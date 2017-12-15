The Buzz 12/14/17

Perceptions of Pensacola Even though Pensacola is among one of the most pristine beaches along the Emerald Coast, neighbors Gulf Shores and Destin are still perceived as more ideal vacation spots.

Majority Opinion Research, a firm contracted by Visit Pensacola, provided the 2017 Market Perception Study results on Dec. 7 at Skopelos at New World.

The study was from 10 markets: Atlanta, New Orleans, Birmingham, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Chicago, St. Louis and two new cities Kansas City and Denver. They interviewed 100 people in each market with incomes of $75,000 plus.

Gulf Shores stood out to have a more significant market share for visitors with families this past year with 24 percent compared to Pensacola’s 13 percent.

“Obviously, we have a very family friendly atmosphere here,” Jeff Shusterman said, “But it’s always important to know that the majority of visitors are traveling with children over the course of a year.”

The results showed that Gulf Shores and Destin had done a better job at converting people to become aware of them as a destination. Pensacola has done better than St. Augustine, and we’re on parity with the other nearby destinations such as Panama City and Fort Walton, according to the study.

The top five most important factors for choosing a vacation spot are clean and well-maintained beaches, scenic beauty, a place where people can feel comfortable, relax, and have a good time.

Gulf Shores and Destin had higher and more positive perceptions this year, even in categories such as being a place to relax.

Beyond the beach, the number one thing people want when vacationing is good dining out options, followed by kids’ attractions, adventure tours, historical sites, parks and shopping.

The study results showed that 65 percent of people said that they are likely to visit Pensacola in the next year or two. However, the survey also showed that if they’re not likely to visit Pensacola, what needs to be done to make you want to go. Information on activities other than the beach and more quality accommodations are at the top of the list.

“Destin is a beach. Pensacola is a city that has a great beach,” Shusterman said. “All of these different things are great opportunities to differentiate this destination and make it an even stronger competitor to all of our neighbors.”

Brown Gets Two The Escambia County Commission voted on Nov. 30 to give County Administrator Jack Brown two one-year extensions of his contract, which was due to expire Jan. 8, 2018. The vote came after a thirty-minute debate among the commissioners

Commissioner Steven Barry expressed his frustration with Brown’s effectiveness but not with his character or work ethic.

“I’ve had in essence the same discussion about the same issue, over and over again, for the last two or three years,” he said. “While I believe everything I said about Jack and his character, I want to see more production. I want to see more loops closed.”

Barry had met with Brown before the commission meeting.

“My feedback to Jack this afternoon was I’m going to do everything that I can do to hold an administrator accountable for not just their own actions, but the product we get done,” he said. “And I would like to see a greater accountability that Jack pushes down the hierarchy.”

The District 5 commissioner said he would reluctantly support a one-year extension but not two.

Commissioner Underhill advocated for two years. He said, “We can definitely get better…I also think there’s almost nothing that I can imagine getting us there better than our current county administrator, and a changeover to another one, within the next couple of years, I think would get us further away from that.”

At the agenda review earlier, Commissioner Grover Robinson, whose term ends next year, had indicated he would support a one-year extension but had changed his mind and thought two years would be better for the county.

“I think there’s an outward stability issue, going forward,” he said. “Not just what happens, but also your employees and who you’re attracting. I’m aware of what that means, and I’m certainly having a chance to take a look at it.”

Barry said, “Is it a two-year that moves forward without a unanimous vote? Or is it a one-year extension that can move forward with a unanimous vote? That decision is up to y’all.”

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh favored two years. “You give someone a two-year contract, and you’re not always gonna hear what you want to hear,” he said. “But, a one year contract is almost like a vote of no confidence, in my opinion.”

Commissioner Lumon May tried to work out a compromise to get a unanimous vote for the two-year extension. The current contract had a severance provision of 25 percent of Brown’s base salary and six months of health insurance.

He suggested, “If those two things were stripped out; 25 percent and he’s not using healthcare, could you find a 5-0 vote?”

Brown said, “I’m fine with getting rid of the buyout. If you guys want to search for a new administrator, begin the search. Bring somebody else onboard. I’m not job scared. I want to work with you guys, I want to work with the county; I don’t want to be the center of controversy. I think the two-year provides more stability.”

The board voted unanimously for two one-year contract extensions.

Thomas vs. Spears, Round 3 In September 2014, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas fired Escambia High School head football coach Willie Spears after listening to the pleas and requests of his school board and an overflow crowd of Escambia High students, teachers and parents, as well as ministers, civil rights leaders and representatives from the teachers’ union.

Over the course of four hours, they asked the superintendent to use progressive discipline in how he dealt with Escambia High Football Coach Willie Spears and to keep the coach at the school. After all, some argued that he showed such leniency in the past by allowing principals and teachers with DUIs, who had misused school funds to decorate their offices and other serious offenses stay on the job.

