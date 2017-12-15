Collective Creativity

By Shelby Nalepa

A new artist collective will be having a group pop-up exhibition at the Pensacola Museum of Art featuring work from 33 different artists. The exhibit, called Philic/Phobic, is from Glob Artist Collective, which exhibition organizer Matt Pham said is an ever-changing mass of Pensacola-based or Pensacola-bred artists.

“The artists’ needs range anywhere from finding new spaces to show work, connecting with fellow artists in the interest of critique and collaboration, or simply to not feel so isolated in the bubble of personal process,” Pham said.

Using previously un-activated spaces in the museum for this show, Philic/Phobic will open Dec. 12 and be on view until the end of the year. The opening reception for the exhibition is Saturday night, featuring Atlanta-based experimental psych band Chew.

“Pensacola is a rich tapestry of talented and prolific artists,” Pham said. “The threads of that tapestry can sometimes be disparate and jaded. Glob is an attempt to tighten up that fabric and add to the thread count.”

After five years in the University of West Florida art department, Pham said that he felt a strong desire to help local artists continue to grow post-academia.

“Glob Artist Collective is a recent response not only to needs, but to notions that collectives require some sort of tangibility or physical constancy in order to be effective and productive,” Pham said. “The real connective tissue of a collective is intangible—the relationships that artists have with each other and the effects those relationships have on their community. It is critical to build those foundations first.”

Pham said that having a home base or independent gallery space is on the shortlist of goals, but that more so than anything the collective serves to connect artists with each other.

“The collective exists as a vehicle for a transient and ever-shifting body of artists to organize group shows, connect with other artists and offer constructive critique of each other’s work,” Pham said.

The theme of the pop-up, Pham said, explores private desires, “philic,” and worst fears, “phobic,” and the juxtaposition that sometimes blurs the line between the two.

“Exhibiting artists were asked to confront the esoteric nature of deep-seated fears and intrusive sexual thoughts, and to explore their relationship to each other by ping-ponging back and forth along the gradation of anxiety and arousal,” Pham said. “The theme is intentionally universal in an attempt to expose the most human parts of the artists by inciting raw, visceral works that cull from very accessible psychological soil. Base instinct seems like a good place to start when you’re working from the ground up.”

Exhibiting artist Poppy Garcia’s piece “Nightmare in Regalia” incorporates aspects of his new work alongside his older styles and techniques. He said that the idea of failure and success played into the piece tremendously.

“This creates a most uncomfortable image for me as an artist while hopefully supplying a narrative of discovery and familiarity for the viewers,” Garcia said. “The painting in and of itself is an accident repurposed into a work of art. While attempting a painting technique I use regularly something went wrong and the paint began to peel, much to my horror I was distraught. Instead of destroying it and starting over, I decided to continue and work past what I thought was a failed process. Upon further examination I realized this was a whole new technique, a whole new success.”

With a desire to reinvent the way people in Pensacola identify with local art while breaking the stereotypes of artist collectives, Garcia is eager for the connection Glob will provide.

“What initially began as Matt and I being frustrated with the contemporary art scene in Pensacola, quickly grew into a concept which carries the potential to spark an all new wave of creativity and understanding in local art as a whole,” Garcia said.

He said that Glob is an art collective without being an art collective.

“It is an ever-present, ever expanding and receding artistic life force created in an attempt to curate that which until now has been a fragmented landscape of Pensacola’s most talented visual artists,” Garcia said. “Writhing beautifully in what was once the underbelly of Pensacola’s art scene, now on the surface Glob will change the way people in this city identify with local art.”

Pham said that pop-up shows like Philic/Phobic offer the collective a chance for experimentation, and welcomes other artists to be a part of the collaboration.

“There’s no exclusivity here,” Pham said. “From the emerging artist to the established, the academic to the anti-intellectual, or the privileged to the disenfranchised, if someone wants to become a part of ‘it,’ they already are. The needs of artists change all the time; space, opportunities, community, you name it. We’re here to adapt to those needs and to fulfill them collaboratively. Glob, whatever it may or may not be based on people’s projections, will always be in an amorphous state of becoming. We welcome that uncertainty.”

PHILIC/PHOBIC

WHAT: Opening reception and performance by Emily Barksdale and CHEW

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; Exhibit open Dec. 12-31

WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: pensacolamuseum.org