Holiday Happenings 12/14/17

THURSDAY 12.14

SANTA PAWS

Celebrate the holidays with your favorite four-legged friend. From 5 to 8 p.m.. Get your holiday pet photo with Santa Claus while enjoying some brew. Donations will go to Pensacola Humane Society. Gulf Coast Brewery, 500 E. Heinberg St.

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS

View elaborate holiday light displays, visit Santa and enjoy holiday treats. It’s open 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 11-12) and open to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

FRIDAY 12.15

SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY

Hop on Santa’s sleigh outside Artel Gallery and get your annual holiday photo. 5-9 p.m. Free. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

REINDEER GAMES

Watch Winterfest performers, play in the snow, enjoy holiday snacks and play reindeer games. 5-9 p.m. Free. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

WINTERFEST PERFORMANCE TOURS

Climb on the Winterfest trolley and get immersed in Christmas stories re-told live in action. Tours run from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $16-$35 for adults and $9-$19 for kids. For more information, visit pensacolawinterfest.org

HOLIDAY LANTERN TOURS

See Historic Pensacola in a new light. The Holiday Lantern Tours will include tours of the Lavalle House, the Dorr House and the Lear/Rocheblave House. Each house will be decorated for the holidays and participants will learn about holiday traditions of the past. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Tours start at the Tivoli House, located at 205 E. Zaragoza St. at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit historicpensacola.org.

THE NUTCRACKER

It’s the quintessential holiday tradition. Ballet Pensacola brings back its annual performance of “The Nutcracker.” Show starts at 7 p.m. at Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit balletpensacola.com.

KITTY GET A JOB CHRISTMAS PARTY

Local sketch comedy group, Kitty Get a Job will be hosting a Christmas party and screening their latest sketch. You can also sign up for an eggnog chugging contest, all proceeds will benefit a local charity. The party begins at 7 p.m. at chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/kittygetajob

SATURDAY 12.16

CHRISTMAS CAROLERS

Stop by Blue Morning Gallery and listen to Christmas Carolers while checking out local art. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

JACKSON’S PRESENTS: DECK THE HALLS

Enjoy a delicious lunch while listening to Pensacola Opera perform Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” or “Away in a Manger.” Seatings are for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To reserve a table, call 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’ PAJAMA PARTY

Kids are encouraged to wear their pjs for a special screening of “The Polar Express” every weekend through Dec. 17. Tickets are $7 each. Infants one and under are free. Each child will receive a free cup of hot cocoa and a cookie. Be sure to check out the Flight Deck Gift Store for a special treat while supplies last. Movie starts at 3 p.m. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

ZOO LIGHTS

See the Gulf Breeze Zoo get in the spirit with beautiful holiday displays throughout the zoo. The display are up through Dec. 30 with nightly viewings from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be visiting Dec. 17, 21 and 23 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and children, $5 for zoo members. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

HOLIDAY YOUTH EXTRAVAGANZA

District 3 Commissioner Lumon May invites the public to get in the holiday spirit with live performances from local singers, dancers, rappers, musicians and more. The fun starts at 6 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center, located at 3200 W. De Soto St.

HARRY POTTER YULE BALL

Celebrate the season with as Vinyl Music Hall is transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the annual event. The magic begins at 7 p.m. This event is for muggles and wizards 18 and older. Tickets are $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SUNDAY 12.17

BRUNCH WITH SANTA

Santa is visiting Seville for brunch and he’ll be checking to see who’s naughty or nice. Enjoy traditional brunch favorites and a Bloody Mary bar and specials on champagne. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For reservations, call 434-6211. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE NUTCRACKER

It’s the quintessential holiday tradition. Ballet Pensacola brings back its annual performance of “The Nutcracker.” Show starts at 1:30 p.m. at Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit balletpensacola.com.

‘TIS THE SEASON TO SING ALONG

Join the Choral Society of Pensacola in a Christmas sing-a-long of all your favorite holiday tunes. Admission is free with a non-perishable donation to Manna Food Pantry. Rex Theatre, 5 p.m. 18 N. Palafox. choralsocietyofpensacola.org

COMMUNITY CAROLING

Grab a candle and song sheets and start caroling with friends and family in the East Hill Neighborhood. The caroling starts at 5 p.m. at The Vineyard, located at 1010 N. 12th Ave, Ste. 111.

MONDAY 12.18

HOLIDAY ICE SKATING

Get into the spirit with a few spins around the ice. From Dec. 18 through Dec. 28, the ice rink at the Pensacola Bay Center will be playing holiday music and feature festive decorations. Hourly sessions run from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

ED GERHARD IN CONCERT

WUWF presents Grammy-Award winning soloist Ed Gerhard as he performs a set of seasonal music on 6 and 12-string guitars. Show starts at 7 p.m. at Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit wuwf.org.

TUESDAY 12.19

CHRISTMAS WORKSHOPS

Learn everything from Victorian wrapping paper to card making and ornaments in these workshops from Pensacola Museum of Art. Classes are from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 19-22. Tickets are $5 and free for PMoA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ SCREENING

‘Tis the season for heartwarming movies. Watch the 1946 classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” inside the downtown Rex Theatre, located at 18 N. Palafox. Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit pensacolacinemaart.com

WEDNESDAY 12.20

SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM

Fans of “C.S.I.” and Christmas will enjoy this mystery show, which tells the story of the first Christmas. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit pensacolasaenger.com.