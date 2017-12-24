Outtakes—Memorable Interviews

By Rick Outzen

Three years ago, News Talk 1370 WCOA asked if I would revive its iconic afternoon drive radio program “Pensacola Speaks,” which had been dormant since host Luke McCoy retired in 2008. The experiment appears to have worked. Here are some memorable interviews from 2017:

Gwen Graham

Gwen is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for governor. She is a former U.S. Congressman and the daughter of the popular U.S. Senator Bob Graham.

When asked why she wants to be governor, Gwen said, “Because this state is in desperate need of leadership that just cares about doing what’s right for Florida again.”

She added, “I have been touched by the numerous folks that have reached out to me and feel that what we need is someone that doesn’t get too far into the weeds into politics, but gets really far into the weeds in terms of understanding issues and being able to come out with a good solution that will help everyday families in Florida deal with the challenges they face today.”

Jennifer Palmieri

Jennifer was the communications director for the Obama White House from 2013- 2015. She grew up in Pascagoula, Miss. Her sister Dana was my lab partner at Ole Miss.

In May, I talked to her about Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“Sean Spicer is unable to succeed at his job,” she said. “It is literally impossible because his boss, the President of the United States, doesn’t operate on the same set of facts that certainly I do or that the news media does. If Sean is going to live by facts from the White House podium as the reporters expect him to do, he can’t make his boss happy.”

Spicer resigned on July 21, 2017.

Harriet Riley

Harriet gave us an inside view to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. She was the director of United Ministries of Pensacola from 2000-2007 before moving to Texas.

“What’s so funny about this hurricane is it knew no wealth, no class, every type of person, every economic status, rich people, poor people, everybody got flooded,” Harriet shared. “There are people that are older who this was their last home, and now they’re … You know, it’s a terrible feeling.”

Lara Trump

Lara, a senior advisor to Donald J. Trump for President Inc., confirmed her father-in-law will seek a second term.

“The incredible movement that was started when he decided to run for office—we’re still there continuing that,” she said. “We’re getting everything in order for 2020. We’re fighting back against the fake media, because somebody out there has to make sure that the people of this country hear about the great things the President is doing. “