2017 Year In Review

By Joani Delezen, Shelby Nalepa, Jennie McKeon & Daniel Barnes

Is it just us or did 2017 feel like the longest year ever? Seriously, so much happened between the presidential inauguration in January and now that it’s pretty much impossible to remember it all. But we tried—because what’s a year without a year end recap?

—National Headlines—

1. The Twitter President

From referring to Kim Jong Un as “Little Rocket Man” to calling just about every criticism against him “fake news,” at least 2017 hasn’t been boring for President Donald Trump. The president’s refugee ban and desire to build a wall on the Mexican border earlier in the year were almost overshadowed by his close relationship with Vladamir Putin and his defending alleged child sex offender Roy Moore. And we’re still wondering what “covfefe” means.

2. Women’s Rise

The largest single-day protest in U.S. history came in the form of the Women’s March this year, with over 400 protests taking place around the country and over 100 more worldwide in response to President Trump’s inauguration. Millions of people—many donning pink beanies—gathered to advocate for legislation and policies regarding human rights, women’s rights, reproductive rights, healthcare and immigration reform.

3. #MeToo

Film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct and rape allegations sparked a nationwide conversation which led more victims to speak out against their own alleged abusers which include public figures Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, Roy Moore and, of course, President Trump. Time Magazine published a list of 94 men in the public eye who have been accused of sexual misconduct this year alone.

4. Solar Eclipse

On Aug. 21 a total solar eclipse crossed the U.S., making it the first in 99 years to be visible across the entire contiguous United States. Not since the Feb. 1979 eclipse had a total eclipse been visible from anywhere in the mainland U.S. Those lucky enough to be in the path of totality got the full experience.

5. Hurricanes

2017’s hurricane season was anything but mild, with some of the strongest category 5 storms the country has ever seen. Hurricane Maria was the deadliest to strike the Caribbean, with estimates of over 1,000 deaths in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Harvey caused massive flooding in Houston, while Irma, the strongest recorded storm to ever exist in the Atlantic, pummeled areas of South Florida.

6. DACA

On Sept. 5 President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The policy, which came out of the Obama administration, protects nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation who are living in the U.S. illegally after being brought here as minors.

7. Take a Knee

Initially moved to protest police brutality on people of color, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat and kneeled during a game in August 2016, which sparked more anthem protests as well as debate in 2017. This fall the NFL’s national anthem protests became more widespread when over 200 players sat or kneeled in response to Trump’s calling for owners to fire the protesting players.

8. Las Vegas Shooting

On Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of his hotel room onto a crowd at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. A total of 58 people died and another 546 were injured. The incident, the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the U.S., reignited debate on gun control laws, but no new restrictions have been passed into law yet.

9. Transgender Military Policy

In Oct., a federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s bar on transgender troops, which means they are now free to serve in the military. Transgender people will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the Federal District Court in Washington, said that the ban most likely violates constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.

10. California Fires

This year’s California wildfire season was the most destructive one on record, with fires breaking out in both northern and southern California. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire, a total of 8,771 fires have burned 1.3 million acres of land, destroying over 1,000 structures. The most destructive, the Thomas fire in Ventura County, is now the fifth largest in state history and the blaze is still not yet contained.

—International Headlines—

1. Russia

Vladimir Putin can’t even so much as play the piano without it making headline news. And in Washington, D.C., the investigation continues into Russia’s meddling with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump says there is no collusion, but some Republican lawmakers, including local Congressman Matt Gaetz, have made efforts to remove FBI Director Robert Mueller from the investigation. Oh, and Trump already fired the last FBI Director that started the investigation, James Comey.

2. Paris Attacks

Sound familiar? It should. In 2015, 2016 and also 2017, Paris suffered more headline-grabbing attacks. In February, a machete-wielding man attacked soldiers in a shopping mall near the Louvre yelling “Allahu Akbar.” In April, ISIS claimed responsibility after an attacker got out of a car and fired an automatic weapon at a parked police van, killing the police officer inside. He began shooting others on the nearby sidewalk until he was shot and killed by police.

3. Manchester United

On May 22, a shrapnel-laden homemade bomb was detonated as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom. Twenty-three people were killed including the attacker. In June, Grande returned to the stage for the One Love Manchester with appearances from Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Katy Perry, to name a few.

4. Love is Love

In November, Australia celebrated its historic vote to make same-sex marriage legal. Australians took part in a two-month postal survey voicing whether they were in favor or opposed to the ruling. More than 12.7 million people in the country took part in the survey. Statistics showed that 61 percent of the population voted to allow same-sex marriage.