Their arguments didn’t matter. Thomas told the crowd, many dressed in the blue and orange of Escambia High, that Spears wasn’t being fired because of any recruiting violations. No, he was firing Spears for insubordination–something that he said he could not tolerate.

“I love Willie Spears,” said Thomas. “I don’t love what you did Saturday, Aug.30.”

On Aug. 30, 2014, Coach Spears played players under investigation after being told by his principal not to do so.

“If all this was about was recruiting violations, we would have found a way to fix that,” said the superintendent. Thomas claimed that he had extended two opportunities for Spears to come to his office. The coach, sitting in the front row. shook his head and said, “That’s not true.” The superintendent changed his story to “Well, Mr. Scott, was supposed to contact you.”

The School Board voted 3-2 to uphold Thomas’ decision.

After a brief stint as co-host of “The Daily Brew” on BLAB-TV, Spears took over as head football coach of Vernon High School, where he had 14-8 record and one district title in two seasons.

Last year, he entered the Escambia County Superintendent’s race against his former boss. WJHG of Panama City reported that Spears provided it with a copy of a letter he received back in April 2015 from the school system. The letter said a $5,000 fine against Spears was forgiven, the coach was to withdraw his grievance, and that neither party was at fault.

On March 30, 2016, Spears withdrew from the race when Claudia Williams entered the race. She had lost to Thomas in 2008 and 2012.

“My decision to run for Superintendent was not out of spite, malice or personal gain,” said Spears in a written statement. “My strategy for winning the election was compromised when a Democratic candidate filed this past Friday. My decision to run was based on Malcolm Thomas running unopposed, that has changed.”

Thomas defeated Williams, 96,169-51,943 in the 2016 General Election. In 2017, George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery, Ala. hired Spears.

Last week, the News Journal learned the Education Practices Commission of Florida had issued its final determination in Spears’ case—fining him $6,600, suspending his teaching license for a year, mandating probation for a further three years, ordering he complete an ethics course and limiting his scope of work to exclude coaching or overseeing extra-curricular activities.

The ruling came three years after the incident. Hmmm, a city of grudges?

Andrade Raises Cash Republican Alex Andrade announced his campaign coffers for the Florida House District 2 race has over $50,000 in the first month of the campaign with over 170 donations.

“We’re excited and encouraged by the strong start to our campaign,” Andrade said in a press announcement.

He thanked his supporters. He added, “I’m energized and humbled by the start to the campaign, and I’m looking forward to the months ahead.”

Andrade is running for the House seat currently held by Frank White, who is running for Florida Attorney General.

Burgess Road Screwed Again Pensacola City Councilwoman Sherri Myers learned last week from Escambia County Commissioner Grover Robinson that the sidewalks budgeted for Burgess Road have been delayed until 2020.

For years, Myers has fought for sidewalks on Burgess Road to help children walk safely to the three schools in their area. In September, she finally got council approval to include $1.6 million for sidewalks and street drainage on the District 2 road in the FY 2018 budget.

To get the necessary votes, Myers had to also vote for the $8 million budget for the Bayview Community Center. The trade-off drew praise from Councilman Larry Johnson, who represents District 4 that will be served by the community center.

He said, “I would like to say also to Ms. Myers, she deserves all the credit. She’s fought for this. I congratulate her on this happening.”

But Johnson also threw in a dig a few minutes later: “I look forward to not hearing about Burgess Road for the next couple of years.”

Sorry, Mr. Johnson, you may be hearing about Burgess Road again.

When the county met with city officials to discuss how the two governments could work together on the sidewalks and street drainage, the city notified the county that the work would have to be done after Pensacola Energy completed its work in the area, pushing the project to 2020.

Myers is upset that City Administrator Eric Olson didn’t notify her of the delay. In an email, she asked him for a detailed explanation of the Burgess Road project. The city administrator rarely replies via emails to avoid creating a public record.

Trump Running in 2020 Lara Trump, a senior advisor to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and the President’s daughter-in-law, spoke with Inweekly publisher Rick Outzen on “Pensacola Speaks” on News Talk 1370 WCOA last week.

When asked about the President’s announcement about moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, she said, “I think this is something that the United States has wanted to do for quite some time. It really took a bold leader like my father-in-law to step forward and say, ‘This is something that we’re committed to doing, and we want to see it through.’”

She said that the President was excited about the prospect of having a tax reform ready for his signature before the end of the year.

“I think he feels very optimistic about things,” she said. “I think he feels very good going into the holiday season that he’s going to have a great gift to give the American people.”

Is her father-in-law running for a second term in 2020?

Ms. Trump said. “I think he has very high hopes for this country, and for things he wants to see happen in this country. He definitely wants to run for a second term.”