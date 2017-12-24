Hometown Holiday Show

By Stephanie Sharp

There’s no shame in admitting that by next week, most people will have had enough of holiday cheer and family time. For all creatures ready for a post-holiday stirring, chizuko is featuring four local bands on Christmas night—Luckily I’m the Hunter, PRECUBED, Acorns and BLSSR.

Luckily I’m the Hunter (LITH) is a guitar and drums duo featuring Jollan Aurelio and William Pitts. Aurelio is a full-time musician with The Asia Project and Pitts is a charter boat captain. The pair have been friends since childhood and have played music together in many contexts, but it wasn’t until recently that they strayed from the conventional band to form the guitar-and-drum-only project.

Geoff Peck started creating music as BLSSR about six years ago after a career change that left him without enough time to play in bands. After a friend introduced him to a music production program called Ableton Live, Peck was able to channel his creative energies into music once again, even with a hectic work schedule.

Aurelio, the guitarist half of LITH, and Peck, solo creator of BLSSR, both talked to Inweekly before the upcoming holiday show about evolving their unique sounds and what influences their music.

INWEEKLY: How would you describe the music you make?

PECK: I’m sure everyone says this, but I have a hard time describing the music I’ve been creating lately. It’s a combination of sampling and programming, alongside performing on standard musical instruments like guitar, bass, keyboards and synthesizers. It’s lo-fi, electronic music that is influenced by folk and psychedelic rock, hip-hop, gospel, YouTube celebrities, Reddit, skateboarding, Baroque architecture, the DIY community, America Online chat rooms, Jesus and Ram Dass.

AURELIO: Two guys, one guitar and drums. Joking aside, the music we make is instrumental music with post-rock and math-rock influences that incorporates live looping as well.

INWEEKLY: How do you think the experience of your music shifts from listening to a finished record to performing the pieces live?

PECK: Performing my music is a challenge. Right now I am performing by triggering samples and effects, almost like a DJ would, except all the tracks were created by me. I have discussed performing my music as a band, but that isn’t really possible right now.

AURELIO: We perform the songs live exactly how they were written and recorded, but the experience live is different. We always get sweaty and I can always guarantee that it will be loud, heavy and the potential for either broken sticks and/or strings.

INWEEKLY: Thinking about the Pensacola music scene, what’s it like as musicians? How does it compare to playing shows away from home? Is there anything missing from the scene locally?

AURELIO: I can only give a personal perspective on this and say that I’m thankful for all the friends we made and new bands we discovered. I could also say this about playing shows away from home. I wouldn’t say there’s anything missing in the Pensacola scene, but I could say that there is always more room for more bands, more venues and more people to be involved in the scene. It’s always welcome and interesting to see new bands emerge.

PECK: I grew up playing shows in Pensacola, but I am not the guy to ask about the local scene. So much has changed in the last ten or so years. It’s rare, but when I do go out, I’m always encouraged and inspired by the new young kids coming up.

INWEEKLY: What inspired/influenced your 2016 album “Novageist”?

AURELIO: We had all sorts of inspiration—from movie scores, video games that include Megaman, Castlevania and more. They were a collection of ideas that we strived to convey a certain feeling, such as a car chase or anything that may provoke an individual to perceive something on their own.

INWEEKLY: What inspired/influenced your “Summer17” cassette/album?

PECK: The release was almost completely unplanned and impulsive. I threw together a mix of 10 songs for a show and really fell in love with the collection as a whole. I sent them over to a friend in New Orleans who has a tape duplication setup, and later that week I had a cassette of my songs in hand. The name was inspired by the fashion industry. I was channeling the idea of designers’ lookbooks of their seasonal clothing lines. But rather than creating a body of work representing the next season, Summer17 is a snapshot of what I was creating this past summer. I wanted the album, merch and web presence to all share a cohesive look reflecting that time.

INWEEKLY: Why do you think local, live music is important for people to support? What does it bring to a city or community?

AURELIO: Local live music is important for people to support, because there are so many talented people with potential to do more. Personally, I would be a closeted musician forever if I never had the support of others to encourage me to do more. If we all came together to support each other unconditionally, then we can encourage more people to do more as well. Pensacola is a weird place that I know everyone can appreciate for its unique culture.

LUCKILY I’M THE HUNTER, PRECUBED, ACORNS and BLSSR

WHAT: Live show featuring four local bands

WHEN: 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $5

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola