Locals Question $8 Million Center

By Duwayne Escobedo

The Bayview Community Center will be built. End of discussion.

Or is it?

Blair Stephenson still has more to say. The Bayou Texar Foundation President and an East Hill Neighborhood Association member accuses the city of failing to consult Pensacola residents enough about the final plan.

About 70 people attended a May 30 public meeting to review a preliminary design. City officials said they would collect citizen input at two more public meetings, Stephenson claims.

Those meetings never happened.

Instead, Pensacola City Administrator Eric Olson dumped the 75-page Bayview Community Center master plan on the Pensacola City Council by email on the eve of the final hearing for the FY 2018 budget on Sept. 24. Despite the late notice and the cost of construction jumping from $6 million to $8.25 million, the council approved construction.

Stephenson remains livid for many reasons today. And the outspoken community advocate is not alone.

A poll commissioned by Inweekly immediately after the city council vote for the project found 80 percent of city residents and 69 percent of District 4 residents, which includes Bayview Park, said the Hayward administration failed to give them sufficient notice to view the final plans and comment on them.

“This park belongs to the citizens, whose money will finance it, not the mayor or the council,” Stephenson told Inweekly. “It is obvious that this plan was put together out of the public eye and knowledge. This is clearly not a transparent way to conduct city business.”

Stephenson has doggedly pursued the issue, even riling up her neighbors. She emailed those who attended the May 30 public forum, including Quint Studer.

The downtown developer and Pensacola Blue Wahoos co-owner replied to Stephenson by email, “Much of what was done is not consistent with good planning and financial stewardship.”

Jean Wallace also responded and thanked Stephenson for sending information on the $8.2 million, 19,000-square-foot proposed project on Bayou Texar.

“I do not like the new design,” Wallace wrote in her email. “Had hoped it would be similar to the real old one that was washed away in the 1926 hurricane. I think that is a lot of money to pay for a recreation type center. It would be interesting to find out if the place is making money or what the deficit is each year.”

But District 4 city councilman Larry B. Johnson, who lives near Bayview Park, dismissed Stephenson and others, speaking out against the city and community center master plan.

“How much access do we have to give them?” Johnson asked. “It’s never enough. You can never make everyone happy.”

Besides the May 30 meeting, Johnson pointed out that Mayor Hayward had a five-member citizen advisory committee select the project architect, Caldwell Associates Architects. Johnson failed to mention that this been the standard procedure for several years.

On that committee were Kim Carmody, city Superintendent of Recreation; Steven Shelley, East Hill Building and Design General Contractor; Bill Healey, University of West Florida Director of Recreation and Sports Services; Juliette Moore, UWF Anthropology Department Office Manager; and Pablo Mirabal, an FMC Management Services Executive.

The new Bayview Community Center is scheduled to break ground in spring 2018 and open in 2019. The popular Bayview Park has served the Pensacola community for more than 100 years. Its old community center was damaged by a sewage backup caused by April 2014 flooding and demolished the following year.

The 2011 master plan called for relocating the center to give an open waterfront. The plan ignored that recommendation and proposed building the new center in the same location as the previous one.

In a cover letter to the city, Caldwell Associates Architects argued that the $8.2 million price tag was not “luxurious.” They maintained higher construction costs resulted in the increase since planning began two years ago. Additionally, the public input led to significant changes, such as making the event space smaller.

The proposed Bayview Community Center is approximately two-thirds the size of Sanders Beach Community Center. It includes three meeting rooms, an exercise room, and two event spaces, which combined can accommodate up to 278 people.

Meanwhile, Sanders Beach includes a ballroom with a stage, a full kitchen and can handle up to 350 people. Bayview’s event space is 3,432 square feet, while the Sanders Beach ballroom is nearly double that size at 6,110 square feet.

However, Stephenson said the location blocks the park’s scenic views of Bayou Texar. She wanted to see it further up the slope near the Bayview Senior Resource Center. Others recommended it be moved back from the bayou to where the current children’s playground and picnic shelters exist.

One of the biggest criticisms from Stephenson and other locals concerns the roughly 5,000 square foot boathouse for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Additionally, it will house the rowboats of the 40-member, non-profit Pensacola Rowing Club.

The rowing club has used the site since forming four years ago, says Ross Johnstone who serves as the interim director. Currently, the organization rents two 40-foot by 8-foot containers that house most of its $19,000 worth of rowboats. Some boats are stored outside because they are too long to fit in the storage units.

In an agreement with the city, the Pensacola Rowing Club pays 20 percent of what it makes to city coffers. The club charges its members $100 a quarter or $325 a year. Three times a year, it offers a free rowing day to the community. Meanwhile, rowing club members can be found on the calm bayou waters about five or six times a week, Johnstone reports.

Johnstone, who typed three pages of talking points to prepare for an interview at Bayview Park with Inweekly, denied any underhanded dealings with the city.

“I don’t believe there is,” Johnstone said. “We are totally transparent, and we want to be. We’re absolutely honored to be included in this project.

He added, “We are here for the public. I think Pensacola Rowing will be on the bayou for many years to come.”

City councilman Johnson said he’s excited to see the rowing club using Bayou Texar.

“Most people are happy and satisfied to see watersports there,” Johnson said. “In 1989, hardly anybody was out there. I don’t have a problem with (the rowing club) at all.”

While Johnstone said he felt honored to be included in the center’s design, many local critics question building a boat storage facility for a private club with taxpayer money. The construction roughly costs about $1 million of the total community center project.

Bobby Dawkins, an East Hill resident, wrote in an email to Stephenson that the separate building for the rowing club was one of his four main objections to the master plan.

“Although I am fully supportive of a Bayou Texar rowing club, does it have enough membership to pay a fair market rent for the space?” Dawkins asked. “Otherwise, it is inappropriate for its existence to be subsidized by the city.”

Stephenson vowed to continue her vociferous campaign against the city’s Bayview Community Center master plan.

She said, “The whole thing is a big wadded up mess.”