Outtakes—Return of the Mullets

By Rick Outzen

Recently a friend brought me a yellowed Pensacola News Journal dated Feb. 28, 1971. The newspaper had a historical series written by Pensacola historian W. B. Skinner. He wrote about the political battles in Pensacola in the last decade of the 19th century, based on a history of Escambia County written by H. Clay Armstrong.

In 1885, Pensacola attorney Edward A. Perry, a Confederate general who served under Gen. Robert E. Lee, became the 14th governor of Florida, thanks to the support railroad tycoon W.D. Chipley. The pair was unhappy with the political situation in Pensacola as the city came out of the Reconstruction.

Gov. Perry pushed through the Florida Legislature bills that changed the city’s charter and established Pensacola would be run by a commission appointed by him. Chipley was named to that body and served as the mayor of Pensacola from 1887-88.

To strengthen his control of Pensacola politics, Chipley formed a secret political society known as the Tammany Association. The Tammanies ran the city.

A.E. Maxwell, his son E.C. Maxwell, Stephen R. Mallory II and W.E. Anderson formed the Mullets to oppose Chipley’s political machine. The Mullets demanded the state legislature modify the charter so the people could elect their city officials. They were successful, and Anderson narrowly defeated the Tammany Association candidate, Pat McHugh, for mayor of Pensacola in 1893.

Two years later, the mayoral race was hotly contested between Anderson and McHugh. Skinner wrote in his article that armed conflict seemed inevitable.

The Tammany Association prevailed. McHugh won, and Chipley was elected to the Florida Senate. At the state capital, the Tammany-Mullet feud continued. In those days, the state legislature chose the U.S. Senators.

The two candidates nominated were from Pensacola, W.D. Chipley and Stephen Maxwell II. Maxwell prevailed and served until his death in 1907. Chipley, 57, died seven months after he lost the U.S. Senate seat.

Today, we have several markers to remember these political foes. The Perry House sits on the corner of N. Palafox and Wright streets and is part of the First United Methodist Church. Prior to the church buying the house, it served as the Scottish Rite Temple. The Confederate monument in Lee Square bears a plaque honoring his wife, who raised funds for its erection. Chipley has an obelisk in Ferdinand Plaza. Mallory and Maxwell Streets run the width of the city.

Pensacola still has political factions, though they are less obvious than the Tammany Association and the Mullets. It will be interesting to see how they surface in the 2018 Pensacola mayoral election.