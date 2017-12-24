Calendar 12/21/17

THURSDAY 12.21

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

PENSACOLA NUMISMATIC SOCIETY 5:30 p.m. Sonny’s BBQ, 630 N Navy Blvd.

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SOUTHERN HEARTBURN 7 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE PRESENTS: TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com

FRIDAY 12.22

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

RUMOURS-A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

SATURDAY 12.23

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. pensacolahumane.org

LAST MINUTE MARKET 2-5 p.m. A shopping event for all your procrastinator’s out there featuring local artisans and retail shops. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/beawildlemon

AJs BRAVEHEARTS- TOYS FOR TOTS BENEFIT CONCERT 6 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 12.24

GROUP MEDITATION 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MONDAY 12.25

UGLY SWEATER BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LUCKILY I’M THE HUNTER 9 p.m. With PRECUBED, Acrons and BLSSR. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

TUESDAY 12.26

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

O’RILEY’S PINT RUNNERS 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 30. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

POETRY OPEN MIC 6-8 p.m. Constant Coffee & Tea, 615 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/pensacolapoetry

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

ICE FLYERS VS. MISSISSIPPI RIVERKINGS 6:35 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HEALING CLINIC AND MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AFTER GAME SKATE 10 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WEDNESDAY 12.27

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 16 Fort Pickens Road.

PILATES & PINOT 6-7 p.m. $12. Pure Pilates Downtown, 426 S Palafox. purepilatespensacola.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PUB TRIVIA 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 2018. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

FEAR AND FOLLY: THE VISIONARY PRINTS OF FRANCISCO GOYA AND FREDERICO CASTELLON On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILIC/PHOBIC On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

REBELS WITH A CAUSE: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONIST WOMEN On view through Dec. 31. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FINE LINES OF FASHION On view Dec. 5 through Jan. 6 Fashion illustrations by Julie McGrath. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

EYE CANDY On view through Jan. 5. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

PSC ART FACULTY AND STAFF EXHIBIT On view through Jan. 12. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

CROSSING BOUNDARIES: ART AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY On view through Jan. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CONTAINED PLAY On view through Feb. Artists from the University of West Florida Advanced Sculpture: Public Art course—Katie Carff, John Davis and Michael Stewart—created this accumulation of orbs and light as part of their coursework. Main Street Façade Sculpture Garden at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

DOCUFLORIDA On view through Feb. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PHILATELY & FRIENDSHIP: THE ART OF ACE On view through Feb. 27. Exhibition of 50 illustrated envelopes created by members of Art Cover Exchange. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

PENSACOLA CULTURAL CENTER ARTIST IN RESIDENCE: NINA FRITZ Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 12.21

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

GREG LYON 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: DJ Tony C 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 12.22

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DEW PENDLETON 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MICHAEL COLEMAN 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: DJ Tiger 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TURNER 211 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 12.23

DEW PENDLETON 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Dr.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WHYTE CAPS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: DJ Just Rich 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville

TURNER 211 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 12.24

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m.Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

MONDAY 12.25

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blue Society of Northwest Florida’s Blues Christmas concert featuring: Lang Holloman & the Soul Bells at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 12.26

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 12.27

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Dr.

KENNY AND ROD 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

