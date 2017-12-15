Winners & Losers 12/14/17

Winners

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

The new downtown brewery sold 57,272 ounces of beer in its first four days during Thanksgiving week. Patrons loved their selections so much that Perfect Plain was down to two beer selections by the time Florida State kicked off against Florida on Saturday afternoon. Kudos!



Robert Stephens, Jr.

Episcopal Day School announced Stephens has been unanimously selected by the Board of Trustees to serve as the next Head of School. Mr. Stephens will come to EDS from St. John’s Episcopal School in Tampa, Florida where he has been Head of School since 2014. He is a proven leader with 25 years of experience in Episcopal and independent school education. Stephens also serves as president of the Florida Council of Independent Schools.

Gerald Wingate

At a special meeting of the Pensacola City Council held on Nov. 28, 2017, the council elected the District 5 councilman as its President of the City Council and Sherri Myers, District 2, as Vice President. Both are serving their second terms on the council. Wingate narrowly defended incumbent John Jerralds in 2012 by running on the coattails of Commissioner Lumon May. He was unopposed in 2016.

Seville Quarter

Jewelers Trade Shop has chosen the iconic Pensacola entertainment complex as the subject of its 2017 Christmas ornament in honor of Seville Quarter’s 50th-anniversary celebration this year. The ornament is reportedly the best-received decoration in Jewelers Trade’s 13 years of doing the Christmas ornaments.

Losers

The Tanyard

Four years have passed since Mayor Ashton Hayward announced he received a grant to build a beautiful pond in the Tanyard to deal with its perennial flooding. It still hasn’t opened. The city botched the historical marker honoring Corinne Jones and had to remove it. The neighborhood association voted against the construction of a fish hatchery at nearby Bruce Beach and was ignored by city hall and Councilwoman Jewel Cannada-Wynn. How many more kicks in the teeth can these residents take from their government?

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System

At a recent town hall hosted by the Veterans Affairs, Pensacola area veterans shared the experiences with frequent turnover of doctors, repeated paperwork errors and long wait times. The News Journal reported that Dr. Christopher Saslo, interim director of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, listened to the veterans and the VA is working to do better.

Florida Bond Refinancing

Florida taxpayers could lose billions of dollars in future savings under the pending federal tax-reform legislation that would limit the ability of states and local governments to refinance bonds. Ben Watkins, Director of the State Division of Bond Finance, told the Florida Cabinet that both U.S. House and Senate tax bills contain a provision that would prohibit the “advance refunding” of tax-exempt bonds. The ability to refinance bonds helped Florida government reduce its overall debt by more than $4 billion through June 2016, according to Watkins.