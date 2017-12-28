Winners & Losers 12/28/17

Lisa Nellessen-Savage, executive editor of the Pensacola News Journal, believes that 2017 was the year of the people. People were engaged in local, state and national issues more than ever before. We agree and here are a few of the grassroot efforts that were winners in our books.

Pensacola Women’s March

In January, an estimated 2,000 people braved a lightning storm to rally for the equal rights of women. The event lasted hours, with speakers and marchers braving a torrential downpour in solidarity with millions of marchers across the globe, including an estimated 500,000 in Washington, DC.

Dakota Access Pipeline Protest

Acting against the president’s executive order allowing for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline to continue, over 100 Pensacolians joined Earth Action in solidarity with Native American activists in Standing Rock, North Dakota. The march began at Plaza de Luna at the end of Palafox and stopped at the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in MLK Plaza.

Women’s Equality Day

The same day hundreds protested for and against the Confederate monument in Lee Square,

the League of Women Voters celebrated Women’s Equality Day with a silent demonstration on the corner of Palafox and Garden streets. In addition to signs, the women made a strong visual impact by dressing up in red capes and bonnets—a nod to the popular dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood and recent Hulu hit “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Tanyard

City Administrator Eric Olson ignored the residents’ protests of dump trucks and diesel pumps running 24/7 while the city built the Government Street-Corinne Jones stormwater pond, but his callousness has driven the association to speak out even more. Leaders got the city to remove a historic marker the honored Corinne Jackson, instead of Corinne Jones. They have made it known that they don’t want the fish hatchery in their neighborhood.

Emerald Coastkeepers

The environmental group has new life and held over a half dozen cleanup days for Carpenter’s Creek. With little support from the Hayward administration, the army of volunteers are fighting to restore the creek to its former pristine state. Fortunately, Commissioner Grover Robinson has stepped in and the creek is one of the county’s top RESTORE projects.

Wedgewood

These people are sick and tired of being sick and tired. They successfully fought for the closure of the Rolling Hills landfill and are battling the expansion of other borrow pits in their neighborhoods.

North Hill

The oldest neighborhood association in the state of Florida has supported the efforts in the Tanyard and Rolling Hills. They weren’t able to stop the construction of the ECUA tank on North Palafox Street but continue to force the mayor and council to follow its development policies.