

In regards to s Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements, District 7 and District 3 had the lowest percentages of satisfied respondents, 10 percent and 17 percent respectively. District 4 had the highest percentage, 34 percent.

District Level Satisfaction

City Parks 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Overall Satisfied 60% 53% 53% 68% 57% 57% 38% 56% Dissatisfied 10% 14% 8% 9% 13% 19% 17% 16% City Streets 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Overall Satisfied 41% 36% 39% 56% 40% 40% 25% 40% Dissatisfied 27% 34% 35% 20% 39% 33% 45% 33% Sidewalks 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Overall Satisfied 47% 39% 30% 43% 36% 23% 18% 32% Dissatisfied 27% 26% 35% 32% 34% 46% 47% 35% Stormwater 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Overall Satisfied 22% 22% 17% 34% 23% 24% 10% 22% Dissatisfied 37% 37% 51% 43% 44% 47% 53% 45%

Note: Satisfied includes Satisfied and Very Satisfied responses. Dissatisfied combines Dissatisfied and Very Dissatisfied.

To read the survey, read Independent News-Political Matrix City Study