5. South Korean President Ousted

Earlier this year, South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye was ousted after she was arrested on 18 criminal charges including bribery, coercion, abuse of office and illegal leaking of government secrets. There were months of political turmoil as crowds gathered in central Seoul to demand Park’s resignation. In March, she was officially removed from office.

6. Brexit

In June 2016, voters in the United Kingdom voted in a referendum for the UK to leave the European Union. The logistics and planning have carried over into 2017. Now, the official Brexit is scheduled for 11 a.m. UK time on Friday, March 29, 2019.

7. More Women on the Road

In September, Saudi Arabia announced it would allow women to drive. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s holiest sites and is ruled according to Shariah Law. This move forward is a big one for the ultraconservative kingdom.

8. Hurricane Maria

In mid-September, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. It was recorded as a Category 5 storm with winds as high as 174 miles per hour. The storm is regarded as the worst natural disaster on record in Dominica and Puerto Rico killing hundreds of people and leaving even more without basic necessities such as water and electricity. It was the deadliest storm in an already-active 2017 hurricane season.

9. Earthquake in Mexico

Amid the Hurricane Maria news, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico in September, killing hundreds of people and toppling buildings. It was also the anniversary of a large earthquake that killed thousands of people in 1985. Just hours before the 2017 quake, people were commemorating the 1985 disaster.

10. Jerusalem

In December, President Trump said he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Not surprisingly, Palestinians did not take kindly to the news. Instead, they went out in the streets and protested in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. File this one under: to be continued in 2018.

—Local Headlines—

1. Plant Explosion

An explosion at International Paper’s Cantonment mill in January resulted in an estimated $80-$120 million in costs. According to IP, the cause of the explosion was a gas build up due to an electrical failure. Debris from the explosion covering surrounding areas in the Woodbury Circle neighborhood had to be cleaned up in the days after, and the plant didn’t resume full operations until April.

2. Billy Boyette

Accused serial killer Billy Boyette and his accomplice Mary Rice led police on a multi-state manhunt in February, which led to their capture at a motel room in Georgia. Boyette committed suicide to avoid capture, while Rice surrendered and was charged with first-degree murder for her involvement. The week-long killing spree resulted in the deaths of four women including Boyette’s girlfriend Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Jeanette Moore in Milton, and two women while they were at their homes, Lillian woman Peggy Broz and Kayla Crocker from Beulah.

3. Hatchery Controversy

The fish hatchery program, which was planned to be developed on Bruce Beach using over $18 million in BP funds, was hit with a lawsuit in November after intense scrutiny from residents. The lawsuit against the city alleged the hatchery’s lease was invalid and the city failed to follow its own rules and Florida law by not bringing the project through the Community Redevelopment Agency. The state also failed to begin construction of the Gulf Coast Marine Fisheries Hatchery and Enhancement Center by the May deadline.

4. Panhandling Ban Repealed

For the third time since 2012, the city of Pensacola had to back down on its efforts to ban panhandling in downtown Pensacola. In May, the Pensacola City Council voted 4-3 to pass the ban. Days later, the ACLU of Florida sued the city, claiming it violated the First Amendment. Four months later, the council unanimously repealed the ban and ACLU withdrew its lawsuit.

5. Confederate Monument Debate

In August, nearly 300 protestors and counter-protestors gathered to dispute the removal of the city’s most prominent confederate monument. The rally resulted after Mayor Ashton Hayward called for its removal. One arrest resulted from the rally. Ultimately, no decisions were made and the 50-foot monument still stands where it always has.

6. Go Argos

The University of West Florida football team made history by being the fastest team in college football history to go from start-up to playoff team. In only its second season, the Argos are made it to a National Championship game in Kansas City against Texas A&M-Commerce. The team lost the game, 37-27, but won the hearts of Pensacola.

7. Downtown Development

2017 was a major year for downtown developers, with the new downtown YMCA enjoying its first year of operations, Quint Studer’s apartment complex Southtowne nearing completion and One Palafox Place officially opening their co-working and breezeway spaces. A $35 million redevelopment plan of the former Hawkshaw neighborhood on 9th Avenue and East Romana Street is also moving forward, which would see the construction of a multi-use condominium, restaurant and retail property.

8. John Dye Trial

Local photographer John Dye, who drove his truck through an East Hill home killing Donna Alexander in 2015, received his sentencing in early December after a lengthy court battle. Found guilty for vehicular homicide, Dye was huffing duster moments before the crash and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

9. Fee Simple Debate

Congressman Matt Gaetz got a bill passed by the House that would have allowed leaseholds to own their property on Santa Rosa Island. A group of citizens claimed it was a huge land giveaway that would allow developers to own the beach. They fought the measure and got. U.S. Senator Bill Nelson to withdraw his support of the measure, which effectively killed it.

