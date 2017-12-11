Holiday Happenings 12/7/17

THURSDAY 12.7

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS

View elaborate holiday light displays, visit Santa and enjoy holiday treats. It’s open 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 (except Dec.4-5 and 11-12). $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS The University of West Florida presents the 11th annual production of the Charles Dickens classic tale. Tickets are $7-$18 per person. UWF students are admitted free with Nautilus cards. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82. uwf.edu

FRIDAY 12.8

HOLIDAY PARTY

Get into the holiday spirit at Susan Campbell Jewelry’s party from 4-8 p.m. They are also hosting a trunk show with Suzy Landa Dec. 7, 8 and 9 and complimentary champagne for shoppers from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays all December long. Susan Campbell Jewelry, 420 S. Palafox.

SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY

Hop on Santa’s sleigh outside Artel Gallery and get your annual holiday photo. 5-9 p.m. Free. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

REINDEER GAMES

Watch Winterfest performers, play in the snow, enjoy holiday snacks and play reindeer games. 5-9 p.m. Free. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

WINTERFEST PERFORMANCE TOURS

Climb on the Winterfest trolley and get immersed in Christmas stories re-told live in action. Tours run from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $16-$35 for adults and $9-$19 for kids. For more information, visit pensacolawinterfest.org

INFUSION HOLIDAY BASH

Get into the holiday spirit with food, fellowship and live music from Infusion. The price of admission is a donation at the door. 6-9 p.m. UU Church of Pensacola, 9888 Pensacola Blvd. uupensacola.org

HOLIDAY LANTERN TOURS

See Historic Pensacola in a new light. The Holiday Lantern Tours will include tours of the Lavalle House, the Dorr House and the Lear/Rocheblave House. Each house will be decorated for the holidays and participants will learn about holiday traditions of the past. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Tours start at the Tivoli House, located at 205 E. Zaragoza St. at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit historicpensacola.org.

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST

A family tradition for more than 25 years. Enjoy song and dance performances of your favorite holiday songs by young, local talent. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$41. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY 12.9

2017 BODACIOUS GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST See the entries get judged at The Bodacious Family of Shops. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the winners will be announced at 3 p.m. The Bodacious Family of Shops, 407 S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

JACKSON’S PRESENTS: DECK THE HALLS Enjoy a delicious lunch while listening to Pensacola Opera perform Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” or “Away in a Manger.” Seatings are for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To reserve a table, call 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

MEET SANTA AT MILES ANTIQUE MALL Get your photo with Santa and do a little shopping. Santa will be around from 1-5 p.m. Miles Antique Mall, 5109 Bayou Blvd. milesantiquemall.com

‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’ PAJAMA PARTY Kids are encouraged to wear their pjs for a special screening of “The Polar Express” every weekend through Dec. 17. Tickets are $7 each. Infants one and under are free. Each child will receive a free cup of hot cocoa and a cookie. Be sure to check out the Flight Deck Gift Store for a special treat while supplies last. Movie starts at 3 p.m. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

COX PENSACOLA CHRISTMAS PARADE The not-to-miss Pensacola Christmas Parade will begin at Spring and Garden Street in downtown Pensacola as more than 50,000 watch from the streets. The parade boasts around 90 entries and eight bands from Escambia County, New Orleans and Mississippi. The fun starts at 5:15 p.m. coxpensacolachristmasparade.org

BARS>BULLSH!T: THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS EDITION Hip hop returns to chizuko with The War on Christmas Edition of Bars > Bullsh!t Everyone is encouraged to come out in your favorite holiday attire. The most festive get up will even win a $25 prize. The December showcase features SilaS, Artisan P and DJJEDTHVSLOTH plus local support from Big Lo, Raspy Rapz, Cyborganics and Ty Delpra. DJ Slim (formerly Bodyslanga) will be on the wheels. Admission is $5-$8. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St., facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SUNDAY 12.10

