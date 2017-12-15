Trump Rallies His Troops

By Jeremy Morrison

It took a good, long while for President Donald Trump to work his way around to the painfully obvious premise of his Dec. 8 rally in Pensacola. If you weren’t listening for it, the remarks might easily be dismissed as one more rant in a stream-of-consciousness tirade. But everyone was listening for it.

“This guy’s screaming ‘We want Roy Moore,’” Trump said, responding to a shout from the crowd. “He’s right.”

The president had previously indicated he would not be campaigning for Moore, the Alabama senatorial candidate facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. But here he was, stumping at the Pensacola Bay Center just a few days out from that special election.

Of course, Pensacola isn’t in Alabama, so perhaps a plausible case could be made that Trump’s local rally was entirely unrelated to Moore’s race. After all, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump had described it a few days earlier in a Pensacola Speaks interview as a Christmas rally.

But the president made no effort to hide his rationale for visiting a locale so close to Alabama he could toss a mullet over the state line.

“How many people here are from the great state of Alabama?” Trump called out to whoops and hollers, before urging attendees to “get out and vote for Roy Moore.”

2016 Election Won’t Go Away

Frigid temperatures and a halfhearted rain greeted Trump as he visited Pensacola. As darkness fell, a long line of rally attendees waited in the weather to enter the Bay Center and a group of protesters clustered across Gregory Street shouting slogans and waving signs.

Similar to his local campaign stops, Trump’s visit also attracted a small gaggle of vendors. They shivered under pop-up tents, selling t-shirts and hats with catchy phrases: “Drain the Swamp!” “Suck It Liberals!”

“Wherever he goes, we go,” laughed vendor Angel Hill.

Hill points to a winter hat emblazoned with Trump’s name. It’s the night’s biggest seller because of the weather.

“This is the election that won’t go away,” Hill said, motioning to the crowd. “He’s just popular and they love him.”

In the line to enter the Bay Center, Caleb Parcoe awaited his turn at the security checkpoint. He worked on Trump’s local campaign and wore a colonial, tri-tipped hat that offered a visual indication of his enthusiasm.

“I’ve actually never seen a sitting president with my own eyes before,” Parcoe smiled.

Like many rally attendees, Parcoe expressed approval of Trump’s tenure thus far. He’s a fan of the travel ban and the president’s Supreme Court pick.

And like other Trump supporters at the rally, Parcoe also summed up the prevailing view concerning the possibility that the candidate’s campaign worked with Russia to impact the U.S. presidential election: “The Russia thing — you can ask any other conservative, that just is nothing. It’s just been, no pun intended, trumped up.”

Across the street, rally protesters took a decidedly different stance. They chanted and waved signs, addressing such subjects as “lying” and “hate,” as well as “pedophilia” and the “GOP tax scam.”

“He’s ruining our country,” said Beth Miller, standing at a barricade with her ‘Morals Over Party’ sign.

Miller, along with Vickie Dasenbrock, traveled to Pensacola from Illinois to protest Trump’s campaign event. It was not their first rodeo. The pair hit a rally this past spring in Kentucky, and also attended the Women’s March last January in Washington D.C.

“People have to get out and make their voices heard,” Miller said.

The protesters were part of what has been termed “the Resistance.” They said they are troubled with just about every aspect of Trump’s presidency. Ultimately, they hope he’s impeached.

“Just every day, it’s a shitshow,” sighed Dasenbrock.

Red Meat

During his rally remarks, Trump noted the contingent of protesters out in the cold. Mocked them to howls of delight.

“They call themselves ‘the Resistance,’” Trump said. “You ever see these signs, ‘Resist, Resist, Resist.’”

The president hobbled around the stage, as if holding a protest sign, apparently imitating someone weak and whiny. The Bay Center roared with approval.

“Oh, these resisters, they resist,” Trump continued. “Hillary resisted, and you know what happened? She lost the election in a landslide. But you know what they’re really resisting? They’re resisting the will of the American people, that’s what they’re really resisting.”

The Resistor-lines played well in the Bay Center. Red meat for a red crowd. And that can be said for most of the topics Trump traversed during his Pensacola rally.

Like any classic rock band, Trump knows what his fans want. They want a greatest-hits medley everyone can sign along with on the chorus.

They want to hear about the “rigged system” and the “very, very bad and evil people” in Washington D.C. They want to hear about “the drugs and the gangs” and the “MS-13 animals” and about how there’s “a lot of sickness in a lot of our institutions.” They want to hear about “the horrible Paris Climate Accord” and how “everybody should stand for the National Anthem” and about “what the hell is going on in Chicago.” They want to hear about the “fake news.”

They want to hear how great the Blue Angles are: “By the way, can those people fly or what?”

They want to hear Trump say his “You’re Fired!” catchphrase: “And I must tell you, I can’t believe Arnold Schwarzenegger bombed so badly on “The Apprentice,” my poor beautiful show.”

And they want to hear about how Trump is making department stores say ‘Merry Christmas’: “They’re using those words again. Did you notice?”

Trump played all these hits. And each one slayed.

But there was also a new number: the Roy Moore Waltz. Despite the name, it’s harder to dance to and not near as catchy.

Still, Trump gave the new tune his all-in hopes of securing a U.S. Senate seat for a man that many in his own party—including Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby—have walked away from after reckoning that the flurry of accusations, that paint a portrait of a creeper in his thirties, trolling the Gadsden mall for teenagers in the 1970s or luring a 14-year-old to his house were likely true.

Still, he’s a Republican. And every Senate seat is precious.

“We need someone in that seat who will vote for our Make America Great Again agenda!” Trump said.

In closing out his appearance in Pensacola, the president thanked the local crowd and urged them to “fight, fight, fight for the change you’ve been waiting for your entire life, the change you already see happening.”

“Our revolution didn’t end on Nov. 8, that was just the beginning,” Trump said. “The greatest adventure still lies ahead.”

Editor’s note: The impact of the Pensacola rally on the results of the U.S. Senate race were unknown as of our publication deadline. As of Dec. 13, Democrat Doug Jones has been projected as the winner – Jones 671,151 votes, Moore 650,436 and 22,819 write-ins.