10. Bayview Park Cross

The American Humanists Association and the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit against the city of Pensacola asking for the cross to be removed because they believed it violated the separation of church and state. Federal Judge Roger Vinson agreed. The city is appealing the ruling with the help of Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing the city free of charge.

—Pop Culture Headlines—

1. Women’s March

Millions of women marched in cities across the country in response to Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Women’s March was organized to advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, immigration reform, affordable healthcare and more. And nearly a year later, the momentum hasn’t stopped.

2. Beyoncé Babies

Two words: Rumi and Sir.

In Feb. of 2017, Queen Bey announced her pregnancy of twins in an Instagram post. Draped in a sage green veil and holding her bare belly, Beyoncé looked like Mother Earth herself in the now iconic post. Honorable mention for second-best pregnancy post was Serena Williams who accidentally announced she was pregnant on Snapchat later in the year.

3. Envelopes

The 2017 Academy Awards show was largely forgettable with perfectly fine performances and predictable wins. But in the last few minutes, the show was flipped upside down when “La La Land” was erroneously pronounced the winner of Best Picture. Turns out presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope. The acceptance speech had to be interrupted midway to announce that “Moonlight” had in fact won the award.

4. Kendall’s Pepsi Can

In a year with breaking news headlines daily, it feels like the tone-deaf Pepsi commercial was years ago. But it was only in April when Twitter took the soda company to task after an ad ran showing model and Kardashian stepsister, Kendall Jenner calming the tension between a police officer and protestors with a can of Pepsi. Pepsi was rightfully chided for making light of the Black Lives Matter movement. The commercial was pulled and Pepsi issued an apology.

5. Welcome to Sesame Street

In April, Sesame Street introduced a 4-year-old Julia to the cast of characters. The colorful Muppet was the debut of the show’s first autistic character. In her first episode, her friend, Abby explained to Big Bird “She does things a little differently, in that Julia sort of way.” Yet another important lesson from public television.

6. Wonder Woman

In a world where superhero movies rule the box office, there was still some skepticism over DC’s “Wonder Woman” starring Gal Gadot. But it broke records, becoming the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins, with $100.5 million debut. Take that, Batman.

7. Big Reputation

Swifties have been waiting anxiously for a new album from their girl and she finally delivered late this year with “Reputation.” In true Taylor Swift fashion, the album sparked many conversations, controversies and even more sales. “Reputation” sold 1.2 million copies in its first week.

8. Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Al Franken…

After reports from The New York Times and the New Yorker accusing movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, the flood gates opened with women speaking out against sexual misconduct. From men in politics (Roy Moore and Al Franken), to media (Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose) and back to Hollywood (Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.), the allegations and apologizes seemed to appear almost daily all winter. And some say this is just the beginning.

9. An American Princess

On Nov. 27, hearts broke all over the world when Prince Harry announced he was engaged to American actress Meghan Markle. Markle breaks some of the royal protocol in that she is divorced, biracial and a Jewish American. And that makes us like her more.

10. Late Night TV

From Jimmy Kimmel’s 13-minute, heartfelt monologue about healthcare to Stephen Colbert’s interview with Anthony Scaramucci, who held the position of White House Communications Director for a whole 10 days, late night talk shows have been largely using their platforms to talk about current affairs—with jokes of course. And in a world where you can’t escape the news, it’s comforting that we can sometimes laugh at it.

——————————————-

Rest In Peace

When it comes to celebrity deaths, 2017 was a terrible, heartbreak of a year for music. And tv. And comedy. Ok, it was just bad all around. Here’s a look back at who we lost this past year.

Gregg Allman

Singer-songwriter

Chester Bennington

Linkin Park frontman

Chuck Berry

Music icon

Michael Bond

Author, creator of Paddington Bear

Glen Campbell

Country singer and guitarist

David Cassidy

1970s teen idol

Chris Cornell

Lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave

Fats Domino

Legendary NOLA musician

John Heard

Actor

Hugh Hefner

Playboy founder

Sir John Hurt

Actor

Jerry Lewis

Comedian, director and actor

Lil Peep

Up-and-coming rapper

Mary Tyler Moore

Actress

Roger Moore

Actor, former James Bond star

Bill Paxton

Actor

Tom Petty

Rock ’n’ roll legend

Della Reese

Jazz/pop singer turned TV actress

Don Rickles

Comedian

George Romero

Filmmaker, writer and editor

Sam Shepard

Pulitzer-winning playwright, actor, author and director

Mel Tillis

Country Music Hall of Famer

Adam West

Star of the 1960s “Batman” TV series

Malcolm Young

AC/DC guitarist