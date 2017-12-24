Holiday Happenings 12/21/17

THURSDAY 12.21

HOLIDAY ICE SKATING

Get into the spirit with a few spins around the ice. Dates run through Dec. 28 where the ice rink at the Pensacola Bay Center will be playing holiday music and feature festive decorations. Hourly sessions run from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WINTERFEST PERFORMANCE TOURS

Climb on the Winterfest trolley and get immersed in Christmas stories re-told live in action. The Polar Express tour runs through the Dec. 24 and the Grinch tour runs through Dec. 23. Tours run from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12-$20 for adults and $5-$10 for kids. For more information, visit pensacolawinterfest.org

HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY

Stop by the Southtel, Inc. building at 13020 Sorrento Rd. The show runs every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 8:25 p.m. nightly through the New Year.

WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS

View elaborate holiday light displays, visit Santa and enjoy holiday treats. It’s open 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 11-12) and open to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. $20 per vehicle and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. thewonderlandoflights.com

FRIDAY 12.22

KID’S HOLIDAY CRAFTS

Take the kids to Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach, located at 701 Pensacola Beach Blvd. for free holiday crafts, s’mores bar and hot chocolate from 1 to 4 p.m. Best part—it’s free.

SANTA’S PHOTO PARTY

Hop on Santa’s sleigh outside Artel Gallery and get your annual holiday photo. 5-9 p.m. Free. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

SATURDAY 12.23

JACKSON’S PRESENTS: DECK THE HALLS Enjoy a delicious lunch while listening to Pensacola Opera perform Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” or “Away in a Manger.” Seatings are for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To reserve a table, call 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

ZOO LIGHTS

See the Gulf Breeze Zoo get in the spirit with beautiful holiday displays throughout the zoo. The display are up through Dec. 30 with nightly viewings from 5-9 p.m. Santa will be visiting Dec. 21 and 23 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and children, $5 for zoo members. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezezoo.org

AJ BRAVEHEARTS TOYS FOR TOTS BENEFIT CONCERT

Enjoy performances from Rothchild-Tribute to Van Halen, AJ the Musician, Palafoxx, Lugosi and Gotham City Troubadour Jam Session, Top 3 Drumline and Coastal Fire. Show starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $5-$7 and one unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. Tickets are sold at the door. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

POLAR EXPRESS UNDER THE STARS

Head to The Vineyard at 12th Avenue and watch the animated movie “The Polar Express.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 and Saturday and Dec. 23. The Vineyard at 12th Ave. 1010 N. 12th Ave. Ste. 111. facebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

MONDAY 12.25

A ‘BLUES CHRISTMAS’

Stop by Seville Quarter as The Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents a special night of Christmas Blues Party featuring Lang Holloman and The Soul Bells starting at 7 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com