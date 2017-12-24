Winners & Losers 12/21/17

The greater Pensacola area is such a great place to live thanks to its passionate and compassionate residents. Here is our list of just a few unsung heroes that made 2017 special.

Cindi Bonner

This fifth-generation Pensacolian is living up to her family’s legacy of philanthropy and service. She is the director of Rally Pensacola and leads its fundraising and advocacy efforts to fight childhood cancer, the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S.

Michael Carro

The real estate broker took over Gallery Nights after the Downtown Improvement Board dropped the popular monthly event. He and his team have made it better and sustainable.

Eman El-Sheikh

As director of the UWF Center for Cybersecurity, Dr. El-Shiekh has developed the center into the premier regional hub and national exemplar for innovative cybersecurity solutions. She is a major player in the creation of the Northwest Florida Cyber Coast.

Dan Lindemann & Jerry Holzworth

These two men are fighting Pensacola City Hall over Mayor Hayward’s fish hatchery being built on Bruce Beach. The mayor and his supporters don’t like to be crossed, but we wouldn’t bet against these guys. The city’s rules should be applied fairly to all.

Tammy & Lumon May

The Southern Youth Sports Association mentors hundreds of inner-city boys and girls by focusing on the development of responsibility, cooperation and acceptance. The Mays have given freely of their time, talent and resources for more than 20 years to make a difference in so many lives.

Laurie Murphy

The Emerald Coastkeeper has been the shot in the arm her grassroots environmental group has needed. She fearlessly challenged public officials and business owners to protect our waterways. The Tanyard, Carpenters Creek and other neighborhoods have been helped by her efforts.

Rishy Studer

Few argued that she deserved to top the 2017 Power List. Her Bodacious Shops sparked vibrancy in Pensacola’s downtown. She revived a historic corner in the heart of the Belmont-Devilliers community with the creation of Five Sisters Blues Café.

Fred Vigodsky

Pensacola recently lost one of its greatest personalities. The co-founder of BLABTV and partner with attorney Fred Levin, his college roommate, in over a dozen local businesses over the past five decades, Vigodsky mentored and encouraged generations of local leaders. We will miss his storytelling.

Christian Wagley

The local environmentalist has been the key player behind Civicon, the series of town halls featuring the top urban planners from around the country and sponsored by the Studer Community Institute and Pensacola News Journal.